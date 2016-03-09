A Grunt wrapper around the lodash command-line interface, lodash-cli.

Discontinued

This plugin has been discontinued. No further development is expected.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^0.4.1 . If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the “Getting Started” guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

$ npm i --save-dev grunt-lodash

Once grunt-lodash has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-lodash' );

Overview

In your project’s Gruntfile, add lodash to the data object passed to grunt.initConfig :

grunt.initConfig({ 'lodash' : { 'build' : { 'dest' : 'build/lodash.build.js' , 'options' : { 'modifier' : 'modern' } } } });

This will produce the same output as:

$ lodash modern -o build/lodash.build.js

Finally, include lodash in your desired build task:

grunt.registerTask( 'build' , [ 'clean:dist' , 'lodash' ]);

Configuration

For more details see the lodash-cli documentation.

'lodash' : { 'target' : { 'dest' : 'build/lodash.build.js' }, 'options' : { 'modifier' : 'modern' , 'modularize' : true , 'category' : [ 'collection' , 'function' ], 'exports' : [ 'amd' , 'commonjs' , 'node' ], 'iife' : '!function(window,undefined){%output%}(this)' , 'include' : [ 'each' , 'filter' , 'map' ], 'minus' : [ 'result' , 'shuffle' ], 'plus' : [ 'random' , 'template' ], 'template' : './*.jst' , 'settings' : '{interpolate:/\\{\\{([\\s\\S]+?)\\}\\}/g}' , 'moduleId' : 'underscore' , 'flags' : [ '--stdout' , 'development' , '--production' , 'source-map' ], 'shortFlags' : [ 'c' , '-d' , 'p' , '-m' ] } }

Support

Tested in Node.js 0.10, 0.12, 4, & 5.