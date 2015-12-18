Inline stylesheets into email HTML templates using Automattic's Juice
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-juice-email --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-juice-email');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
juice to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
juice: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
This task's options are the same as those passed to the juice function. The available options can be found here.
grunt.initConfig({
juice: {
your_target: {
options: {},
files: {
'dest/email-template.html': 'src/email-template.html',
},
},
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
juice: {
your_target: {
options: {},
files: [
{
src: 'src/email-template.html',
dest: 'dest/email-template.html'
},
],
},
},
})