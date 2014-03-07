DEPRECATED - DO NOT USE
Common functionality shared across grunt-contrib tasks.
Deprecated. Use strip-path instead.
Strip a path from a path. Normalize both paths for best results.
Deprecated. Use maxmin instead.
Helper for logging compressed, uncompressed and gzipped sizes of strings.
Choices:
false,
'min',
'gzip'
Default:
false
Either do not report anything, report only minification result, or report minification and gzip results.
Important Including
'gzip' results can make this task 5-10x slower depending on the size of the file.
var max = grunt.file.read('max.js');
var min = minify(max);
minMaxInfo(min, max, 'gzip');
Would print:
Original: 495 bytes.
Minified: 396 bytes.
Gzipped: 36 bytes.
Deprecated. Use nsdeclare instead.
This helper is used to build JS namespace declarations.
--
