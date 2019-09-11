This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0 and Jekyll
>= v1.0.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide which explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process you may install this plugin with the command:
npm install grunt-jekyll --save-dev
After the plugin has been installed, load it in your Gruntfile with:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jekyll');
Run this task with the
grunt jekyll command.
This task helps you compile your Jekyll static site with Grunt.
serve
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Build the site and start a Jekyll development server on
http://localhost:4000. The server lasts forever: kill it with Ctrl + C.
If
serve is false, the site is built with the
build command.
For complex projects you may want to use grunt-contrib-connect or grunt-browser-sync instead.
doctor
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Test your site for common errors and deprecated code. Ignores all other options except
src,
config, and
bundleExec.
You can use all of the configuration options available in the Jekyll Documentation, as well as some special options provided by this plugin.
src
Type:
string
Default:
.
Directory where Jekyll will read files.
dest
Type:
string
Default:
./_site
Directory where Jekyll will write files.
[no_]watch
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Regenerate the site when files are modified. If you are running multiple watch tasks in a project you should use grunt-contrib-watch instead.
config
Type:
string
Default:
_config.yml
Specify a custom configuration file. Multiple files separated by a comma will cascade right to left.
raw
Type:
string
Create a temporary _config.yml with the contents of
raw. This config file has greater precedence than the files in
config.
safe
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Disables custom plugins, and ignore symbolic links.
plugins
Type:
string
Default:
./_plugins
Specify a plugins directory.
layouts
Type:
string
Default:
./_layouts
Specify a layouts directory.
drafts
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Process and render draft posts.
future
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Publishes posts with a future date.
lsi
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Produce an index for related posts.
limit_posts
Type:
number
Limit the number of posts to parse and publish.
force_polling
Type:
boolean
Force watch to use polling.
verbose
Type:
boolean
Print verbose output.
quiet
Type:
boolean
Silence the normal output from Jekyll during a build.
incremental
Type:
boolean
Enable the experimental incremental build feature. Incremental build only re-builds posts and pages that have changed, resulting in significant performance improvements for large sites, but may also break site generation in certain cases.
livereload
Type:
boolean
LiveReload refreshes your browser after a change.
port
Type:
string or
number
Listen on the given port (requires
serve).
host
Type:
string
Listen at the given hostname (requires
serve).
baseurl
Type:
string
Serve the website from the given base URL (requires
serve).
skip_initial_build
Type:
boolean
Skips the initial site build which occurs before the server is started.
open_url
Type:
boolean
Opens the local URL in your default browser.
bundleExec
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Run
jekyll with bundle exec.
Follow this Grunt example to get started with grunt-jekyll right away.
grunt.initConfig({
jekyll: { // Task
options: { // Universal options
bundleExec: true,
src : '<%= app %>'
},
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
dest: '<%= dist %>',
config: '_config.yml,_config.build.yml'
}
},
serve: { // Another target
options: {
serve: true,
dest: '.jekyll',
drafts: true,
future: true
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jekyll');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'jekyll']);
raw option
grunt.initConfig({
jekyll: {
dist: {
options: {
config: '_config.yml',
// Construct a string with JavaScript.
// Remember, in YAML line breaks and indentation matter.
raw: 'pygments: false\n' +
'exclude: [\'development\']\n' +
'author:\n' +
' name: ' + fetchAuthor() + '\n' +
' email: ' + fetchEmail()
}
}
}
});
--pygments option flag. Bugfixes.
MIT