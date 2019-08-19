Grunt plugin to convert markdown documents to PDF
Thin wrapper around markdown-pdf.
The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate
index.html. Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-markdown-pdf --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-markdown-pdf');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
markdownpdf to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
markdownpdf: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
}
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If set to true, a single PDF will be created containing the contents of all of the Markdown files.
Type:
String
Default value:
process.cwd()
Current working directory.
Type:
String
Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module
Path to the phantomjs binary.
Type:
String
Default value:
[module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css
Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
[module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css
Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
A4
'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.
Type:
String
Default value:
portrait
'portrait' or 'landscape'.
Type:
String
Default value:
1cm
Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'
Type:
String
Default value:
runnings.js
Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).
Type:
Number
Default value: Time until
page.onLoadFinished event fired
Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.
Type:
Number
Default value:
10000
If
renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the
page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.
Type:
Function
Default value:
function () { return through() }
A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.
Type:
Function
Default value:
function () { return through() }
A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.
Type:
object
Default value:
{}
A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.
Type:
Array of remarkable-plugin
Functions
Default value:
[]
An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.
In this example, the default options are used to convert all markdown files in the directory
src/ to PDFs in the directory
dest/.
grunt.initConfig({
markdownpdf: {
options: {},
files: {
src: "src/*.md",
dest: "dest"
}
}
})
In this example we use a through stream called split to split the markdown file into lines and replace
foo with
bar.
var split = require("split")
grunt.initConfig({
markdownpdf: {
dist: {
options: {
preProcessMd: function () {
return split(function (line) {
return line.replace("foo", "bar") + "\n"
})
}
},
src: "document.md",
dest: "dist/"
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.