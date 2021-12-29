Small Grunt MultiTask based on the nodejs package marked to convert Markdown files to HTML.

Note: Since version 0.6.0, this Grunt MultiTask needs nodejs >= 12 and grunt >= 1.0.0 .

Takes input Markdown-Files

process them using the grunt-internal template engine (lodash)

converts them to HTML either one-by-one or many-to-one

optionally highlight code parts using highligh.js with optional style string

Supports embedded PlantUML to directly render images from PlantUML Code

Table of Contents

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^1.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-md2html --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-md2html' );

The "md2html" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named md2html to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: null

A path to a layout file: A Layout file defines the global surrounding layout, e.g. an HTML header / footer. Within the Layout file you can then include the actual processed .md-file content.

Example layout file:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "<%= basepath %>/style.css" > < title > </ title > </ head > < body > < %= document %> </ body > </ html >

This layout file adds an HTML skeleton around each processed output file, replacing the template strings basepath and document (the processed content).

Type: String Default value: null

If basePath is set, you can use <%= basepath %> in your .md / layout file, which is expanded to a relative path from the actual output file to the given basePath. Useful to link static resources like stylesheets in the layout file

Type: Object Default value: {}

Options to be set on the marked package, see https://github.com/chjj/marked for details. E.g.:

markedOptions : { gfm : false }

disables the GIT flavored markdown.

Type: Object Default value: {}

Additional data which is passed to the template engine before the .md file is processed. The data object's content is directly available as template vars / functions. See Usage Examples for more information.

Type: String Default value: '



'

A string value that is used to concatenate the .md files if used in one-outputfile mode

Template variables

Each markdown file is first processed by the Grunt-internal Template Engine (see http://gruntjs.com/api/grunt.template). In addition to the grunt-own template variables and functions, you can use the following variables which are replaced BEFORE processing the MD file:

document : Contains the processed HTML code for a destination file. Useful for a Layout file. (For backward compatibility: use {DOC} ).

Note: document is ONLY available in a layout file, not in a single source .md file.

: Contains the processed HTML code for a destination file. Useful for a Layout file. (For backward compatibility: use ). is ONLY available in a layout file, not in a single source .md file. basepath : Points relatively to the dest path of the actual output, or to the given basePath in the options. (For backward compatibility: use {BASEPATH} )

: Points relatively to the path of the actual output, or to the given basePath in the options. (For backward compatibility: use ) destination : The relative path to the actual destination file. (For backward compatibility: use {DEST} )

: The relative path to the actual destination file. (For backward compatibility: use ) src : The original .md source file in which the variable occurs. NOTE: In a layout template file (see below), this variable is an array: The grunt job can concat multiple files into one destination file.

src needs to be treatened differently for source files and layout files:

in a source .md file, src is the path (string) to the original .md file

is the path (string) to the original .md file in a layout template file, src is an array: A grunt job can concat multiple files into one destination, in a grunt files config like this:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { 'multifiles' : { options : { layout : 'layout.html' , }, files : [ { src : [ 'multi_1.md' , 'multi_2.md' ], dest : 'output.html' } ] } } }); };

So make sure to use src appropriately:

Source file: < %= src %>

Source files: <% src. forEach ( function (f) { %> - <%= f %> <% }) %>

Type: Object Default value:

options .highlightjs: { enabled: false , // disabled by default style: 'monokai' , // highlightjs default theme (theme file name without .css) compressStyle: true , // minified version of the string based style sheet options : {} // options for the highlightjs constructor }

md2html includes highlightjs if you want to highlight source code in the markdown file. Code blocks then are enriched by highlightjs with HTML and style elements: The HTML is parsed and code blocks are sent through highlightjs before writing the final HTML.

Enable code highlighting / highlightjs tags by setting enabled to true.

To style the enriched code blocks, you have to include an official highlightjs CSS file:

You have two options for adding highlightjs styling / theming:

Include a highlightjs CSS file in your layout manually (see example here ). If you use this method then don't add highlightjs to your options in the gruntfile or it will run twice. Use the stringified CSS version in your template: grunt-md2html reads the original highlightjs style sheet as CSS string, and allows you to use it directly in your markdown file by outputting the template variable highlightjs_style :

< style > < %= highlightjs_style %> </ style >

An example:

< html > < head > < style > < %= highlightjs_style %> </ style > </ head > < body > < %= document %> </ body > </ html >

Markdown file with code snippet: ================================= Now follows some javascript code: ``` var f = function(var1) { console.log(var1); } ```

Type: Object

Default value: null

Available configs:

options .plantuml : { exec : 'java -jar plantuml.jar' renderServerUrl : "http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml" }

Either exec or renderServerUrl is needed:

If you have a local plantuml binary / JAR file, provide the full execution command in the exec property. The command is appended with PlantUML options, e.g. java -jar plantuml.jar -tpng inputfile.html

property. The command is appended with PlantUML options, e.g. If you want to use a remote PlantUML render server (see https://plantuml.com/server), provide the base URL for the render service with the renderServerUrl property. The diagram code is URL-encoded and appended to the URL, for example: http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml/png/UDehoIp9ILNmhLG8o4dCAmdrzL5moKnCBqhCvKhEIImkLaZBprUevb80WgJ48Yk5u9AYpBnqhbe031uI8G00`

Usage Examples

Single HTML file output

In this example, all found .md files are converted to HTML and ONE html output file is generated:

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { one_file : { options : {}, files : [{ src : [ 'my/md/files/**/*.md' ], dest : 'out/output.html' }] } } })

