grunt-legacssy DEPRECATED

Fix your CSS for legacy browsers

Getting Started

If you are looking for standalone version, you can use legacssy.

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-legacssy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-legacssy' );

The "legacssy" task

Overview

Run this task with the grunt legacssy command.

The task concats provided styles and when it finds unsupported (i.e. CSS3) @media query it tests the min-width and max-width and if it matches the rules inside the @media are included in the resulting style.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

legacyWidth

type: Number Default: 1024

matchingOnly

Type: Boolean Default: True

Unsupported media queries are flattened only if their min-width and max-width match with legacyWidth. Comparison is number only, that means it is compatible with both px's and em's as long as there is only one of them used.

overridesOnly

Type: Boolean Default: False

Please note this might change the desired outcome, see the corresponding issue comment.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ legacssy : { dist : { files : { 'css/style-legacy.css' : 'css/style.css' , }, }, }, })

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ legacssy : { dist : { options : { legacyWidth : 800 }, files : { 'css/style-legacy.css' : 'css/style.css' , }, }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History