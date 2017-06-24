KSS style guide generator for grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~1.0.0. If you still use Grunt 0.4.x, you can use the 4.x versions of grunt-kss.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-kss --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-kss');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
kss to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Here's an example:
grunt.initConfig({
kss: {
options: {
verbose: true
},
dist: {
src: ['/path/to/sourcedir'],
dest: '/path/to/destdir'
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Use a custom template to build your style guide.
Type:
String or array of
String
Default value:
null
Specify location(s) of custom handlebars helpers; see http://bit.ly/kss-helpers
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Use a custom mask for detecting stylesheets.
Type:
String or array of
String
Default value:
null
Use custom property name(s) when parsing KSS comments.
Type:
String or array of
String
Default value:
null
Adds CSS stylesheet(s) to your style guide.
Type:
String or array of
String
Default value:
null
Adds JavaScript file(s) to your style guide.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Loads the kss-node configuration from a JSON file.
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.