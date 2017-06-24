openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-kss

by kss-node
5.0.1 (see all)

KSS style guide generator for grunt.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(MIT OR GPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-kss

Build Status NPM version Greenkeeper badge

KSS style guide generator for grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.0.0. If you still use Grunt 0.4.x, you can use the 4.x versions of grunt-kss.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-kss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-kss');

The "kss" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named kss to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

Here's an example:

grunt.initConfig({
  kss: {
    options: {
      verbose: true
    },
    dist: {
      src: ['/path/to/sourcedir'],
      dest: '/path/to/destdir'
    }
  }
})

Options

options.builder

Type: String Default value: null

Use a custom template to build your style guide.

options.helpers

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Specify location(s) of custom handlebars helpers; see http://bit.ly/kss-helpers

options.mask

Type: String Default value: null

Use a custom mask for detecting stylesheets.

options.custom

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Use custom property name(s) when parsing KSS comments.

options.css

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Adds CSS stylesheet(s) to your style guide.

options.js

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Adds JavaScript file(s) to your style guide.

options.config

Type: String Default value: null

Loads the kss-node configuration from a JSON file.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • v5.0.0: Update to KSS 3.0.0, Grunt 1.0.0, and Node.js 4.0.0 or later.
  • v4.0.0: Update to KSS 2.4.0.
  • v1.0.0: Don't ask.
  • v0.2.6: Fix "Error: spawn ENOENT" bug for Windows.
  • v0.2.4: Fix kss-node module path.
  • v0.2.3: Bump version.
  • v0.2.2: Fix README.
  • v0.2.0: Fix a cmd path.
  • v0.1.0: Release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial