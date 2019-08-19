openbase logo
gmp

grunt-markdown-pdf

by Alan Shaw
4.0.0 (see all)

Grunt plugin to convert markdown documents to PDF. Thin wrapper around the markdown-pdf module.

Readme

grunt-markdown-pdf Build Status dependency Status

Grunt plugin to convert markdown documents to PDF

Thin wrapper around markdown-pdf.

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate index.html. Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-markdown-pdf --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-markdown-pdf');

The "markdownpdf" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named markdownpdf to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  markdownpdf: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  }
});

Options

options.concat

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true, a single PDF will be created containing the contents of all of the Markdown files.

options.cwd

Type: String
Default value: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

options.phantomPath

Type: String
Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module

Path to the phantomjs binary.

options.cssPath

Type: String
Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css

Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.

options.highlightCssPath

Type: String
Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css

Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.

options.paperFormat

Type: String
Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.

options.paperOrientation

Type: String
Default value: portrait

'portrait' or 'landscape'.

options.paperBorder

Type: String
Default value: 1cm

Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'

options.runningsPath

Type: String
Default value: runnings.js

Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).

options.renderDelay

Type: Number
Default value: Time until page.onLoadFinished event fired

Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.

options.loadTimeout

Type: Number
Default value: 10000

If renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.

options.preProcessMd

Type: Function
Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.

options.preProcessHtml

Type: Function
Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.

options.remarkable

Type: object
Default value: {}

A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.

options.remarkable.plugins

Type: Array of remarkable-plugin Functions
Default value: []

An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to convert all markdown files in the directory src/ to PDFs in the directory dest/.

grunt.initConfig({
  markdownpdf: {
    options: {},
    files: {
      src: "src/*.md",
      dest: "dest"
    }
  }
})

Replace characters with preProcessMd

In this example we use a through stream called split to split the markdown file into lines and replace foo with bar.

var split = require("split")

grunt.initConfig({
  markdownpdf: {
    dist: {
      options: {
        preProcessMd: function () {
          return split(function (line) {
            return line.replace("foo", "bar") + "\n"
          })
        }
      },
      src: "document.md",
      dest: "dist/"
    }
  }
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2019-08-19   v4.0.0   Update dependencies
  • 2015-04-26   v3.0.0   Use updated markdown-pdf module
  • 2013-12-27   v2.0.0   Use updated (streaming) markdown-pdf module and implement concat files properly
  • 2013-09-04   v1.0.0   Use updated markdown-pdf module - CSS path is now relative to current working directory
  • 2013-06-14   v0.3.0   Use marked module for better markdown compatibility and performance
  • 2013-05-30   v0.2.0   Allow concatenation of multiple source files to produce a single PDF
  • 2013-05-19   v0.1.0   Callback hooks allowing markdown (and html) content to be pre-processed
  • 2013-05-19   v0.0.0   Initial release

