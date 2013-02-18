openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-jasmine-runner

by jasmine-contrib
0.6.0 (see all)

Grunt task to run jasmine unit tests through phantomjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS TASK IS NO LONGER SUPPORTED

This task does not work with the current stable grunt (0.4.0) and has been replaced by grunt-contrib-jasmine

grunt-jasmine-runner

Grunt task for running jasmine specs via phantomjs.

Build Status

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [grunt.js gruntfile][getting_started] with: npm install grunt-jasmine-runner

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jasmine-runner');

Config

  • jasmine

    • src : Your source files to test, loaded first
    • helpers : Any helpers files to aid in testing, loaded next
    • specs : Spec files that contain your jasmine tests
    • amd: If true the spec files will be loaded via an AMD require call.
    • timeout : The timeout where the tests are abandoned
    • template : Path to a custom template.
    • server :
      • port : The port to start the server on, defaults to 8888
    • junit :
      • output : The output directory for junit xml
    • phantomjs : A hash of options to pass to phantomjs eg {'ignore-ssl-errors' : true}

  • jasmine-server

    • browser : Open user's default browser automatically? Default true

( all jasmine task configuration applies to jasmine-server )

'jasmine' : {
  src : 'src/**/*.js',
  specs : 'specs/**/*Spec.js',
  helpers : 'specs/helpers/*.js',
  timeout : 10000,
  template : 'src/custom.tmpl',
  junit : {
    output : 'junit/'
  },
  phantomjs : {
    'ignore-ssl-errors' : true
  }
},
'jasmine-server' : {
  browser : false
}

AMD Specs

If the amd flag is set in the config specs will be loaded via an AMD require call. This does not make an assumption about the AMD library being used, you must specify the path to that in the helpers option e.g.

helpers: [
  '/path/to/require.js',
  '/path/to/requireConfig.js'
],

Spec files should define the module(s) they are testing directly as the src config option will be ignored in this case e.g.

define(['/src/myModule.js'], function(MyModule){
  describe('MyModule', function(){
    // etc...
  });
});

PhantomJS

The base jasmine task requires phantomjs to be installed and in the executable path. Download phantomjs here

Running

After successful configuration, you can run your tests through phantomjs with :

grunt jasmine

Or open in a web browser with

grunt jasmine-server

Example configuration

Here is an example grunt jasmine configuration based off the Pivotal Labs example app.

Release History

  • v0.6.1: Fixed bug accounting for windows paths
  • v0.6.0: Added basic support for AMD loading via requirejs
  • v0.5.9: Fixed context issue ("Can't open 'null'")
  • v0.5.8: Bugfixes
  • v0.5.7: Fixed bug due to grunt 0.3.0/0.4.0 inconsistencies
  • v0.5.6: Support for custom templates. Refactored in prep for grunt 0.4.0
  • v0.5.5: Verbosity tweaks. Necessitated a push.
  • v0.5.4: Added configuration to turn off the automatic browser open
  • v0.5.3: Addressing issues #2 & #3. Added better error handling
  • v0.5.2: Expanded to some more use cases.
  • v0.5.1: First release.
  • v0.5.0: (internal) Full rewrite again to dynamically generate specrunner.
  • v0.4.1: (internal) Logging
  • v0.4.0: (internal) Full rewrite in anticipation of grunt 0.4.0
  • v0.3.0: (internal) Adding multiple reporters
  • v0.2.5: (internal) Refactoring for performance
  • v0.2.4: (internal) Fix phantom config
  • v0.2.3: (internal) Update phantom runner, add error logging
  • v0.2.2: forked from grunt-jasmine-task

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson Licensed under the MIT license.

Portions adapted from grunt core tasks and are copyright Ben Alman and licensed under the MIT license

Forked from https://github.com/creynders/grunt-jasmine-task by Camille Reynders. No portions of the original code remain.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial