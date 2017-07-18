Validates JavaScript files with JSLint as a grunt task.

Installation

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with: npm install grunt-jslint

Then add this line to your project's gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jslint' );

Documentation

A multi-task to validate your JavaScript files with JSLint.

Supports the following options:

files An array of files or wildcards which you want to be validated by JSLint

An array of files or wildcards which you want to be validated by JSLint exclude An array of files or wildcards which you do not want to be validated by JSLint

An array of files or wildcards which you do not want to be validated by JSLint directives Configuration options/settings to pre-define in JSLint. Pre-defined globals are included within this object as predef: ['myglobal']

Configuration options/settings to pre-define in JSLint. Pre-defined globals are included within this object as options errorsOnly A Boolean option which tells the plugin to only display errors when set to true log A String/filepath option which, when provided, tells the plugin where to write a verbose log to junit A String/filepath option which, when provided, tells the plugin where to write a JUnit-style XML file to failOnError A Boolean option - defaults to true ; when set to false , grunt will not fail if JSLint detects an error checkstyle A String/filepath option which, when provided, tells the plugin where to write a CheckStyle-XML file to shebang Ignore shebang lines ( #!/usr/bin/whatever ) from files edition Specify edition of jslint to use. Either a date which is a JSLint edition (see node_modules/jslint/lib for valid choices), or 'latest' for the latest version, or a path (absolute or relative to process current directory) to the JSLint



Example Usage

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { 'use strict' ; grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jslint' ); grunt.initConfig({ jslint : { server : { src : [ 'server/lib/*.js' , 'server/routes/*.js' , 'server/*.js' , 'server/test/*.js' ], exclude : [ 'server/config.js' ], directives : { node : true , todo : true }, options : { edition : 'latest' , junit : 'out/server-junit.xml' , log : 'out/server-lint.log' , jslintXml : 'out/server-jslint.xml' , errorsOnly : true , failOnError : false , checkstyle : 'out/server-checkstyle.xml' } }, client : { src : [ 'client/**/*.js' ], directives : { browser : true , predef : [ 'jQuery' ] }, options : { junit : 'out/client-junit.xml' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'jslint' ); };

Contributing

All files should be validated with JSLint. Bug fixes and/or new features must be accompanied by a passing test. Tests are written with vows.

Validating coding style

Run grunt jslint in the root of your repository.

Running the tests

Run make test in the root of your repository.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Stephen Mathieson Licensed under the WTFPL license.