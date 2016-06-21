Task for checking JavaScript Code Style with jscs.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-jscs --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-jscs");
Run this task with the
grunt jscs command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Any specified option will be passed through directly to JSCS, plus this plugin has additional options:
Type:
String,
Boolean
Default value:
true
Defines how to externally load a JSCS configuration via the JSCS config loader. The following is the behavior of this option:
true, JSCS will use its default config loading behavior;
true or to a file path with JSCS options specified in the grunt task, then they will be merged.
jscs: {
src: "path/to/files/*.js",
options: {
config: ".jscsrc",
esnext: true, // If you use ES6 http://jscs.info/overview.html#esnext
verbose: true, // If you need output with rule names http://jscs.info/overview.html#verbose
fix: true, // Autofix code style violations when possible.
requireCurlyBraces: [ "if" ]
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Set
force to
true to report JSCS errors but not fail the task.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Allows you to modify the output. By default it will use a built-in
grunt reporter. Set the path to your own custom reporter or to one of the built-in JSCS reporters.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Specify a filepath to output the results of a reporter. If
reporterOutput is specified then all output will be written to the given filepath instead of printed to stdout.
jscs: {
main: [ "path/to/files/*.js" ],
secondary: {
options: {
config: ".jscs-secondary",
},
files: {
src: [ "path/to/more/files/**/*.js", "my-plugin.js" ]
}
},
ternary: {
options: {
requireCurlyBraces: [ "if" ]
},
files: {
src: "happy-hippo.js"
}
}
}
See the releases page.