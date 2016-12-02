Give it a JSON or JS seed file and it will serve it through REST routes.
This plugin uses JSON Server to serve a REST api from a provided db file. For more information please go to JSON Server.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-json-server --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-json-server');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
json_server to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
json_server: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
Type:
Number
Default value:
13337
A number value that is used for the server port.
Type:
String
Default value:
'0.0.0.0'
A string value that is used for the server address.
Type:
String
Default value:
'db.json'
A string value that is the location to the db file which gets translated to restful routes
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
A string value that is the location to the routes JSON file which contains additional routes
Type:
Object
Default value:
undefined
A key-value pairs of custom routes that should be applied to server.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Allow only GET requests. Any other method returns 403 (Forbidden).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Disable GZIP Content-Encoding.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Disable Cross-Origin Resource Sharing.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Set static files directory.
In this example, the file db.json in the api folder gets parsed and translated to restful routes and starts a server on http://0.0.0.0:13337
grunt.initConfig({
json_server: {
options: {
port: 13337,
hostname: '0.0.0.0',
db: 'api/db.json'
}
},
});
You can pass an object with configuration for custom routes
grunt.initConfig({
json_server: {
options: {
port: 13337,
hostname: '0.0.0.0',
db: 'api/db.json',
customRoutes: {
'/big_post': {
method: 'get',
handler: function(req, res) {
return res.json({id: 1, title: 'Big post'});
}
}
}
}
}
});
If you want to use it with the grunt connect plugin it is recommend to setup it with the concurrent plugin otherwise json_server will block everything
grunt.initConfig({
json_server: {
options: {
port: 13337,
hostname: '0.0.0.0',
db: 'api/db.json'
}
},
// Run some tasks in parallel to speed up build process
concurrent: {
server: {
tasks: [
'json_server',
'watch'
],
options: {
logConcurrentOutput: true
}
}
}
});
grunt.task.run([
'connect:livereload',
'concurrent:server'
]);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.