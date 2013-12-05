Grunt task for JSMin and source maps.
Grunt is a node.js based CLI build tool.
JSMin is a JavaScript minifier that removes whitespace and comments.
Source maps enables developers to view and interact with minified JavaScript as if it were unminified (providing useful line errors and easier debugging).
When you combine all three of these, you get a grunt plugin that is your new best debugging friend.
The demos in the node-jsmin-sourcemap, what makes this tick, are hosted on Plunker for your testing and enjoyment.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-jsmin-sourcemap
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsmin-sourcemap');
grunt-jsmin-sourcemap is registered under the
jsmin-sourcemap task. Your initConfig should look similar to this:
grunt.initConfig({
'jsmin-sourcemap': {
all: {
// Source files to concatenate and minify (also accepts a string and minimatch items)
src: ['public/js/jquery.js', 'public/js/underscore.js'],
// Destination for concatenated/minified JavaScript
dest: 'dist/js/all.min.js',
// Destination for sourcemap of minified JavaScript
destMap: 'dist/js/all.js.map'
// Optional root for all relative URLs
srcRoot: 'some/lower/directory'
// Optional cwd to resolve from for all URLs
// Converts jquery.js -> some/higher/directory/jquery.js during lookup but mapping preserves jquery.js in map file
cwd: 'some/higher/directory'
},
// Compact format is also accepted
'dest/file.js': ['src/file1.js', 'src/file2.js']
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via
npm test.
Support this project and others by twolfson via gittip.
As of Dec 05 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.
Previous to this, it was licensed under the MIT license.