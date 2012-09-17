openbase logo
grunt-less

by Jake Harding
0.1.7 (see all)

[deprecated] Grunt plugin for LESS.

Overview

Categories

Deprecated!
grunt-less is no longer being maintained and it will not be compatible with grunt 0.4. Replacing your dependency of grunt-less with grunt-contrib-less is highly encouraged.

grunt-less (deprecated)

This grunt plugin has been deprecated. If you're looking for a less grunt plugin, check out grunt-contrib-less.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-less

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-less');

Documentation

This task is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all less targets if a target is not specified.

Target Properties

  • src(required): The LESS file(s) to be compiled. Can be either a string or an array of strings. If more than one LESS file is provided, each LESS file will be compiled individually and then concatenated together.
  • dest(required): The path where the output from the LESS compilation should be placed. Must be a string as there can be only one destination.
  • options(optional): An object of LESS options. As of right now, the only options supported are compress and yuicompress.

Example

// project configuration
grunt.initConfig({
  less: {
    signup: {
      src: 'signup.less',
      dest: 'signup.css'
    },
    homepage: {
      src: ['banner.less', 'app.less'],
      dest: 'homepage.css',
      options: {
        yuicompress: true
      }
    },
    all: {
      src: '*.less',
      dest: 'all.css',
      options: {
        compress: true
      }
    }
  }
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 08/28/2012 - 0.1.6: Remove grunt as a dependency.
  • 06/14/2012 - 0.1.5: Added test cases.
  • 04/08/2012 - 0.1.4: Refactored the code to make the helper function more usable.
  • 04/08/2012 - 0.1.3: Added gruntplugin keyword to be consistent with other plugins.
  • 04/05/2012 - 0.1.2: Added support for wildcard patterns and normalizing linefeeds for concatenation.
  • 04/04/2012 - 0.1.1: Checking to see if the src and dest properties are defined. Also now accept a string for src and not just an array of strings.
  • 04/04/2012 - 0.1.0: Initial release.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jake Harding
Licensed under the MIT license.

