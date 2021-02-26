A grunt plugin for jsdoc-to-markdown. Accepts the same options as the
render method.
$ npm install grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown --save-dev
Example
Gruntfile.js:
'use strict'
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
jsdoc2md: {
oneOutputFile: {
src: 'src/*.js',
dest: 'api/documentation.md'
},
separateOutputFilePerInput: {
files: [
{ src: 'src/jacket.js', dest: 'api/jacket.md' },
{ src: 'src/shirt.js', dest: 'api/shirt.md' }
]
},
withOptions: {
options: {
'no-gfm': true
},
src: 'src/wardrobe.js',
dest: 'api/with-index.md'
}
}
})
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown')
grunt.registerTask('default', 'jsdoc2md')
}
© 2014-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
Tested by test-runner.