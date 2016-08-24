Grunt JSCPD

Grunt task for use jscpd. jscpd is a tool for detect copy/past "design pattern" in JavaScript and CoffeeScript code.

Installation

npm install grunt-jscpd

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jscpd' );

Usage

Create a "jscpd" section in your Gruntfile

grunt.initConfig({ jscpd : { javascript : { path : 'lib/js/' , exclude : [ 'globalize/**' , 'plugins/**' ] } } }

Example with coffee option

// Gruntfile.js grunt.initConfig({ jscpd: { coffeescript: { options: { coffee: true }, path: 'src/coffee/' } } }

Options

Data

path

Type: String

Path to source folder

exclude

Type: String|Array - optional

Glob pattern for files to exclude from the analysis.

output

Type: String - optional

Path to the output file

Options

coffee

Type: Boolean - default: false

Source type is in CoffeeScript language

Type: Number - default: 5

Min size of duplication in code lines to include it in report

Type: Number - default: 70

Min size of duplication in code tokens

Thanks

Thanks to Andrey Kucherenko to jscpd