Convert line ending like dos2unix ( or unix2dos ) command on Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-lineending --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-lineending' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x.

Lineending task

Run this task with the grunt lineending command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named lineending to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Options

eol

Type: String

Choices: 'lf' , 'cr' , 'crlf'

Default: grunt.util.linefeed value

Usage Examples

Example Config

grunt.initConfig({ lineending : { dist : { options : { eol : 'crlf' }, files : { '/path/to/target' : [ 'test/fixtures/file' ] } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-lineending' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'lineending' ]);

Default Options

By default convert line ending to lf(

).

grunt.initConfig({ lineending : { your_target : { '/path/to/output' : [ '/path/to/target' ] }, } });

Convert files manually

grunt.initConfig({ lineending : { dist : { options : { eol : 'crlf' }, files : { "./tmp/to_crlf/cr" : [ "./test/fixtures/cr" ], "./tmp/to_crlf/crlf" : [ "./test/fixtures/crlf" ], "./tmp/to_crlf/lf" : [ "./test/fixtures/lf" ] } } } });

Convert all files

grunt.initConfig({ lineending : { dist : { options : { eol : 'crlf' }, files : [{ expand : true , cwd : './' , src : [ 'test/fixtures/*' ], dest : 'tmp/to_crlf/' }] } } });

Convert files in-place (overwrite)

(This is experimental option)

Set overwrite option to true (default is false ). The destination is ignored and can be set to '' .

This option only overwrites a source file if the line endings need to be updated otherwise it leaves the file untouched.

grunt.initConfig({ lineending : { dist : { options : { overwrite : true }, files : { '' : [ 'test/fixtures/*' ] } } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History