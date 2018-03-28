Fix your CSS for legacy browsers
If you are looking for standalone version, you can use legacssy.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-legacssy --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-legacssy');
Run this task with the
grunt legacssy command.
The task concats provided styles and when it finds unsupported (i.e. CSS3) @media query it tests the min-width and max-width and if it matches the rules inside the @media are included in the resulting style.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
type:
Number
Default: 1024
Type:
Boolean
Default: True
Unsupported media queries are flattened only if their min-width and max-width match with legacyWidth. Comparison is number only, that means it is compatible with both px's and em's as long as there is only one of them used.
Type:
Boolean
Default: False
Please note this might change the desired outcome, see the corresponding issue comment.
grunt.initConfig({
legacssy: {
dist: {
files: {
'css/style-legacy.css': 'css/style.css',
},
},
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
legacssy: {
dist: {
options: {
// Include only styles for a screen 800px wide
legacyWidth: 800
},
files: {
'css/style-legacy.css': 'css/style.css',
},
},
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.