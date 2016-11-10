grunt-jest is deprecated as there are now much better ways to use Grunt and
Jest together.
Read Jest getting started
describing adding an npm script which calls jest, then use the fantastic
grunt-run plugin to run Jest (or any
other npm script!) directly from your Grunt config.
Grunt task to run tests with Jest.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-jest --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jest');
Run this task with the
grunt jest command.
Task options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String srcpath
The path to a jest config file specifying how to find and execute tests.
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/.*/
Only tests which match this pattern will execute.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Indicates that test coverage information should be collected and reported in the output.
Type:
Number
Default: Number of cores available on this machine.
Specifies the maximum number of workers the worker-pool will spawn for running tests. (it is usually best not to override this default)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Attempts to identify which tests to run based on which files have changed in the current repository. Only works if you're running tests in a git repository at the moment.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Run all tests serially in the current process (rather than creating a worker pool of child processes that run tests). This is sometimes useful for debugging, but such use cases are pretty rare.
jest: {
options: {
coverage: true,
testPathPattern: /.*-test.js/
}
}