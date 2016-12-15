openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gl

grunt-lineending

by S. Suzuki
1.0.0 (see all)

Grunt plugin for change line ending

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

857

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-lineending Build Status

Convert line ending like dos2unix ( or unix2dos) command on Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-lineending --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lineending');

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x.

Lineending task

Run this task with the grunt lineending command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named lineending to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

Options

eol

Type: String
Choices: 'lf', 'cr', 'crlf'
Default: grunt.util.linefeed value

Usage Examples

Example Config

grunt.initConfig({
  lineending: {               // Task
    dist: {                   // Target
      options: {              // Target options
        eol: 'crlf'
      },
      files: {                // Files to process
        '/path/to/target': ['test/fixtures/file']
      }
    }
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lineending');

grunt.registerTask('default', ['lineending']);

Default Options

By default convert line ending to lf(\n).

grunt.initConfig({
  lineending: {
    your_target: {
      '/path/to/output': ['/path/to/target']
    },
  }
});

Convert files manually

grunt.initConfig({
  lineending: {
    dist: {
      options: {
        eol: 'crlf'
      },
      files: {
        "./tmp/to_crlf/cr": ["./test/fixtures/cr"],
        "./tmp/to_crlf/crlf": ["./test/fixtures/crlf"],
        "./tmp/to_crlf/lf": ["./test/fixtures/lf"]
      }
    }
  }
});

Convert all files

grunt.initConfig({
  lineending: {
    dist: {
      options: {
        eol: 'crlf'
      },
      files: [{
        expand: true,
        cwd: './',
        src: ['test/fixtures/*'],
        dest: 'tmp/to_crlf/'
      }]
    }
  }
});

Convert files in-place (overwrite)

(This is experimental option)

Set overwrite option to true (default is false). The destination is ignored and can be set to ''.

This option only overwrites a source file if the line endings need to be updated otherwise it leaves the file untouched.

grunt.initConfig({
  lineending: {
    dist: {
      options: {
        overwrite: true
      },
      files: {
        '': ['test/fixtures/*']
      }
    }
  }
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2013-05-26 v0.1.1 Remove console.log
  • 2013-03-16 v0.1.0 Initial release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial