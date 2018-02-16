Like grunt-contrib-jshint but compatible with react's jsx
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-jsxhint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsxhint');
This grunt plugin works exactly like grunt-contrib-jshint. In fact it's even using
grunt-contrib-jshint. The only difference to
grunt-contrib-jshint is that this plugin runs
require('babel-core').transform(code, {plugins: ["transform-react-jsx"]}); on every file passed in. This will transform the jsx syntax to regular JavaScript. Non jsx-files will be unchanged. Line numbers are preserved by jsx so the line numbers outputted by jshint will be correct.
This is a drop in replacement for
grunt-contrib-jshint. So you can just replace the
grunt-contrib-jshint dependency in your
package.json with
grunt-jsxhint.
grunt-jsxhint needs
babel-core and
babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx to work. If you don't have either installed run
npm install babel-core babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx --save-dev
Use exactly like
grunt-contrib-jshint:
jshint: {
//Everything like in grunt-contrib-jshint
}
By default, your jsx files need to have a
.jsx or
.react.js file extension. In order to parse other files, add the following into your jshint options object:
jshint: {
options: {
jshintrc: '.jshintrc',
ignores: [],
additionalSuffixes: ['.js']
},
}
These suffixes are concatenated onto .jsx and .react.js.
If
grunt-jsxhint is lacking a feature or if you found bug (or a typo in the README) feel free to submit a pull request or file an issue.
babel.
additionalSuffixes option.
/** @jsx React.DOM */
.react.js suffix
react-tool.
/** @jsx React.DOM */. Upgrade
react-tools.
grunt-contrib-jshint.