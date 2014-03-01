openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

grunt-jsduck

by Dmitry Pashkevich
1.0.1 (see all)

Grunt task to complie JSDuck documentation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

421

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-jsduck NPM version

Grunt task to compile JSDuck documentation

Getting Started

Installation

WARNING! Starting from version 1.0.0, the task is incompatible with Grunt 0.3. Use the legacy 0.1.x version you still use Grunt 0.3.

You need to have Ruby and JSDuck installed. Refer to project homepage for installation instructions.

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-jsduck

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsduck');

Configuration

Inside your grunt.js file add a section named jsduck. Read the JSDuck Guide for an overview of its features.

src

Input paths containing JavaScript code to document. You can use wildcards here (see example below).

dest

Output directory for generated documentation.

options

Additional options that will be passed to jsduck. Run jsduck --help for a full list.

Example configuration

jsduck: {
    main: {
        // source paths with your code
        src: [
            'ext-4.1.1/src',
            'project1/js',
            'project2/**/*.js'  // globbing supported!
        ],

        // docs output dir
        dest: 'docs',

        // extra options
        options: {
            'builtin-classes': true,
            'warnings': ['-no_doc', '-dup_member', '-link_ambiguous'],
            'external': ['XMLHttpRequest']
        }
    }
}

Running

Running the jsduck multitask without additional parameters will execute it with all specified targets:

grunt jsduck

Running

grunt jsduck:main

will execute the task with main target.

Sometimes it's useful to override the output directory at compile time. You can pass it as a second argument like this:

grunt jsduck:main:/var/www/my-awesome-project/docs

Contributing

Please follow the existing coding style. Respect the .editorconfig and .jshintrc files.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Dmitry Pashkevich, contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial