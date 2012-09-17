This grunt plugin has been deprecated. If you're looking for a less grunt plugin, check out grunt-contrib-less.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-less
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-less');
This task is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all
less targets if a target is not specified.
compress and
yuicompress.
// project configuration
grunt.initConfig({
less: {
signup: {
src: 'signup.less',
dest: 'signup.css'
},
homepage: {
src: ['banner.less', 'app.less'],
dest: 'homepage.css',
options: {
yuicompress: true
}
},
all: {
src: '*.less',
dest: 'all.css',
options: {
compress: true
}
}
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 Jake Harding
Licensed under the MIT license.