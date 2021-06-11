Validate JSON/JSON5 files from Grunt.

Requires Grunt 1.0+ and node 10.12+.

Install

npm install grunt-jsonlint --save-dev

Configure

Add the following (multi-)task to your Gruntfile:

jsonlint : { sample : { src : [ 'some/valid.json' ], options : { formatter : 'prose' } } }

Add the following to load the task into your Gruntfile:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-jsonlint' );

An error will be thrown if the JSON file contains syntax errors. To prefer an error format compatible with Visual Studio, change the formatter to 'msbuild'.

Here's a simple tutorial on how to use grunt-jsonlint

Customizing

There are a couple of options, which can support non-standard JSON syntax, usually used in configuration files for convenience:

jsonlint: { all: { src: [ 'some/settings.json' ], options: { ignoreComments: true , ignoreTrailingCommas: true , allowSingleQuotedStrings: true , allowDuplicateObjectKeys: false , mode: 'json5' } } }

ignoreComments , when true JavaScript-style single-line and multiple-line comments will be recognised and ignored during parsing

, when true JavaScript-style single-line and multiple-line comments will be recognised and ignored during parsing ignoreTrailingCommas , when true trailing commas in objects and arrays will be ignored during parsing

, when true trailing commas in objects and arrays will be ignored during parsing allowSingleQuotedStrings , when true single quotes will be accepted as alternative delimiters for strings

, when true single quotes will be accepted as alternative delimiters for strings allowDuplicateObjectKeys , when false, duplicate object keys will be reported as an error

, when false, duplicate object keys will be reported as an error mode , when set to "json", "cjson" or "json5", enables multiple flags according to the referred input type

Mode Enabled Options "json" (none) "cjson" ignoreComments "json5" ignoreComments , ignoreTrailingCommas , allowSingleQuotedStrings and other JSON5 specifics

Formatting

Add the following (multi-)task to your Gruntfile :

jsonlint: { all: { src: [ 'some/valid.json' ], options: { format: true , prettyPrint: false , indent: 2 , sortKeys: false , pruneComments: false , stripObjectKeys: false , enforceDoubleQuotes: false , enforceSingleQuotes: false , trimTrailingCommas: false } } }

format , when true JSON.stringify will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid)

, when will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid) prettyPrint , when true JSON.stringify will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid)

, when will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid) indent , the value passed to JSON.stringify , it can be the number of spaces, or string like "\t"

, the value passed to , it can be the number of spaces, or string like "\t" sortKeys , when true keys of objects in the output JSON will be sorted alphabetically ( format has to be set to true )

, when keys of objects in the output JSON will be sorted alphabetically ( has to be set to ) pruneComments , when true comments will be omitted from the prettified output (CJSON feature, prettyPrint has to be set to true )

, when comments will be omitted from the prettified output (CJSON feature, has to be set to ) stripObjectKeys , when true quotes surrounding object keys will be stripped if the key is a JavaScript identifier name (JSON5 feature, prettyPrint has to be set to true )

, when quotes surrounding object keys will be stripped if the key is a JavaScript identifier name (JSON5 feature, has to be set to ) enforceDoubleQuotes , when true string literals will be consistently surrounded by double quotes (JSON5 feature, prettyPrint has to be set to true )

, when string literals will be consistently surrounded by double quotes (JSON5 feature, has to be set to ) enforceSingleQuotes , when true string literals will be consistently surrounded by single quotes (JSON5 feature, prettyPrint has to be set to true )

, when string literals will be consistently surrounded by single quotes (JSON5 feature, has to be set to ) trimTrailingCommas , when true trailing commas after all array items and object entries will be omitted (JSON5 feature, prettyPrint has to be set to true )

Schema Validation

You can validate JSON files using JSON Schema drafts 04, 06 or 07:

jsonlint : { all : { src : [ 'some/manifest.json' ], options : { schema : { src : 'some/manifest-schema.json' , environment : 'json-schema-draft-04' } } } }

schema , when src set to a file path, the file will be used as a source of the JSON Schema to validate the JSON files in addition to the syntax checks

, when set to a file path, the file will be used as a source of the JSON Schema to validate the JSON files in addition to the syntax checks environment , can specify the version of the JSON Schema draft to use for validation: "json-schema-draft-04", "json-schema-draft-06" or "json-schema-draft-07" (if not set, the schema draft version will be inferred automatically)

Reporting

There are a few options available for reporting errors:

Error message format

The standard error message format ( prose ) is optimized for human reading and looks like:

>> File "test/invalid.json" failed JSON validation at line 10 , column 9.

This is customizable to conform to the Visual Studio style by specifying the formatter option as msbuild , like:

jsonlint : { visualStudioExample : { src : [ 'test/invalid.json' ], options: { formatter: 'msbuild' } } }

The output will look like:

>> test/invalid.json( 10 , 9 ): error: failed JSON validation

Error reporting

By default, the raw error from the underlying jsonlint library comes through to the grunt output. It looks like:

... "2" "3" , ], ... ----------------------^ Unexpected string

To customize this, change the reporter option to jshint (the format is inspired by how jshint formats their output, hence the name):

jsonlint : { jshintStyle : { src : [ 'test/invalid.json' ], options: { reporter: 'jshint' } } }

The output will look like:

10 | ... " " 3 ", ... ^ Unexpected string

The default reporter is called exception since it simply relays the raw exception message.

Running tests

Unit tests are provided for automated regression testing. The easiest way to run them is with

npm install npm test

Alternatively, if you have grunt-cli installed, you could use grunt directly with

npm install grunt test

Which does the same thing.

Release History