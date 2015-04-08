A grunt.js task to run your jasmine feature suite using jasmine-node.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-jasmine-node
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js grunt file:
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine_node: {
options: {
forceExit: true,
match: '.',
matchall: false,
extensions: 'js',
specNameMatcher: 'spec'
},
all: ['spec/']
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jasmine-node');
grunt.registerTask('default', 'jasmine_node');
Help us squash them by submitting an issue that describes how you encountered it; please be as specific as possible including operating system, node, grunt, and grunt-jasmine-node versions.
see GitHub Repository.
Copyright (c) 2012 "s9tpepper" Omar Gonzalez & contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.