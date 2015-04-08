A grunt.js task to run your jasmine feature suite using jasmine-node.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-jasmine-node

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js grunt file:

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine_node : { options : { forceExit : true , match : '.' , matchall : false , extensions : 'js' , specNameMatcher : 'spec' }, all : [ 'spec/' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jasmine-node' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'jasmine_node' );

Bugs

Help us squash them by submitting an issue that describes how you encountered it; please be as specific as possible including operating system, node, grunt, and grunt-jasmine-node versions.

Release History

see GitHub Repository.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 "s9tpepper" Omar Gonzalez & contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.