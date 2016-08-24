Grunt task for use jscpd.
jscpd is a tool for detect copy/past "design pattern" in JavaScript and CoffeeScript code.
npm install grunt-jscpd
// Gruntfile.js
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jscpd');
Create a "jscpd" section in your Gruntfile
// Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
jscpd: {
javascript: {
path: 'lib/js/',
exclude: ['globalize/**', 'plugins/**']
}
}
}
Example with coffee option
// Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
jscpd: {
coffeescript: {
options: {
coffee: true
},
path: 'src/coffee/'
}
}
}
Type:
String
Path to source folder
Type:
String|Array - optional
Glob pattern for files to exclude from the analysis.
Type:
String - optional
Path to the output file
Type:
String or
Array - optional
Path to directory or files to ignore
Type:
Boolean -
default: false
Source type is in CoffeeScript language
Type:
Number -
default: 5
Min size of duplication in code lines to include it in report
Type:
Number -
default: 70
Min size of duplication in code tokens
Thanks to Andrey Kucherenko to jscpd