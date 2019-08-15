openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gjo

grunt-javascript-obfuscator

by Tomasz Oponowicz
1.2.0 (see all)

Obfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

481

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Obfuscation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-javascript-obfuscator

Build Status

Obfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.

Conceal your logic and hide any data contained in the code. Please read documentation how to protect your code effectively. Basic protection:

Original code:

(function(){
    var variable = 'abc';
    console.log(variable);
})();

Protected code:

var _0xabf1 = [
    '\x61\x62\x63',
    '\x6c\x6f\x67'
];
(function() {
    var _0xe6fab6 = _0xabf1[0x0];
    console[_0xabf1[0x1]](_0xe6fab6);
}());

Special thanks for @sanex3339 for his outstanding javascript-obfuscator library.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin and javascript-obfuscator with this command:

npm install grunt-javascript-obfuscator javascript-obfuscator --save-dev

...javascript-obfuscator is defined as a peer dependency. In other words you can experiment with every version above 0.7.2.

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-javascript-obfuscator');

The "javascript_obfuscator" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named javascript_obfuscator to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  javascript_obfuscator: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
});

Options

Options are passed directly to javascript-obfuscator. Please visit documentation of the project for a complete list of options.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to obfuscate scripts:

grunt.initConfig({
  javascript_obfuscator: {
    options: {
      /* Default options */
    },
    main: {
      files: {
        'dist/obfuscated.js': ['src/module1.js', 'src/module2.js']
      }
    }
  },
});

Custom Options

In this example, custom options are used to obfuscate scripts. debugProtection makes it almost impossible to use the console tab of the Developer Tools:

grunt.initConfig({
  javascript_obfuscator: {
    options: {
      debugProtection: true,
      debugProtectionInterval: true
    },
    main: {
      files: {
        'dist/obfuscated.js': ['src/module1.js', 'src/module2.js']
      }
    }
  },
});

Obfuscate and overwrite

In this example, source files are obfuscated and overwritten:

grunt.initConfig({
  javascript_obfuscator: {
    options: {
      /* Default options */
    },
    main: {
      src: ['src/module1.js', 'src/module2.js']
    }
  },
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2019-08-15 / v1.2.0 / Added source map support.
  • 2016-12-23 / v1.1.0 / Obfuscate and overwrite files without destination.
  • 2016-11-11 / v1.0.4 / Updated README.
  • 2016-11-09 / v1.0.3 / Updated README.
  • 2016-11-09 / v1.0.2 / Fixed examples.
  • 2016-11-09 / v1.0.1 / Relaxed peer dependencies.
  • 2016-11-08 / v1.0.0 / First release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

javascript-obfuscatorA powerful obfuscator for JavaScript and Node.js
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
gni
gnirtsObfuscate string literals in JavaScript code.
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
290
obfuscator-loaderA webpack loader for obfuscating single modules using javascript-obfuscator
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
770
jo
js-obfuscatorObfuscate JavaScript files via http://javascriptobfuscator.com. This is also a Grunt plugin. Inform me if this plugin doesn't work.
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
710
obf
obfuscatormaintainer wanted → Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
587
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial