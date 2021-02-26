openbase logo
grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown

by jsdoc2md
6.0.0 (see all)

Markdown API documentation generator

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

747

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

view on npm npm module downloads Gihub repo dependents Gihub package dependents Build Status js-standard-style

grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown

A grunt plugin for jsdoc-to-markdown. Accepts the same options as the render method.

Install

$ npm install grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown --save-dev

Usage

Example Gruntfile.js:

'use strict'
module.exports = function (grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    jsdoc2md: {
      oneOutputFile: {
        src: 'src/*.js',
        dest: 'api/documentation.md'
      },
      separateOutputFilePerInput: {
        files: [
          { src: 'src/jacket.js', dest: 'api/jacket.md' },
          { src: 'src/shirt.js', dest: 'api/shirt.md' }
        ]
      },
      withOptions: {
        options: {
          'no-gfm': true
        },
        src: 'src/wardrobe.js',
        dest: 'api/with-index.md'
      }
    }
  })

  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsdoc-to-markdown')
  grunt.registerTask('default', 'jsdoc2md')
}

© 2014-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner.

