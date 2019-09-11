Compile Jekyll sites with Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0 and Jekyll >= v1.0.0 .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide which explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process you may install this plugin with the command:

npm install grunt-jekyll --save-dev

After the plugin has been installed, load it in your Gruntfile with:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jekyll' );

Jekyll Task

Run this task with the grunt jekyll command.

This task helps you compile your Jekyll static site with Grunt.

Jekyll Subcommands

serve Type: boolean Default: false Build the site and start a Jekyll development server on http://localhost:4000 . The server lasts forever: kill it with Ctrl + C . If serve is false, the site is built with the build command. For complex projects you may want to use grunt-contrib-connect or grunt-browser-sync instead.

doctor Type: boolean Default: false Test your site for common errors and deprecated code. Ignores all other options except src , config , and bundleExec .

Options

You can use all of the configuration options available in the Jekyll Documentation, as well as some special options provided by this plugin.

src Type: string Default: . Directory where Jekyll will read files.

dest Type: string Default: ./_site Directory where Jekyll will write files.

[no_]watch Type: boolean Default: false Regenerate the site when files are modified. If you are running multiple watch tasks in a project you should use grunt-contrib-watch instead.

config Type: string Default: _config.yml Specify a custom configuration file. Multiple files separated by a comma will cascade right to left.

raw Type: string Create a temporary _config.yml with the contents of raw . This config file has greater precedence than the files in config .

safe Type: boolean Default: false Disables custom plugins, and ignore symbolic links.

plugins Type: string Default: ./_plugins Specify a plugins directory.

layouts Type: string Default: ./_layouts Specify a layouts directory.

drafts Type: boolean Default: false Process and render draft posts.

future Type: boolean Default: false Publishes posts with a future date.

lsi Type: boolean Default: false Produce an index for related posts.

limit_posts Type: number Limit the number of posts to parse and publish.

force_polling Type: boolean Force watch to use polling.

verbose Type: boolean Print verbose output.

quiet Type: boolean Silence the normal output from Jekyll during a build.

incremental Type: boolean Enable the experimental incremental build feature. Incremental build only re-builds posts and pages that have changed, resulting in significant performance improvements for large sites, but may also break site generation in certain cases.

livereload Type: boolean LiveReload refreshes your browser after a change.

port Type: string or number Listen on the given port (requires serve ).

host Type: string Listen at the given hostname (requires serve ).

baseurl Type: string Serve the website from the given base URL (requires serve ).

skip_initial_build Type: boolean Skips the initial site build which occurs before the server is started.

open_url Type: boolean Opens the local URL in your default browser.

bundleExec Type: boolean Default: false Run jekyll with bundle exec.

Usage examples

Follow this Grunt example to get started with grunt-jekyll right away.

Example config

grunt.initConfig({ jekyll : { options : { bundleExec : true , src : '<%= app %>' }, dist : { options : { dest : '<%= dist %>' , config : '_config.yml,_config.build.yml' } }, serve : { options : { serve : true , dest : '.jekyll' , drafts : true , future : true } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jekyll' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' , 'jekyll' ]);

Example usage

Use the raw option

grunt.initConfig({ jekyll : { dist : { options : { config : '_config.yml' , raw : 'pygments: false

' + 'exclude: [\'development\']

' + 'author:

' + ' name: ' + fetchAuthor() + '

' + ' email: ' + fetchEmail() } } } });

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for further updates

v0.4.3: More options support for Jekyll 3.0.0

v0.4.2: More internal optimizations.

v0.4.1: Internal optimizations.

v0.4.0: Added setup for tests.

v0.3.9: Consolidating branches and bumping version number.

v0.3.8: Added @robwierzbowski's raw option and other PRs.

v0.3.6: Reviewed Jekyll's source and updated plugin with new flags. Reviewed and warned about deprecated flags. Updated documentation to match flag updates. (Rewritten as a list)

v0.3.3: Updated link in documentation. Added to-do list.

v0.3.2: Added option to select config file. Removed deprecated --pygments option flag. Bugfixes.

option flag. Bugfixes. v0.3.0: Update for Jekyll 1.0

v0.2.1: Fixed destination path option.

v0.2.0: Updated README with better options. Options are more flexible.

v0.1.6: Updated README with better example.

v0.1.0: Initial Release.

License

MIT