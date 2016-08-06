Run node-simple-crawler to discover broken links on your website.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-link-checker --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-link-checker' );

Documentation

grunt-link-checker will by default find any broken internal links on the given site and will also find broken fragment identifiers by using cheerio to ensure that an element exists with the given identifier. You can figure more options that are available via node-simplecrawler.

Minimal Usage

The minimal usage of grunt-link-checker runs with a site specified and an optional options.initialPort :

linkChecker: { dev : { site : 'localhost' , options : { initialPort : 9001 } } }

Recommended Usage

In addition to the above config which tests a local version of your site before deployment, you can add an additional target to run post-deployment. This will verify that your assets were deployed correctly and are being resolved correctly after any revisioning or path modifications during deployment:

linkChecker: { options : { maxConcurrency : 20 }, dev : { site : 'localhost' , options : { initialPort : 9001 } }, postDeploy : { site : 'mysite.com' } }

Custom options

checkRedirect

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set this to true to check for redirects.

noFragment

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set this to true to speed up your test by not verfiying fragment identifiers.

callback

Type: Function

Function that receives the instantiated crawler object so that you can add events or other listeners/config to the crawler.

Here is an example config using the callback option to ignore localhost links which have different ports:

linkChecker: { dev : { site : 'localhost' , options : { initialPort : 9001 , callback : function ( crawler ) { crawler.addFetchCondition( function ( url ) { return url.port === '9001' ; }); } } } }

simple-crawler options

Every option specified in the node-simplecrawler is available:

https://github.com/cgiffard/node-simplecrawler#configuring-the-crawler

