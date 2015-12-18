openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gje

grunt-juice-email

by Georges Haidar
0.1.4 (see all)

Inline stylesheets into email HTML templates using LearnBoost's Juice

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-juice-email

Inline stylesheets into email HTML templates using Automattic's Juice

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-juice-email --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-juice-email');

The "juice" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named juice to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  juice: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

This task's options are the same as those passed to the juice function. The available options can be found here.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
  juice: {
    your_target: {
      options: {},
      files: {
      'dest/email-template.html': 'src/email-template.html',
      },
    },
  },
})

grunt.initConfig({
  juice: {
    your_target: {
      options: {},
      files: [
        {
          src: 'src/email-template.html',
          dest: 'dest/email-template.html'
        },
      ],
    },
  },
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial