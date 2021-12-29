Small Grunt MultiTask based on the nodejs package marked to convert Markdown files to HTML.
Note: Since version 0.6.0, this Grunt MultiTask needs
nodejs >= 12 and
grunt >= 1.0.0.
This plugin requires Grunt
^1.0.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-md2html --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-md2html');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
md2html to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
null
A path to a layout file: A Layout file defines the global surrounding layout, e.g. an HTML header / footer. Within the Layout file you can then include the actual processed .md-file content.
Example layout file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="<%= basepath %>/style.css">
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
<%= document %>
</body>
</html>
This layout file adds an HTML skeleton around each processed output file, replacing the template
strings
basepath and
document (the processed content).
Type:
String
Default value:
null
If basePath is set, you can use
<%= basepath %> in your .md / layout file, which is expanded
to a relative path from the actual output file to the given basePath. Useful to link
static resources like stylesheets in the layout file
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
Options to be set on the
marked package, see https://github.com/chjj/marked for details. E.g.:
markedOptions: {
gfm: false
}
disables the GIT flavored markdown.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
Additional data which is passed to the template engine before the .md file is processed. The data object's content is directly available as template vars / functions. See Usage Examples for more information.
Type:
String
Default value:
'\n\n'
A string value that is used to concatenate the .md files if used in one-outputfile mode
Each markdown file is first processed by the Grunt-internal Template Engine (see http://gruntjs.com/api/grunt.template). In addition to the grunt-own template variables and functions, you can use the following variables which are replaced BEFORE processing the MD file:
document: Contains the processed HTML code for a destination file. Useful for a Layout file. (For backward compatibility: use
{DOC}).
document is ONLY available in a layout file, not in a single source .md file.
basepath: Points relatively to the
dest path of the actual output, or to the given basePath in the options. (For backward compatibility: use
{BASEPATH})
destination: The relative path to the actual destination file. (For backward compatibility: use
{DEST})
src: The original .md source file in which the variable occurs. NOTE: In a layout template file (see below), this variable is an array: The grunt job can concat multiple files into one destination file.
src needs to be treatened differently for source files and layout files:
src is the path (string) to the original .md file
src is an array: A grunt job can concat multiple files into
one destination, in a grunt files config like this:
// Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
'multifiles': {
options: {
layout: 'layout.html',
},
files: [
{
// multiple file to 1 dest:
src: ['multi_1.md', 'multi_2.md'],
dest: 'output.html'
}
]
}
}
});
};
So make sure to use
src appropriately:
// multi_1.md:
Source file: <%= src %>
// layout.html:
Source files:
<% src.forEach(function(f){ %>
- <%= f %>
<% }) %>
Type:
Object
Default value:
options.highlightjs: {
enabled: false, // disabled by default
style: 'monokai', // highlightjs default theme (theme file name without .css)
compressStyle: true, // minified version of the string based style sheet
options: {} // options for the highlightjs constructor
}
md2html includes highlightjs if you want to highlight source code in the markdown file. Code blocks then are enriched by highlightjs with HTML and style elements: The HTML is parsed and code blocks are sent through highlightjs before writing the final HTML.
Enable code highlighting / highlightjs tags by setting
enabled to true.
To style the enriched code blocks, you have to include an official highlightjs CSS file:
You have two options for adding highlightjs styling / theming:
highlightjs_style:
<style>
<%= highlightjs_style %>
</style>
An example:
<!-- layout HTML file -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
<%= highlightjs_style %>
</style>
</head>
<body>
<%= document %>
</body>
</html>
Markdown file with code snippet:
=================================
Now follows some javascript code:
```
var f = function(var1) {
console.log(var1);
}
```
Object
options.plantuml: {
// Local run:
// Full execution command of PlantUML, without options:
exec: 'java -jar plantuml.jar'
// Remote run:
// Provide the base URL for the PlantUML Render Servlet:
renderServerUrl: "http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml"
}
Either exec or renderServerUrl is needed:
execproperty.
