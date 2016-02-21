Compiles JSON files into Javascript
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-json
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-json');
Type:
String
Default: 'myjson'
The namespace in which the json data will be assigned.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Includes the full path of the file and the extension. By default only the file name is used as the key value.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Outputs json in a readable way
Type:
function
Default: null
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (filename) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the object. The example below stores all json data on the default myjson namespace in capital letters.
options: {
processName: function(filename) {
return filename.toUpperCase();
}
}
Type:
function
Default: null
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (content) and returns a modified content of the JSON file. The example below appends a custom attribute to the JSON file content.
options: {
processContent: function(content) {
content.myVar = 'myVal';
return content;
}
}
####commonjs
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Exports the namespace which the json has been assigned too.
module.exports =
json: {
main: {
options: {
namespace: 'myjson',
includePath: true,
processName: function(filename) {
return filename.toLowerCase();
}
},
src: ['path/to/source/**/*.json'],
dest: 'path/to/compiled/json.js'
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2015 Andifeind
Copyright (c) 2012 Wilson Page
Licensed under the MIT license.