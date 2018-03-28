openbase logo
grunt-legacssy

by Robin Pokorny
0.4.0 (see all)

💄 Fix your mobile-first CSS for legacy browsers

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-legacssy DEPRECATED

Fix your CSS for legacy browsers

Getting Started

If you are looking for standalone version, you can use legacssy.

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-legacssy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-legacssy');

The "legacssy" task

Overview

Run this task with the grunt legacssy command.

The task concats provided styles and when it finds unsupported (i.e. CSS3) @media query it tests the min-width and max-width and if it matches the rules inside the @media are included in the resulting style.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

legacyWidth

type: Number Default: 1024

matchingOnly

Type: Boolean Default: True

Unsupported media queries are flattened only if their min-width and max-width match with legacyWidth. Comparison is number only, that means it is compatible with both px's and em's as long as there is only one of them used.

overridesOnly

Type: Boolean Default: False

Please note this might change the desired outcome, see the corresponding issue comment.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  legacssy: {
    dist: {
      files: {
        'css/style-legacy.css': 'css/style.css',
      },
    },
  },
})

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  legacssy: {
    dist: {
      options: {
        // Include only styles for a screen 800px wide
        legacyWidth: 800
      },
      files: {
        'css/style-legacy.css': 'css/style.css',
      },
    },
  },
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • v0.4.0 Add colours and report to the output
  • v0.3.0 Output only overrides
  • v0.2.0   Media matching added * v0.1.0   Initial task with basic functionality.

Bitdeli Badge

