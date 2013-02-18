THIS TASK IS NO LONGER SUPPORTED

This task does not work with the current stable grunt (0.4.0) and has been replaced by grunt-contrib-jasmine

Grunt task for running jasmine specs via phantomjs.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [grunt.js gruntfile][getting_started] with: npm install grunt-jasmine-runner

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jasmine-runner' );

Config

jasmine src : Your source files to test, loaded first helpers : Any helpers files to aid in testing, loaded next specs : Spec files that contain your jasmine tests amd: If true the spec files will be loaded via an AMD require call. timeout : The timeout where the tests are abandoned template : Path to a custom template. server : port : The port to start the server on, defaults to 8888 junit : output : The output directory for junit xml phantomjs : A hash of options to pass to phantomjs eg {'ignore-ssl-errors' : true}

jasmine-server browser : Open user's default browser automatically? Default true



( all jasmine task configuration applies to jasmine-server )

'jasmine' : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , specs : 'specs/**/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'specs/helpers/*.js' , timeout : 10000 , template : 'src/custom.tmpl' , junit : { output : 'junit/' }, phantomjs : { 'ignore-ssl-errors' : true } }, 'jasmine-server' : { browser : false }

AMD Specs

If the amd flag is set in the config specs will be loaded via an AMD require call. This does not make an assumption about the AMD library being used, you must specify the path to that in the helpers option e.g.

helpers: [ '/path/to/require.js' , '/path/to/requireConfig.js' ],

Spec files should define the module(s) they are testing directly as the src config option will be ignored in this case e.g.

define([ '/src/myModule.js' ], function ( MyModule ) { describe( 'MyModule' , function ( ) { }); });

PhantomJS

The base jasmine task requires phantomjs to be installed and in the executable path. Download phantomjs here

Running

After successful configuration, you can run your tests through phantomjs with :

grunt jasmine

Or open in a web browser with

grunt jasmine-server

Example configuration

Here is an example grunt jasmine configuration based off the Pivotal Labs example app.

Release History

v0.6.1: Fixed bug accounting for windows paths

v0.6.0: Added basic support for AMD loading via requirejs

v0.5.9: Fixed context issue ("Can't open 'null'")

v0.5.8: Bugfixes

v0.5.7: Fixed bug due to grunt 0.3.0/0.4.0 inconsistencies

v0.5.6: Support for custom templates. Refactored in prep for grunt 0.4.0

v0.5.5: Verbosity tweaks. Necessitated a push.

v0.5.4: Added configuration to turn off the automatic browser open

v0.5.3: Addressing issues #2 & #3. Added better error handling

v0.5.2: Expanded to some more use cases.

v0.5.1: First release.

v0.5.0: (internal) Full rewrite again to dynamically generate specrunner.

v0.4.1: (internal) Logging

v0.4.0: (internal) Full rewrite in anticipation of grunt 0.4.0

v0.3.0: (internal) Adding multiple reporters

v0.2.5: (internal) Refactoring for performance

v0.2.4: (internal) Fix phantom config

v0.2.3: (internal) Update phantom runner, add error logging

v0.2.2: forked from grunt-jasmine-task

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson Licensed under the MIT license.

Portions adapted from grunt core tasks and are copyright Ben Alman and licensed under the MIT license

Forked from https://github.com/creynders/grunt-jasmine-task by Camille Reynders. No portions of the original code remain.