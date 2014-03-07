DEPRECATED - DO NOT USE

Common functionality shared across grunt-contrib tasks.

Helper Functions

Deprecated. Use strip-path instead.

Strip a path from a path. Normalize both paths for best results.

Deprecated. Use maxmin instead.

Helper for logging compressed, uncompressed and gzipped sizes of strings.

report

Choices: false , 'min' , 'gzip' Default: false

Either do not report anything, report only minification result, or report minification and gzip results.

Important Including 'gzip' results can make this task 5-10x slower depending on the size of the file.

var max = grunt.file.read( 'max.js' ); var min = minify(max); minMaxInfo(min, max, 'gzip' );

Would print:

Original: 495 bytes. Minified: 396 bytes. Gzipped: 36 bytes.

Deprecated. Use nsdeclare instead.

This helper is used to build JS namespace declarations.

--

Lib submitted by Tyler Kellen.