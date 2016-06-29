jsbeautifier.org for grunt
This plugin recommends using Grunt
~0.4.1. Grunt
~0.3.0 is only suported till version 0.1.4
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
~0.4.1
npm install grunt-jsbeautifier --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-jsbeautifier");
~0.3.0
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-jsbeautifier@0.1.4
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-jsbeautifier");
"jsbeautifier" : {
files : ["src/**/*.js"],
options : {
}
}
"jsbeautifier" : {
"default": {
src : ["src/**/*.js"]
},
"git-pre-commit": {
src : ["src/**/*.js"],
options : {
mode:"VERIFY_ONLY"
}
}
}
You can run jsbeautifier on a single file by passing runtime command line argument. Its possible to combine this command with existing jsbeautifier task, so config from specified task can be used for beautifying mentioned file.
If you have multi task configured like this,
"jsbeautifier" : {
"default": {
src : ["path/to/some/files/*.js"],
options:{
js: {
indentSize: 5
}
}
}
}
and want to beautify a file which is lets say under
/tmp/some/non/configured/file.js
then run command like
grunt jsbeautifier:default:file:/tmp/some/non/configured/file.js
If you have single task configured like this,
"jsbeautifier" : {
src : ["path/to/some/files/*.js"],
options:{
js: {
indentSize: 5
}
}
}
and want to beautify a file which is lets say under
/tmp/some/non/configured/file.js
then run command like
grunt jsbeautifier::file:/tmp/some/non/configured/file.js
Type:
Files
Default value:
[]
List of files to be beautified. This option is applicable only for Single Task
Type:
Files
Default value:
[]
List of files to be beautified. This option is applicable only for Multi Task
Type:
String
Default value:
VERIFY_AND_WRITE
If mode is "VERIFY_ONLY", then task will fail if at least one file can be beautified. This is useful for pre-commit check.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
All beautified file will be stored under "dest".
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Recommended for version < 0.2.7, use
.jsbeautifyrc for > 0.2.7
If a filename is specified, options defined therein will be used. The
config file must be valid JSON and looks like the one supported by js-beautify itself. Values defined in gruntfile will take precedence on config file values.
"jsbeautifier": {
files: ["src/**/*.js"],
options: {
config: "path/to/config/file",
css: {
indentSize: 5
},
html: {
indentSize: 7
}
}
},
Type:
String
Default value:
null
A valid version/range of js-beautify according to semver. By default plugin uses latest version of "js-beautify", if you need to use otherwise specify it here.
"jsbeautifier": {
files: ["src/**/*.js"],
options: {
config: "path/to/configFile",
html: {
braceStyle: "collapse",
indentChar: " ",
indentScripts: "keep",
indentSize: 4,
maxPreserveNewlines: 10,
preserveNewlines: true,
unformatted: ["a", "sub", "sup", "b", "i", "u"],
wrapLineLength: 0
},
css: {
indentChar: " ",
indentSize: 4
},
js: {
braceStyle: "collapse",
breakChainedMethods: false,
e4x: false,
evalCode: false,
indentChar: " ",
indentLevel: 0,
indentSize: 4,
indentWithTabs: false,
jslintHappy: false,
keepArrayIndentation: false,
keepFunctionIndentation: false,
maxPreserveNewlines: 10,
preserveNewlines: true,
spaceBeforeConditional: true,
spaceInParen: false,
unescapeStrings: false,
wrapLineLength: 0,
endWithNewline: true
}
}
},
Only specifiy options to overwrite.
NOTE: All options can be specified similar to js-beautify using underscore.
All files from foo folder except bar.js
jsbeautifier: {
files: ["foo/*.js", "!foo/bar.js"]
}
If you want use specific version of js-beautify instead of latest, please refer to npm shrinkwrap
If you need to beautify files other than js, json, css & html, it can be done by passing fileTypes.
For example, beautifying ".js.erb" files along with ".js", beautifying ".less" files along with ".css", beautifying ".html.erb" files along with ".html".
jsbeautifier: {
files: ["foo/css/*.css", "bar/css/*.less", "foo/js/*.js", "bar/js/*.js.erb", "foo/html/*.html", "bar/html/*.html.erb"],
options: {
js: {
fileTypes: [".js.erb"]
},
css: {
fileTypes: [".less"]
},
html: {
fileTypes: [".html.erb"]
}
}
}
Copyright (c) 2012 Vishal Kadam Licensed under the MIT license.