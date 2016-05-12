Grunt and PhantomJS, sitting in a tree.

Usage

The best way to understand how this lib should be used is by looking at the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin. Mainly, look at how the lib is required, how event handlers are bound and how PhantomJS is actually spawned.

Also, in the case of the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin, it's important to know that the page being loaded into PhantomJS doesn't know it will be loaded into PhantomJS, and as such doesn't have any PhantomJS->Grunt code in it. That communication code, aka. the "bridge", is dynamically injected into the html page.

An inline example

If a Grunt task looked something like this:

grunt.registerTask( 'mytask' , 'Integrate with phantomjs.' , function ( ) { var phantomjs = require ( 'grunt-lib-phantomjs' ).init(grunt); var errorCount = 0 ; phantomjs.on( 'mytask.ok' , function ( msg ) { grunt.log.writeln(msg); }); phantomjs.on( 'mytask.error' , function ( msg ) { errorCount++; grunt.log.error(msg); }); phantomjs.on( 'mytask.done' , function ( ) { phantomjs.halt(); }); phantomjs.on( 'fail.load' , function ( url ) { phantomjs.halt(); grunt.warn( 'PhantomJS unable to load URL.' ); }); phantomjs.on( 'fail.timeout' , function ( ) { phantomjs.halt(); grunt.warn( 'PhantomJS timed out.' ); }); var done = this .async(); phantomjs.spawn( 'test.html' , { options : {}, done : function ( err ) { done(err || errorCount === 0 ); } }); });

And test.html looked something like this (note the "bridge" is hard-coded into this page and not injected):

< html > < head > < script > function sendMessage ( ) { var args = [].slice.call( arguments ); alert( JSON .stringify(args)); } sendMessage( 'mytask.ok' , 'Something worked.' ); sendMessage( 'mytask.error' , 'Something failed.' ); sendMessage( 'mytask.done' ); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Then running Grunt would behave something like this:

grunt mytask Running "mytask" task Something worked. > Something failed. Warning: Task "mytask" failed. Use --force to continue. Aborted due to warnings.

API

Call this when everything has finished successfully, or when something horrible happens, and you need to clean up and abort.

Spawn a PhantomJS process. The method returns a reference to the spawned process.

This method has the following arguments:

pageURL

Type: string

Default: no default value, the user has to set it explicitly.

URL or path to the page .html test file to run.

Options

Type: object

The options object has these possible properties:

done

Type: function

Default: no default value, the user has to set it explicitly.

The callback to call when the task is done.

failCode

Type: number

Default: 0

The error code to exit with when an Error occurs.

killTimeout

Type: number

Default: 1000 ms

The timeout in milliseconds after which the PhantomJS process will be killed.

options (PhantomJS options)

Type: object

Default: {}

Additional options to passe to PhantomJS . This object has the following properties:

timeout

Type: number

Default: undefined

PhantomJS' timeout, in milliseconds.

inject

Type: string|array

Default: undefined

One or multiple (array) JavaScript file names to inject into the page.

page

Type: object

Default: undefined

An object of options for the PhantomJS page object.

screenshot

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Saves a screenshot on failure

OS Dependencies

PhantomJS requires these dependencies on Ubuntu/Debian: