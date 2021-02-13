Lint your LESS files using CSS Lint from Grunt.
This plugin compiles your LESS files, runs the generated CSS through CSS Lint, and outputs the offending LESS line for any CSS Lint errors found.
npm install grunt-lesslint
npm install
grunt to compile the CoffeeScript code
grunt test to run the specs
Add the following to your
Gruntfile.coffee:
grunt.initConfig
lesslint:
src: ['src/**/*.less']
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-lesslint')
Then run
grunt lesslint to lint all the
.less files under
src/.
By default the plugin uses the
less and
csslint config settings to
configure the LESS parser and the CSS Lint validator.
You can configure the CSS Lint validator, such as for disabling certain rules
or loading a
.csslintrc file, by adding a
csslint option value:
lesslint:
src: ['less/*.less']
options:
csslint:
'known-properties': false
csslintrc: '.csslintrc'
The
failOnWarning configuration option is now available to allow any failing
lint rules set to "warn" to not fail the grunt task.
To maintain backwards-compatibility:
failOnWarning: true, which will continue
to fail the grunt task on any failed rule. When using the default option, the
following example output shows the task failure due to failed lint rules
configured as "warnings":
>> 58 lint issues in 167 files (0 errors, 58 warnings)
Warning: Task "lesslint" failed. Use --force to continue.
failOnError: false will act as a complete override for both
settings: don't fail grunt task if EITHER lint rule warning(s) or error(s)
are found. Example Config:
lesslint:
src: ['less/*.less']
options:
csslint:
'known-properties': true
csslintrc: '.csslintrc'
failOnError: false
By setting
failOnWarning: false, any failing rule configured
to "warn" will no longer fail the grunt task:
lesslint:
src: ['less/*.less']
options:
csslint:
'known-properties': true
csslintrc: '.csslintrc'
failOnWarning: false
This example's task output shows the task completing without failure, even when there are failed lint rules configured as "warnings":
>> 58 lint issues in 167 files (0 errors, 58 warnings)
Done, without errors.
Notes:
The new task summary output is borrowed from equivalent output used by eslint:
✖ 31 problems (0 errors, 31 warnings)
This option is meant to afford large projects the recourse of a staged adoption strategy of specific CSS rules. New rules may be activated to trigger a warning notification across teams without breaking the build and deployment. Once existing infractions are addressed, those rules would then be configured from "warning" setting to "error", to finalize their enforcement (by blocking any subsequent build attempts).
You can configure the LESS parser, such as for adding include paths,
by adding a
less option value:
lesslint:
src: ['less/*.less']
options:
less:
paths: ['includes']
By default, this plugin does not include any lint errors from imported files in the output.
You can enable this by adding an
imports configuration option:
lesslint:
src: ['src/**/*.less']
options:
imports: ['imports/**/*.less']
This plugin provides the same output formatter options as the CSS Lint plugin and can be configured similarly:
lesslint:
options:
formatters: [
id: 'csslint-xml'
dest: 'report/lesslint.xml'
]
It is possible to create and use your own custom rules. To create rules, please refer to the official CSSLint guidelines. The only addition is that each custom rule file must import
CSSLint using
CSSLint = require('grunt-lesslint').CSSLint.
You can enable your custom rules by adding a
customRules configuration option:
lesslint:
options:
customRules: ['lint-rules/less/**/*.coffee']
> grunt lesslint
Running "lesslint" (lesslint) task
static/editor.less (1)
Values of 0 shouldn't have units specified. You don't need to specify units when a value is 0. (zero-units)
>> 14: line-height: 0px;
>> 1 linting error in 56 files.
options is no longer passed to the LESS compiler.
options.less is passed instead, as described by the documentation.