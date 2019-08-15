Obfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.

Conceal your logic and hide any data contained in the code. Please read documentation how to protect your code effectively. Basic protection:

Original code:

( function ( ) { var variable = 'abc' ; console .log(variable); })();

Protected code:

var _0xabf1 = [ '\x61\x62\x63' , '\x6c\x6f\x67' ]; ( function ( ) { var _0xe6fab6 = _0xabf1[ 0x0 ]; console [_0xabf1[ 0x1 ]](_0xe6fab6); }());

Special thanks for @sanex3339 for his outstanding javascript-obfuscator library.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin and javascript-obfuscator with this command:

npm install grunt-javascript-obfuscator javascript-obfuscator --save-dev

...javascript-obfuscator is defined as a peer dependency. In other words you can experiment with every version above 0.7.2 .

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-javascript-obfuscator' );

The "javascript_obfuscator" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named javascript_obfuscator to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ javascript_obfuscator : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

Options are passed directly to javascript-obfuscator. Please visit documentation of the project for a complete list of options.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to obfuscate scripts:

grunt.initConfig({ javascript_obfuscator : { options : { }, main : { files : { 'dist/obfuscated.js' : [ 'src/module1.js' , 'src/module2.js' ] } } }, });

Custom Options

In this example, custom options are used to obfuscate scripts. debugProtection makes it almost impossible to use the console tab of the Developer Tools:

grunt.initConfig({ javascript_obfuscator : { options : { debugProtection : true , debugProtectionInterval : true }, main : { files : { 'dist/obfuscated.js' : [ 'src/module1.js' , 'src/module2.js' ] } } }, });

Obfuscate and overwrite

In this example, source files are obfuscated and overwritten:

grunt.initConfig({ javascript_obfuscator : { options : { }, main : { src : [ 'src/module1.js' , 'src/module2.js' ] } }, });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History