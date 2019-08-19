Grunt plugin to convert markdown documents to PDF

Thin wrapper around markdown-pdf.

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate index.html . Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-markdown-pdf --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-markdown-pdf' );

The "markdownpdf" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named markdownpdf to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ markdownpdf : { options : { }, your_target : { }, } });

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true, a single PDF will be created containing the contents of all of the Markdown files.

Type: String

Default value: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

Type: String

Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module

Path to the phantomjs binary.

Type: String

Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css

Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.

Type: String

Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css

Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.

Type: String

Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.

Type: String

Default value: portrait

'portrait' or 'landscape'.

Type: String

Default value: 1cm

Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'

Type: String

Default value: runnings.js

Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).

Type: Number

Default value: Time until page.onLoadFinished event fired

Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.

Type: Number

Default value: 10000

If renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.

Type: Function

Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.

Type: Function

Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.

Type: object

Default value: {}

A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.

Type: Array of remarkable-plugin Function s

Default value: []

An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to convert all markdown files in the directory src/ to PDFs in the directory dest/ .

grunt.initConfig({ markdownpdf : { options : {}, files : { src : "src/*.md" , dest : "dest" } } })

Replace characters with preProcessMd

In this example we use a through stream called split to split the markdown file into lines and replace foo with bar .

var split = require ( "split" ) grunt.initConfig({ markdownpdf : { dist : { options : { preProcessMd : function ( ) { return split( function ( line ) { return line.replace( "foo" , "bar" ) + "

" }) } }, src : "document.md" , dest : "dist/" } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History