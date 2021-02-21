Please note: No efforts are placed on updating grunt-jsinspect any longer. Please use jsinspect directly
Grunt task for running jsinspect in order to detect copy-pasted and structurally similar JavaScript code.
This plugin requires Grunt version
>=0.4.0, verbally the minimum of
0.4.0.
The minimum Node.js version supported is
6.9.0 (the second LTS version).
If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-jsinspect --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your
Gruntfile.js
file with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsinspect');
A simple configuration example with the default options.
grunt.initConfig({
jsinspect: {
examples: {
options: {
// jsinspect specific options
identifiers: false,
literals: true,
minInstances: 2,
reporter: 'default',
threshold: 30,
truncate: 100,
// options used for grunt-jsinspect
configFile: '.jsinspectrc',
failOnMatch: true,
outputPath: undefined
},
src: [
'**/*.js'
]
}
}
});
Execute with
grunt jsinspect:examples.
Please note that in case the configuration file exists and its name matches the default value
.jsinspectrc, it will be used to override any other configuration option that might be present
in the file.
In case you have the
.jsinspectrc file in your project and do not want to use it for a particular
configuration, set the
options.configFile to point to a non existing file.
Type:
string|array
Globbing pattern to get files to run
grunt-jsinspect against.
Site note: In case you want to ignore files you can do this with prepending
!.
grunt.initConfig({
jsinspect: {
examples: {
src: [
'**/*.js',
'!**/node_modules/**' // ignore node_modules folder
]
}
}
});
You can also inspect
jsx files used in React.js,
simply by using that suffix in the
src list.
The command line version of
jsinspect uses a specific flag for this,
namely
--jsx.
Type:
string
Default value:
'.jsinspectrc'
In case the given JSON file exists, it will be used for setting and overriding any
other options defined via
Gruntfile.js configuration
Please see the
jsinspect for details.
The configuration file should be valid JSON, but can contain comments, which are stripped away via
strip-json-comments internally:
{
"threshold": 30,
"identifiers": true,
"ignore": "Test.js|Spec.js", // used as RegExp,
"reporter": "json",
"truncate": 100
}
Type:
boolean|number
Default value:
true
Use a number as a threshold (e.g. use
42 to pass for 41 matches but fail beyond 42 matches).
Type:
string
Default value:
undefined
Specify the path of the output file. The destination directory must already exist. You’ll probably want to pick a file extension which corresponds with the chosen reporter.
Type:
string
Default value:
'default'
Specify the reporter to use.
Possible values:
'default',
'json', and
'pmd'.
Please see the
lib/reporters/index.js
file of the
jsinspect project in order to find out about the existing reporters.
jsinspect
Code inspector specific options:
threshold, type
number, defaults to
30
literals, type
boolean, defaults to ``
minInstances, type
number, defaults to
2
identifiers, type
boolean, defaults to
false
Options passed to the selected reporter:
truncate, type
number, defaults to
100
identifiers, type
boolean, defaults to
false
For further details about each of these options, see the
jsinspect documentation.
Copyright (c) Stefan Judis and Juga Paazmaya, licensed under the MIT license