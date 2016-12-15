Convert line ending like
dos2unix( or
unix2dos) command on Grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-lineending --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lineending');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x.
Run this task with the
grunt lineending command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
lineending to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Type:
String
Choices:
'lf',
'cr',
'crlf'
Default:
grunt.util.linefeed value
grunt.initConfig({
lineending: { // Task
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
eol: 'crlf'
},
files: { // Files to process
'/path/to/target': ['test/fixtures/file']
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lineending');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['lineending']);
By default convert line ending to lf(\n).
grunt.initConfig({
lineending: {
your_target: {
'/path/to/output': ['/path/to/target']
},
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
lineending: {
dist: {
options: {
eol: 'crlf'
},
files: {
"./tmp/to_crlf/cr": ["./test/fixtures/cr"],
"./tmp/to_crlf/crlf": ["./test/fixtures/crlf"],
"./tmp/to_crlf/lf": ["./test/fixtures/lf"]
}
}
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
lineending: {
dist: {
options: {
eol: 'crlf'
},
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: './',
src: ['test/fixtures/*'],
dest: 'tmp/to_crlf/'
}]
}
}
});
(This is experimental option)
Set
overwrite option to
true (default is
false). The destination is ignored and can be set to
''.
This option only overwrites a source file if the line endings need to be updated otherwise it leaves the file untouched.
grunt.initConfig({
lineending: {
dist: {
options: {
overwrite: true
},
files: {
'': ['test/fixtures/*']
}
}
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.