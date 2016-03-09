openbase logo
grunt-lodash

by lodash-archive
0.5.1

A Grunt wrapper around lodash-cli.

Deprecated!
This package is discontinued. Use gulp.

Readme

grunt-lodash v0.5.1

A Grunt wrapper around the lodash command-line interface, lodash-cli.

Discontinued

This plugin has been discontinued. No further development is expected.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^0.4.1. If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the “Getting Started” guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

$ npm i --save-dev grunt-lodash

Once grunt-lodash has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lodash');

Overview

In your project’s Gruntfile, add lodash to the data object passed to grunt.initConfig:

grunt.initConfig({
  'lodash': {
    'build': {
      // output location
      'dest': 'build/lodash.build.js',
      'options': {
        // modifiers for prepared builds
        // modern, strict, compat
        'modifier': 'modern'
      }
    }
  }
});

This will produce the same output as:

$ lodash modern -o build/lodash.build.js

Finally, include lodash in your desired build task:

grunt.registerTask('build', [
  'clean:dist',
  'lodash'
]);

Configuration

For more details see the lodash-cli documentation.

'lodash': {
  'target': {
    // output location
    'dest': 'build/lodash.build.js'
  },
  'options': {
    // modifiers for prepared builds
    // modern, strict, compat
    // also accepts an array to allow combination with 'strict'
    'modifier': 'modern',
    'modularize': true,
    'category': ['collection', 'function'],
    'exports': ['amd', 'commonjs', 'node'],
    'iife': '!function(window,undefined){%output%}(this)',
    'include': ['each', 'filter', 'map'],
    'minus': ['result', 'shuffle'],
    'plus': ['random', 'template'],
    'template': './*.jst',
    'settings': '{interpolate:/\\{\\{([\\s\\S]+?)\\}\\}/g}',
    'moduleId': 'underscore',
    // with or without the `--`
    // these are the only tested options,
    // as the others don’t make sense to use here
    'flags': [
      '--stdout',
      'development',
      '--production',
      'source-map'
    ],
    // with or without the `-`
    // these are the only tested options,
    // as the others don’t make sense to use here
    'shortFlags': [
      'c',
      '-d',
      'p',
      '-m'
    ]
  }
}

Support

Tested in Node.js 0.10, 0.12, 4, & 5.

