Deprecated!
DEPRECATED. See readme: https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-lib-contrib

Readme

grunt-lib-contrib Build Status

DEPRECATED - DO NOT USE

Common functionality shared across grunt-contrib tasks.

Helper Functions

stripPath(path, stripPath)

Deprecated. Use strip-path instead.

Strip a path from a path. Normalize both paths for best results.

minMaxInfo(min, max, report)

Deprecated. Use maxmin instead.

Helper for logging compressed, uncompressed and gzipped sizes of strings.

report

Choices: false, 'min', 'gzip' Default: false

Either do not report anything, report only minification result, or report minification and gzip results.

Important Including 'gzip' results can make this task 5-10x slower depending on the size of the file.

var max = grunt.file.read('max.js');
var min = minify(max);
minMaxInfo(min, max, 'gzip');

Would print:

Original: 495 bytes.
Minified: 396 bytes.
Gzipped: 36 bytes.

getNamespaceDeclaration(ns)

Deprecated. Use nsdeclare instead.

This helper is used to build JS namespace declarations.

--

Lib submitted by Tyler Kellen.