The command is appended with PlantUML options, e.g.
java -jar plantuml.jar -tpng inputfile.html
renderServerUrl property. The diagram code is URL-encoded and appended to the URL, for example:
http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml/png/UDehoIp9ILNmhLG8o4dCAmdrzL5moKnCBqhCvKhEIImkLaZBprUevb80WgJ48Yk5u9AYpBnqhbe031uI8G00`
In this example, all found .md files are converted to HTML and ONE html output file is generated:
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
one_file: {
options: {},
files: [{
src: ['my/md/files/**/*.md'],
dest: 'out/output.html'
}]
}
}
})
In this example, all found .md files are converted to an HTML file in the same directory. Note that this is a base functionality of grunt's file expanding facility:
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
multiple_files: {
options: {},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'base/path/to/md/files',
src: ['**/*.md'],
dest: 'output',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
}
});
This example just demonstrates the different options:
<%= basepath %> template variable which can be used within the docs points relatively to the basePath
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
multiple_files: {
options: {
layout: 'path/to/layout.html',
basePath: 'path/to',
markedOptions: {
gfm: false,
langPrefix: 'code-'
}
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'base/path/to/md/files',
src: ['**/*.md'],
dest: 'output',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
}
});
This example demonstrates the usage of the pre-processing Template engine which can be used to process arbitary javascript variable / functions. It also demonstrates code highlighting using highlightjs:
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
multiple_files: {
options: {
basePath: 'path/to',
// Provide the function `basename` and a variable `author` to the templates
templateData: {
basename: function(src) {
return src.substr(src.lastIndexOf(path.sep)+1);
},
author: process.env.USER
},
highlightjs: {
enabled: true,
style: 'paraiso.dark',
compressStyle: true
},
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'base/path/to/md/files',
src: ['**/*.md'],
dest: 'output',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
}
});
<style type="text/css"><%= highlightjs_style %></style>
Hello. This is an example written by <%= author %>.
It comes from the file <%= basename(src) %>, and ends in the file <%= destination %>.
Created on <%= grunt.template.today('yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:ss') %>.
And now some highlighted code:
<pre><code>
var fact = function(f) {
if (f > 1) {
return f * (fact(f-1));
} else return 1;
}
</code></pre>
You can also include (load) other .md files within your .md files. This makes the generation of a separate TOC file, which is included in each output file, very easy:
Note that the file path must be relative to your Gruntfile:
An MD file. Include the TOC here:
<% print(grunt.file.read('gruntfile/rel/path/to/md/file.md')) %>
Table of contents:
* foo
* bar
The output html then looks as follows:
An MD file. Include the TOC here:
Table of contents:
* foo
* bar
If you don't want to have an output file generated for each included file, you can use a file name convention:
filter property in the Gruntifle's
file definition.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
includeTest: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'docs',
src: ['**/*.md'],
// Filter away all files that begin with '_':
filter: function(src) {
if (path.basename(src)[0] === '_') { return false; } else { return true; }
},
dest: 'output',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
});
You can directly embed PlantUML code into your markdown/html files:
<!-- document.md: -->
Markdown with embedded PlantUML
-------------------------------
Here comes my Diagram:
@startuml name-of-image
class Foo {
}
class Bar {
}
Foo <|-- Bar
@enduml
... and another:
@startuml name-of-2nd-image
Bob -> Alice : hello
@enduml
It is important to define the imagename
@startuml [imgname]: This will be used as the
image filename (plus ending).
The snippets are then parsed on build time, images are generated and replaced with their respective image markdown tags:
<!-- document.md: -->
Markdown with embedded PlantUML
-------------------------------
Here comes my Diagram:
![name-of-image](name-of-image.png)
... and another:
![name-of-2nd-image](name-of-2nd-image.png)
The Gruntfile must enable either local or remote PlantUML rendering settings:
// Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
md2html: {
some_diagrams: {
options: {
plantuml: {
// Local plantuml executable:
exec: '/usr/bin/plantuml',
// ... or remote render server:
renderServerUrl: "http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml"
}
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'base/path/to/md/files',
src: ['**/*.md'],
dest: 'output',
ext: '.html'
}]
}
}
});
s flag lack - replaced by
[\s\S]
src variable was not available in layout templates.
(c) 2013-2021 Alexander Schenkel Licensed under the MIT License