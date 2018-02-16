openbase logo
Readme

#grunt-jsxhint Dependency Status

NPM

Like grunt-contrib-jshint but compatible with react's jsx

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-jsxhint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsxhint');

Jshint task

This grunt plugin works exactly like grunt-contrib-jshint. In fact it's even using grunt-contrib-jshint. The only difference to grunt-contrib-jshint is that this plugin runs require('babel-core').transform(code, {plugins: ["transform-react-jsx"]}); on every file passed in. This will transform the jsx syntax to regular JavaScript. Non jsx-files will be unchanged. Line numbers are preserved by jsx so the line numbers outputted by jshint will be correct.

This is a drop in replacement for grunt-contrib-jshint. So you can just replace the grunt-contrib-jshint dependency in your package.json with grunt-jsxhint.

grunt-jsxhint needs babel-core and babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx to work. If you don't have either installed run

npm install babel-core babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx --save-dev

Use exactly like grunt-contrib-jshint:

jshint: {
  //Everything like in grunt-contrib-jshint
}

Parsed filed extensions

By default, your jsx files need to have a .jsx or .react.js file extension. In order to parse other files, add the following into your jshint options object:

jshint: {
    options: {
        jshintrc: '.jshintrc',
        ignores: [],
        additionalSuffixes: ['.js']
    },
}

These suffixes are concatenated onto .jsx and .react.js.

Contributing

If grunt-jsxhint is lacking a feature or if you found bug (or a typo in the README) feel free to submit a pull request or file an issue.

Release History

  • 2016-03-22   v0.8.0   Update dependencies.
  • 2016-03-01   v0.7.0   Use babel.
  • 2015-04-07   v0.6.0   Add additionalSuffixes option.
  • 2015-02-06   v0.5.0   Update dependencies and remove /** @jsx React.DOM */
  • 2014-10-29   v0.4.0   Add support for .react.js suffix
  • 2014-08-14   v0.3.0   Improve error messages. Use locally installed react-tool.
  • 2014-08-04   v0.2.0   Add check for /** @jsx React.DOM */. Upgrade react-tools.
  • 2014-07-15   v0.1.0   Stop transforming non jsx files.
  • 2014-07-12   v0.0.3   Use absolute version of grunt-contrib-jshint.
  • 2014-06-20   v0.0.2   Add MIT licence. Update README.
  • 2014-06-19   v0.0.1   Initial version.

