This task does not work with the current stable grunt (0.4.0) and has been replaced by grunt-contrib-jasmine
Grunt task for running jasmine specs via phantomjs.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [grunt.js gruntfile][getting_started] with:
npm install grunt-jasmine-runner
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jasmine-runner');
jasmine
require call.
jasmine-server
( all
jasmine task configuration applies to
jasmine-server )
'jasmine' : {
src : 'src/**/*.js',
specs : 'specs/**/*Spec.js',
helpers : 'specs/helpers/*.js',
timeout : 10000,
template : 'src/custom.tmpl',
junit : {
output : 'junit/'
},
phantomjs : {
'ignore-ssl-errors' : true
}
},
'jasmine-server' : {
browser : false
}
If the
amd flag is set in the config specs will be loaded via an AMD
require call. This does not make an assumption about the AMD library being used, you must specify the path to that in the helpers option e.g.
helpers: [
'/path/to/require.js',
'/path/to/requireConfig.js'
],
Spec files should define the module(s) they are testing directly as the
src config option will be ignored in this case e.g.
define(['/src/myModule.js'], function(MyModule){
describe('MyModule', function(){
// etc...
});
});
The base jasmine task requires phantomjs to be installed and in the executable path. Download phantomjs here
After successful configuration, you can run your tests through phantomjs with :
grunt jasmine
Or open in a web browser with
grunt jasmine-server
Here is an example grunt jasmine configuration based off the Pivotal Labs example app.
