openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
glc

grunt-link-checker

by Chris Wren
0.2.0 (see all)

Run node-simple-crawler to discover broken links on your website

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-link-checker

Run node-simple-crawler to discover broken links on your website.

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-link-checker --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-link-checker');

Documentation

grunt-link-checker will by default find any broken internal links on the given site and will also find broken fragment identifiers by using cheerio to ensure that an element exists with the given identifier. You can figure more options that are available via node-simplecrawler.

Minimal Usage

The minimal usage of grunt-link-checker runs with a site specified and an optional options.initialPort:

linkChecker: {
  dev: {
    site: 'localhost',
    options: {
      initialPort: 9001
    }
  }
}

In addition to the above config which tests a local version of your site before deployment, you can add an additional target to run post-deployment. This will verify that your assets were deployed correctly and are being resolved correctly after any revisioning or path modifications during deployment:

linkChecker: {
  // Use a large amount of concurrency to speed up check
  options: {
    maxConcurrency: 20
  },
  dev: {
    site: 'localhost',
    options: {
      initialPort: 9001
    }
  },
  postDeploy: {
    site: 'mysite.com'
  }
}

Custom options

checkRedirect

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Set this to true to check for redirects.

noFragment

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Set this to true to speed up your test by not verfiying fragment identifiers.

callback

Type: Function

Function that receives the instantiated crawler object so that you can add events or other listeners/config to the crawler.

Here is an example config using the callback option to ignore localhost links which have different ports:

linkChecker: {
  dev: {
    site: 'localhost',
    options: {
      initialPort: 9001,
      callback: function (crawler) {
        crawler.addFetchCondition(function (url) {
          return url.port === '9001';
        });
      }
    }
  }
}

simple-crawler options

Every option specified in the node-simplecrawler is available:

https://github.com/cgiffard/node-simplecrawler#configuring-the-crawler

Changelog

  • 0.2.0 - Updated dependencies.
  • 0.1.0 - Updated dependencies, changed task name to linkChecker.
  • 0.0.6 - Added logging for initially fetched URL and logged status codes for failed fetches.
  • 0.0.5 - Added error reporting if initial site URL fails.
  • 0.0.4 - Added callback option.
  • 0.0.3 - Fixed repo link in package.json and fixed error reporting for a failed initial URL.
  • 0.0.2 - Added noFragment flag.
  • 0.0.1 - Check to make sure # URLs resolve to content with a corresponding ID.
  • 0.0.0 - Initial release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial