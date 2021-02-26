A grunt plugin for jsdoc-to-markdown. Accepts the same options as the render method.

Install

$ npm install grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown --save-dev

Usage

Example Gruntfile.js :

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ jsdoc2md : { oneOutputFile : { src : 'src/*.js' , dest : 'api/documentation.md' }, separateOutputFilePerInput : { files : [ { src : 'src/jacket.js' , dest : 'api/jacket.md' }, { src : 'src/shirt.js' , dest : 'api/shirt.md' } ] }, withOptions : { options : { 'no-gfm' : true }, src : 'src/wardrobe.js' , dest : 'api/with-index.md' } } }) grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown' ) grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'jsdoc2md' ) }

© 2014-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner.