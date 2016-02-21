openbase logo
gj

grunt-json

by Wilson Page
0.2.0 (see all)

Turns JSON file(s) into a single JavaScript file for use in the browser

npm
GitHub
Readme

grunt-json

Compiles JSON files into Javascript

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-json

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-json');

Documentation

Options

namespace

Type: String Default: 'myjson'

The namespace in which the json data will be assigned.

includePath

Type: Boolean Default: false

Includes the full path of the file and the extension. By default only the file name is used as the key value.

pretty

Type: Boolean Default: false

Outputs json in a readable way

processName

Type: function Default: null

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (filename) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the object. The example below stores all json data on the default myjson namespace in capital letters.

options: {
  processName: function(filename) {
    return filename.toUpperCase();
  }
}

processContent

Type: function Default: null

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (content) and returns a modified content of the JSON file. The example below appends a custom attribute to the JSON file content.

options: {
  processContent: function(content) {
    content.myVar = 'myVal';
    return content;
  }
}

####commonjs Type: Boolean Default: false

Exports the namespace which the json has been assigned too. module.exports =

Usage Examples

json: {
    main: {
        options: {
            namespace: 'myjson',
            includePath: true,
            processName: function(filename) {
                return filename.toLowerCase();
            }
        },
        src: ['path/to/source/**/*.json'],
        dest: 'path/to/compiled/json.js'
    }
}

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 2016-02-21   v0.2.0   Added pretty option,     Added processContent option (Thanks to ducin for the pull request)
  • 2015-04-10   v0.1.5   Do not add a var keyword if namespace contains a dot.
  • 2015-04-10   v0.1.4   Now maintained by Andifeind.
  • 2013-07-02   v0.1.3   Added processName functionality. Added includePath condition. Updated documentation. Added a way to safely add to the namespace if it already exists and not overwrite.
  • 2013-05-01   v0.1.2   First commit.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Andifeind
Copyright (c) 2012 Wilson Page
Licensed under the MIT license.

