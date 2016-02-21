Compiles JSON files into Javascript

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-json

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-json' );

Documentation

Options

namespace

Type: String Default: 'myjson'

The namespace in which the json data will be assigned.

includePath

Type: Boolean Default: false

Includes the full path of the file and the extension. By default only the file name is used as the key value.

pretty

Type: Boolean Default: false

Outputs json in a readable way

processName

Type: function Default: null

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (filename) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the object. The example below stores all json data on the default myjson namespace in capital letters.

options: { processName : function ( filename ) { return filename.toUpperCase(); } }

processContent

Type: function Default: null

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (content) and returns a modified content of the JSON file. The example below appends a custom attribute to the JSON file content.

options: { processContent : function ( content ) { content.myVar = 'myVal' ; return content; } }

####commonjs Type: Boolean Default: false

Exports the namespace which the json has been assigned too. module.exports =

Usage Examples

json: { main : { options : { namespace : 'myjson' , includePath : true , processName : function ( filename ) { return filename.toLowerCase(); } }, src : [ 'path/to/source/**/*.json' ], dest : 'path/to/compiled/json.js' } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

2016-02-21 v0.2.0 Added pretty option, Added processContent option (Thanks to ducin for the pull request)

2015-04-10 v0.1.5 Do not add a var keyword if namespace contains a dot.

2015-04-10 v0.1.4 Now maintained by Andifeind.

2013-07-02 v0.1.3 Added processName functionality. Added includePath condition. Updated documentation. Added a way to safely add to the namespace if it already exists and not overwrite.

2013-05-01 v0.1.2 First commit.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Andifeind

Copyright (c) 2012 Wilson Page

Licensed under the MIT license.