Validates JavaScript files with JSLint as a grunt task.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-jslint
Then add this line to your project's gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jslint');
A multi-task to validate your JavaScript files with JSLint.
Supports the following options:
predef: ['myglobal']
true
true; when set to
false, grunt will not fail if JSLint detects an error
#!/usr/bin/whatever) from files
module.exports = function (grunt) {
'use strict';
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jslint'); // load the task
grunt.initConfig({
jslint: { // configure the task
// lint your project's server code
server: {
src: [ // some example files
'server/lib/*.js',
'server/routes/*.js',
'server/*.js',
'server/test/*.js'
],
exclude: [
'server/config.js'
],
directives: { // example directives
node: true,
todo: true
},
options: {
edition: 'latest', // specify an edition of jslint or use 'dir/mycustom-jslint.js' for own path
junit: 'out/server-junit.xml', // write the output to a JUnit XML
log: 'out/server-lint.log',
jslintXml: 'out/server-jslint.xml',
errorsOnly: true, // only display errors
failOnError: false, // defaults to true
checkstyle: 'out/server-checkstyle.xml' // write a checkstyle-XML
}
},
// lint your project's client code
client: {
src: [
'client/**/*.js'
],
directives: {
browser: true,
predef: [
'jQuery'
]
},
options: {
junit: 'out/client-junit.xml'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'jslint');
};
All files should be validated with JSLint. Bug fixes and/or new features must be accompanied by a passing test. Tests are written with vows.
Run
grunt jslint in the root of your repository.
Run
make test in the root of your repository.
Copyright (c) 2013 Stephen Mathieson Licensed under the WTFPL license.