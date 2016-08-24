openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

grunt-jscpd

by Mathieu Desvé
0.0.12 (see all)

Grunt task for use jscpd

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grunt JSCPD

Build Status Dependency Status Code Climate Built with Grunt

NPM

Grunt task for use jscpd. jscpd is a tool for detect copy/past "design pattern" in JavaScript and CoffeeScript code.

Installation

npm install grunt-jscpd

// Gruntfile.js
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jscpd');

Usage

Create a "jscpd" section in your Gruntfile

// Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
  jscpd: {
    javascript: {
      path: 'lib/js/',
      exclude: ['globalize/**', 'plugins/**']
    }
  }
}

Example with coffee option

// Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
  jscpd: {
    coffeescript: {
      options: {
        coffee: true
      },
      path: 'src/coffee/'
    }
  }
}

Options

Data

path

Type: String

Path to source folder

exclude

Type: String|Array - optional

Glob pattern for files to exclude from the analysis.

output

Type: String - optional

Path to the output file

exclude

Type: String or Array - optional

Path to directory or files to ignore

Options

coffee

Type: Boolean - default: false

Source type is in CoffeeScript language

min-lines

Type: Number - default: 5

Min size of duplication in code lines to include it in report

min-tokens

Type: Number - default: 70

Min size of duplication in code tokens

Thanks

Thanks to Andrey Kucherenko to jscpd

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial