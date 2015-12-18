Inline stylesheets into email HTML templates using Automattic's Juice

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-juice-email --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-juice-email' );

The "juice" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named juice to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ juice : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

This task's options are the same as those passed to the juice function. The available options can be found here.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ juice : { your_target : { options : {}, files : { 'dest/email-template.html' : 'src/email-template.html' , }, }, }, })