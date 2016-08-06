Run node-simple-crawler to discover broken links on your website.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-link-checker --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-link-checker');
grunt-link-checker will by default find any broken internal links on the given
site and will also find broken fragment identifiers by using cheerio to ensure that an element exists with the given identifier. You can figure more options that are available via node-simplecrawler.
The minimal usage of grunt-link-checker runs with a
site specified and an optional
options.initialPort:
linkChecker: {
dev: {
site: 'localhost',
options: {
initialPort: 9001
}
}
}
In addition to the above config which tests a local version of your site before deployment, you can add an additional target to run post-deployment. This will verify that your assets were deployed correctly and are being resolved correctly after any revisioning or path modifications during deployment:
linkChecker: {
// Use a large amount of concurrency to speed up check
options: {
maxConcurrency: 20
},
dev: {
site: 'localhost',
options: {
initialPort: 9001
}
},
postDeploy: {
site: 'mysite.com'
}
}
Boolean
false
Set this to
true to check for redirects.
Boolean
false
Set this to
true to speed up your test by not verfiying fragment identifiers.
Type:
Function
Function that receives the instantiated
crawler object so that you can add events or other listeners/config to the crawler.
Here is an example config using the
callback option to ignore
localhost links which have different ports:
linkChecker: {
dev: {
site: 'localhost',
options: {
initialPort: 9001,
callback: function (crawler) {
crawler.addFetchCondition(function (url) {
return url.port === '9001';
});
}
}
}
}
Every option specified in the node-simplecrawler is available:
https://github.com/cgiffard/node-simplecrawler#configuring-the-crawler
linkChecker.
site URL fails.
callback option.
noFragment flag.
# URLs resolve to content with a corresponding ID.