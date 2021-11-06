#grunt-lintspaces

A Grunt task for checking spaces in files depending on the node module lintspaces.

If you're looking for a gulpjs task to validate your files, take a look at this one:

Issues & feature requests

This grunt task is just a wrapper for the node module called lintspaces. If you have any issues or feature requests, please consider if this may belongs to the node module its self.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-lintspaces --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-lintspaces' );

Inside your grunt.js file add a section named lintspaces . This section specifies the tasks. Each task takes sources and options as parameters.

Parameters

sources src

This sets the path of the files to be checked.

Options

newline at end of file option

Tests for newlines at the end of all files. Default value is false .

newline: true

returns code NEWLINE , when a missing a newline at the end of the file.

, when a missing a newline at the end of the file. returns code NEWLINE_AMOUNT , when found unexpected additional newlines at the end of a file.

, when found unexpected additional newlines at the end of a file. returns type warning

maximum newlines option

Test for the maximum amount of newlines between code blocks. Default value is false . To enable this validation a number larger than 0 is expected.

newlineMaximum: 2

returns code NEWLINE_MAXIMUM , when maximum amount of newlines exceeded between code blocks.

, when maximum amount of newlines exceeded between code blocks. returns type warning

endOfLine option

Lintspaces fails with incorrect end of line errors when files contain lines that end in the wrong sequence. Default value is false . To enable end of line checks use any of the following values: 'LF' or 'CRLF' or 'CR' . Values are case-insensitive. Note that this option checks all lines; even "ignored" lines.

endOfLine: 'lf'

returns code END_OF_LINE , when the wrong line ending sequence is found.

, when the wrong line ending sequence is found. returns type warning

trailingspaces option

Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each lineending of all files. Default value is false .

trailingspaces: true

returns code TRAILINGSPACES , when unexpected trailing spaces were found.

, when unexpected trailing spaces were found. returns type warning

Note: If you like to to skip empty lines from reporting (for whatever reason), use the option trailingspacesSkipBlanks and set them to true .

indentation options

Tests for correct indentation using tabs or spaces. Default value is false . To enable indentation check use the value 'tabs' or 'spaces' .

indentation: 'tabs'

returns code INDENTATION_TABS , when spaces are used instead of tabs.

, when spaces are used instead of tabs. returns type warning

If the indentation option is set to 'spaces' , there is also the possibility to set the amount of spaces per indentation using the spaces option. Default value is 4 .

indentation: 'spaces' , spaces : 2

returns code INDENTATION_SPACES , when tabs are used instead of spaces.

, when tabs are used instead of spaces. returns code INDENTATION_SPACES_AMOUNT , when spaces are used but the amound is not as expected.

, when spaces are used but the amound is not as expected. returns type warning

guess indentation option

This indentationGuess option tries to guess the indention of a line depending on previous lines. The report of this option can be incorrect, because the correct indentation depends on the actual programming language and styleguide of the certain file. The default value is false - disabled.

This feature follows the following rules: The indentation of the current line is correct when:

the amount of indentations is equal to the previous or

the amount of indentations is less than the previous line or

the amount of indentations is one more than the previous line

the amount of indentations is zero and the lines length is also zero which is an empty line without trailing whitespaces

indentationGuess: true

returns code NEWLINE_GUESS

returns type hint

allowsBOM option

Lintspaces fails with incorrect indentation errors when files contain Byte Order Marks (BOM). If you don't want to give false positives for inconsistent tabs or spaces, set the allowsBOM option to true . The default value is false - disabled.

allowsBOM: true

ignores option

Use the ignores option when special lines such as comments should be ignored. Provide an array of regular expressions to the ignores property.

ignores: [ /\/\*[\s\S]*?\*\//g , /foo bar/g ]

There are some build in ignores for comments which you can apply by using these strings:

'js-comments'

'c-comments'

'java-comments'

'as-comments'

'xml-comments'

'html-comments'

'python-comments'

'ruby-comments'

'applescript-comments'

(build in strings and userdefined regular expressions are mixable in the ignores array)

ignores: [ 'js-comments' , /foo bar/g ]

Feel free to contribute some new regular expressions as build in!

Note: Trailing spaces are not ignored by default, because they are always evil!! If you still want to ignore them use the trailingspacesToIgnores option and set them to true .

Note: If endOfLine checking is enabled, then all lines (including "ignored" lines will be checked for appropriate end of line sequences.

.editorconfig option

It's possible to overwrite the default and given options by setting up a path to an external editorconfig file by using the editorconfig option. For a basic configuration of a .editorconfig file check out the EditorConfig Documentation.

editorconfig: '.editorconfig'

The following .editorconfig values are supported:

insert_final_newline will check if a newline is set

will check if a newline is set indent_style will check the indentation

will check the indentation indent_size will check the amount of spaces

will check the amount of spaces trim_trailing_whitespace will check for useless whitespaces

will check for useless whitespaces end_of_line will check the end of line character sequence

.rcconfig option

Load all settings from a RC configuration file. The configuration can be defined in ini or json format. When setting this option to true the configuration from a .lintspacesrc in the RC standards load paths will be taken.

rcconfig: true

Define a custom path to a RC configuration file of your choice by setting the option to the desired path.

rcconfig: 'path/to/.customrc'

showValid option

This is a specific option related to this task. When active all valid processed files will be logged. Default value is false .

showValid: true

showTypes option

This is a specific option related to this task. By default the type of each message is shown by the color of the message text. To show at the beginning of the message set this to true . Default value is false .

showTypes: true

showCodes option

This is a specific option related to this task. When active all reporting codes will appear at the end of each message. Default value is false .

showCodes: true

junit option

When adding a path as string for the junit option, the grunt task will write a junit xml report to the specified path. Default value is false – disabled.

junit: '.grunt/junit-lintspaces.xml'

Configuration Examples

lintspaces: { all : { src : [ '**/*' ], options : { newline : true , newlineMaximum : 2 , trailingspaces : true , indentation : 'spaces' , spaces : 2 } }, javascript : { src : [ 'js/src/**/*.js' ], options : { newline : true , trailingspaces : true , indentation : 'tabs' , ignores : [ 'js-comments' ] } }, external : { src : [ '**/*' ], options : { editorconfig : '.editorconfig' } } }

Contribution

Tests & Validation

Run grunt to lint and run the tests.

License

LICENSE (MIT)