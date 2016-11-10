DEPRECATED

grunt-jest is deprecated as there are now much better ways to use Grunt and Jest together.

Read Jest getting started describing adding an npm script which calls jest, then use the fantastic grunt-run plugin to run Jest (or any other npm script!) directly from your Grunt config.

Grunt task to run tests with Jest.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-jest --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jest' );

Run tests

Run this task with the grunt jest command.

Task options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

config

Type: String srcpath

The path to a jest config file specifying how to find and execute tests.

testPathPattern

Type: RegExp Default: /.*/

Only tests which match this pattern will execute.

coverage

Type: Boolean Default: false

Indicates that test coverage information should be collected and reported in the output.

maxWorkers

Type: Number Default: Number of cores available on this machine.

Specifies the maximum number of workers the worker-pool will spawn for running tests. (it is usually best not to override this default)

onlyChanged

Type: Boolean Default: false

Attempts to identify which tests to run based on which files have changed in the current repository. Only works if you're running tests in a git repository at the moment.

runInBand

Type: Boolean Default: false

Run all tests serially in the current process (rather than creating a worker pool of child processes that run tests). This is sometimes useful for debugging, but such use cases are pretty rare.

Usage Examples