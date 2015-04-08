openbase logo
grunt-jasmine-node

by jasmine-contrib
0.3.1 (see all)

Grunt task for running jasmine-node

npm
GitHub
Documentation
687

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-jasmine-node

A grunt.js task to run your jasmine feature suite using jasmine-node.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-jasmine-node

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js grunt file:

grunt.initConfig({
  jasmine_node: {
    options: {
      forceExit: true,
      match: '.',
      matchall: false,
      extensions: 'js',
      specNameMatcher: 'spec'
    },
    all: ['spec/']
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jasmine-node');

grunt.registerTask('default', 'jasmine_node');

Bugs

Help us squash them by submitting an issue that describes how you encountered it; please be as specific as possible including operating system, node, grunt, and grunt-jasmine-node versions.

Release History

see GitHub Repository.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 "s9tpepper" Omar Gonzalez & contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.

