⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

Grunt plugin for auto-generating Angular $resource services for LoopBack

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-loopback-sdk-angular --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-loopback-sdk-angular' );

Tasks and configuration

See the official LoopBack AngularJS SDK documentation for the description of tasks provided by this Grunt plugin.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Mailing List

Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 3.x End-of-Life Nov 2016 Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.