One HTML file per md file output

In this example, all found .md files are converted to an HTML file in the same directory. Note that this is a base functionality of grunt's file expanding facility:

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { multiple_files : { options : {}, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'base/path/to/md/files' , src : [ '**/*.md' ], dest : 'output' , ext : '.html' }] } } });

Options example

This example just demonstrates the different options:

layout: A layout file used for each processed output file

basePath: The <%= basepath %> template variable which can be used within the docs points relatively to the basePath

template variable which can be used within the docs points relatively to the basePath separator: concatenator string when using multiple md files which go to one output file

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { multiple_files : { options : { layout : 'path/to/layout.html' , basePath : 'path/to' , markedOptions : { gfm : false , langPrefix : 'code-' } }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'base/path/to/md/files' , src : [ '**/*.md' ], dest : 'output' , ext : '.html' }] } } });

Template example, including highlighjs

This example demonstrates the usage of the pre-processing Template engine which can be used to process arbitary javascript variable / functions. It also demonstrates code highlighting using highlightjs:

grunt config

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { multiple_files : { options : { basePath : 'path/to' , templateData : { basename : function ( src ) { return src.substr(src.lastIndexOf(path.sep)+ 1 ); }, author : process.env.USER }, highlightjs : { enabled : true , style : 'paraiso.dark' , compressStyle : true }, }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'base/path/to/md/files' , src : [ '**/*.md' ], dest : 'output' , ext : '.html' }] } } });

Template .md file

< style type = "text/css" > < %= highlightjs_style %> </ style > Hello. This is an example written by < %= author %> . It comes from the file < %= basename ( src ) %> , and ends in the file < %= destination %> . Created on < %= grunt.template.today (' yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:ss ') %> . And now some highlighted code: < pre > < code > var fact = function(f) { if (f > 1) { return f * (fact(f-1)); } else return 1; } </ code > </ pre >

Include other .md files from within .md

You can also include (load) other .md files within your .md files. This makes the generation of a separate TOC file, which is included in each output file, very easy:

Example: The main file with a TOC

Note that the file path must be relative to your Gruntfile:

An MD file. Include the TOC here: <% print (grunt.file.read( 'gruntfile/rel/path/to/md/file.md' )) %>

The separate TOC file

Table of contents: * foo * bar

The output html then looks as follows:

An MD file. Include the TOC here: Table of contents: * foo * bar

Use '_' in your included file names to filter them from output creation

If you don't want to have an output file generated for each included file, you can use a file name convention:

Start each included filename with a '_'

Use the filter property in the Gruntifle's file definition.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { includeTest : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'docs' , src : [ '**/*.md' ], filter : function ( src ) { if (path.basename(src)[ 0 ] === '_' ) { return false ; } else { return true ; } }, dest : 'output' , ext : '.html' }] } });

PlantUML example

You can directly embed PlantUML code into your markdown/html files:

<!-- document.md: --> Markdown with embedded PlantUML ------------------------------- Here comes my Diagram: @startuml name-of-image class Foo { } class Bar { } Foo <|-- Bar @enduml ... and another: @startuml name-of-2nd-image Bob -> Alice : hello @enduml

It is important to define the imagename @startuml [imgname] : This will be used as the image filename (plus ending).

The snippets are then parsed on build time, images are generated and replaced with their respective image markdown tags:

<!-- document.md: --> Markdown with embedded PlantUML ------------------------------- Here comes my Diagram: ![name-of-image](name-of-image.png) ... and another: ![name-of-2nd-image](name-of-2nd-image.png)

The Gruntfile must enable either local or remote PlantUML rendering settings:

grunt.initConfig({ md2html : { some_diagrams : { options : { plantuml : { exec : '/usr/bin/plantuml' , renderServerUrl : "http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml" } }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'base/path/to/md/files' , src : [ '**/*.md' ], dest : 'output' , ext : '.html' }] } } });

Release History

0.1.1: Changed Markdown parser: node-markdown replaced by marked

0.1.0: Very first release, no testing yet

0.1.5: Fixed: '$&' in html causes the tool to crash

0.1.6: Updated 'marked' dependency: now uses marked 0.2.10 as dependant version

0.1.7: Updated 'marked' dependency: now uses marked 0.3.2

0.2.0: Process MD files with the grunt-internal Template engine (lodash) first. Keeping backwards-compatibility.

0.2.1: Fixing Relative Path bug: introduced in 0.2.0, the basepath was no longer relative to the options.basePath set in config in scenarios using more than one directory level.

0.2.2: Updated dev environment and added unit tests

0.3.0: highlightjs support

0.3.1: changed dependencies to support grunt 1.x updated highlightjs related documentation

0.4.0: Adding embedded PlantUML support Updating dependencies

0.4.1: Fixing bug: if no PlantuML matches were found, but a plantuml config present, matches was null minor textual changes

0.5.0: Dropping legacy support: NodeJS >= 8 is needed Grunt >= 1.0.0 is needed Fixing Regex s flag lack - replaced by [\s\S] Fixing some nasty bugs introduced in 0.4.x Updated linting and testing framework

0.5.1: Bugfix: basepath variable not evaluated correctly on multiple files

0.6.0: Updated dependencies: we use now marked 4 and highlightjs 11. nodejs >= 12.0 is now required

0.6.1: Bugfix (Issue #23): src variable was not available in layout templates.



License

(c) 2013-2021 Alexander Schenkel Licensed under the MIT License