KSS style guide generator for grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.0.0 . If you still use Grunt 0.4.x, you can use the 4.x versions of grunt-kss.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-kss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-kss' );

The "kss" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named kss to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Here's an example:

grunt.initConfig({ kss : { options : { verbose : true }, dist : { src : [ '/path/to/sourcedir' ], dest : '/path/to/destdir' } } })

Options

Type: String Default value: null

Use a custom template to build your style guide.

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Specify location(s) of custom handlebars helpers; see http://bit.ly/kss-helpers

Type: String Default value: null

Use a custom mask for detecting stylesheets.

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Use custom property name(s) when parsing KSS comments.

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Adds CSS stylesheet(s) to your style guide.

Type: String or array of String Default value: null

Adds JavaScript file(s) to your style guide.

Type: String Default value: null

Loads the kss-node configuration from a JSON file.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

