Validate JSON/JSON5 files from Grunt.
Requires Grunt 1.0+ and node 10.12+.
npm install grunt-jsonlint --save-dev
Add the following (multi-)task to your Gruntfile:
jsonlint: {
sample: {
src: [ 'some/valid.json' ],
options: {
formatter: 'prose'
}
}
}
Add the following to load the task into your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsonlint');
An error will be thrown if the JSON file contains syntax errors. To prefer an error format compatible with Visual Studio, change the formatter to 'msbuild'.
Here's a simple tutorial on how to use grunt-jsonlint
There are a couple of options, which can support non-standard JSON syntax, usually used in configuration files for convenience:
jsonlint: {
all: {
src: [ 'some/settings.json' ],
options: {
ignoreComments: true,
ignoreTrailingCommas: true,
allowSingleQuotedStrings: true,
allowDuplicateObjectKeys: false,
mode: 'json5'
}
}
}
ignoreComments, when true JavaScript-style single-line and multiple-line comments will be recognised and ignored during parsing
ignoreTrailingCommas, when true trailing commas in objects and arrays will be ignored during parsing
allowSingleQuotedStrings, when true single quotes will be accepted as alternative delimiters for strings
allowDuplicateObjectKeys, when false, duplicate object keys will be reported as an error
mode, when set to "json", "cjson" or "json5", enables multiple flags according to the referred input type
|Mode
|Enabled Options
|"json"
|(none)
|"cjson"
ignoreComments
|"json5"
ignoreComments,
ignoreTrailingCommas,
allowSingleQuotedStrings and other JSON5 specifics
Add the following (multi-)task to your
Gruntfile:
jsonlint: {
all: {
src: [ 'some/valid.json' ],
options: {
format: true,
prettyPrint: false,
indent: 2,
sortKeys: false,
pruneComments: false,
stripObjectKeys: false,
enforceDoubleQuotes: false,
enforceSingleQuotes: false,
trimTrailingCommas: false
}
}
}
format, when
true
JSON.stringify will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid)
prettyPrint, when
true
JSON.stringify will be used to format the JavaScript (if it is valid)
indent, the value passed to
JSON.stringify, it can be the number of spaces, or string like "\t"
sortKeys, when
true keys of objects in the output JSON will be sorted alphabetically (
format has to be set to
true)
pruneComments, when
true comments will be omitted from the prettified output (CJSON feature,
prettyPrint has to be set to
true)
stripObjectKeys, when
true quotes surrounding object keys will be stripped if the key is a JavaScript identifier name (JSON5 feature,
prettyPrint has to be set to
true)
enforceDoubleQuotes, when
true string literals will be consistently surrounded by double quotes (JSON5 feature,
prettyPrint has to be set to
true)
enforceSingleQuotes, when
true string literals will be consistently surrounded by single quotes (JSON5 feature,
prettyPrint has to be set to
true)
trimTrailingCommas, when
true trailing commas after all array items and object entries will be omitted (JSON5 feature,
prettyPrint has to be set to
true)
You can validate JSON files using JSON Schema drafts 04, 06 or 07:
jsonlint: {
all: {
src: [ 'some/manifest.json' ],
options: {
schema: {
src: 'some/manifest-schema.json',
environment: 'json-schema-draft-04'
}
}
}
}
schema, when
src set to a file path, the file will be used as a source of the JSON Schema to validate the JSON files in addition to the syntax checks
environment, can specify the version of the JSON Schema draft to use for validation: "json-schema-draft-04", "json-schema-draft-06" or "json-schema-draft-07" (if not set, the schema draft version will be inferred automatically)
There are a few options available for reporting errors:
The standard error message format (
prose) is optimized for human reading and looks like:
>> File "test/invalid.json" failed JSON validation at line 10, column 9.
This is customizable to conform to the Visual Studio style by specifying the
formatter option as
msbuild, like:
jsonlint: {
visualStudioExample: {
src: [ 'test/invalid.json' ],
options: {
formatter: 'msbuild'
}
}
}
The output will look like:
>> test/invalid.json(10,9): error: failed JSON validation
By default, the raw error from the underlying
jsonlint library comes through to the grunt output. It looks like:
... "2" "3", ], ...
----------------------^
Unexpected string
To customize this, change the
reporter option to
jshint (the format is inspired by how
jshint formats their output, hence the name):
jsonlint: {
jshintStyle: {
src: [ 'test/invalid.json' ],
options: {
reporter: 'jshint'
}
}
}
The output will look like:
10 | ..." "3", ...
^ Unexpected string
The default reporter is called
exception since it simply relays the raw exception message.
Unit tests are provided for automated regression testing. The easiest way to run them is with
$ npm install
$ npm test
Alternatively, if you have
grunt-cli installed, you could use grunt directly with
$ npm install
$ grunt test
Which does the same thing.
ignoreTrailingCommas,
allowDuplicateObjectKeys,
enforceDoubleQuotes,
enforceSingleQuotes, and
trimTrailingCommas options, dependency upgrades, improved error reporting.