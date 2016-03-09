A Grunt wrapper around the lodash command-line interface, lodash-cli.
This plugin has been discontinued. No further development is expected.
This plugin requires Grunt
^0.4.1.
If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the “Getting Started” guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
$ npm i --save-dev grunt-lodash
Once grunt-lodash has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lodash');
In your project’s Gruntfile, add
lodash to the data object passed to
grunt.initConfig:
grunt.initConfig({
'lodash': {
'build': {
// output location
'dest': 'build/lodash.build.js',
'options': {
// modifiers for prepared builds
// modern, strict, compat
'modifier': 'modern'
}
}
}
});
This will produce the same output as:
$ lodash modern -o build/lodash.build.js
Finally, include
lodash in your desired build task:
grunt.registerTask('build', [
'clean:dist',
'lodash'
]);
For more details see the lodash-cli documentation.
'lodash': {
'target': {
// output location
'dest': 'build/lodash.build.js'
},
'options': {
// modifiers for prepared builds
// modern, strict, compat
// also accepts an array to allow combination with 'strict'
'modifier': 'modern',
'modularize': true,
'category': ['collection', 'function'],
'exports': ['amd', 'commonjs', 'node'],
'iife': '!function(window,undefined){%output%}(this)',
'include': ['each', 'filter', 'map'],
'minus': ['result', 'shuffle'],
'plus': ['random', 'template'],
'template': './*.jst',
'settings': '{interpolate:/\\{\\{([\\s\\S]+?)\\}\\}/g}',
'moduleId': 'underscore',
// with or without the `--`
// these are the only tested options,
// as the others don’t make sense to use here
'flags': [
'--stdout',
'development',
'--production',
'source-map'
],
// with or without the `-`
// these are the only tested options,
// as the others don’t make sense to use here
'shortFlags': [
'c',
'-d',
'p',
'-m'
]
}
}
Tested in Node.js 0.10, 0.12, 4, & 5.