This grunt plugin has been deprecated. If you're looking for a less grunt plugin, check out grunt-contrib-less.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-less

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-less' );

Documentation

This task is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all less targets if a target is not specified.

Target Properties

src (required): The LESS file(s) to be compiled. Can be either a string or an array of strings. If more than one LESS file is provided, each LESS file will be compiled individually and then concatenated together.

(required): The LESS file(s) to be compiled. Can be either a string or an array of strings. If more than one LESS file is provided, each LESS file will be compiled individually and then concatenated together. dest (required): The path where the output from the LESS compilation should be placed. Must be a string as there can be only one destination.

(required): The path where the output from the LESS compilation should be placed. Must be a string as there can be only one destination. options(optional): An object of LESS options. As of right now, the only options supported are compress and yuicompress .

Example

grunt.initConfig({ less : { signup : { src : 'signup.less' , dest : 'signup.css' }, homepage : { src : [ 'banner.less' , 'app.less' ], dest : 'homepage.css' , options : { yuicompress : true } }, all : { src : '*.less' , dest : 'all.css' , options : { compress : true } } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

08/28/2012 - 0.1.6 : Remove grunt as a dependency.

: Remove grunt as a dependency. 06/14/2012 - 0.1.5 : Added test cases.

: Added test cases. 04/08/2012 - 0.1.4 : Refactored the code to make the helper function more usable.

: Refactored the code to make the helper function more usable. 04/08/2012 - 0.1.3 : Added gruntplugin keyword to be consistent with other plugins.

: Added keyword to be consistent with other plugins. 04/05/2012 - 0.1.2 : Added support for wildcard patterns and normalizing linefeeds for concatenation.

: Added support for wildcard patterns and normalizing linefeeds for concatenation. 04/04/2012 - 0.1.1 : Checking to see if the src and dest properties are defined. Also now accept a string for src and not just an array of strings.

: Checking to see if the and properties are defined. Also now accept a string for and not just an array of strings. 04/04/2012 - 0.1.0: Initial release.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jake Harding

Licensed under the MIT license.