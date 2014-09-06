openbase logo
Readme

grunt-jade build status

Compile jade templates with grunt.

Notices

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you are looking for the version of this that works in Grunt ~0.3.0, use version 0.3.9

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-jade

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jade');

Documentation

To your grunt.js gruntfile, add:

jade: {
  no_options: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    }
  }
}

For AMD compilation, add: (dependencies is what you want the runtime to be named)

jade: {
  amd: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      wrap: 'amd'
    }
  }
}

For node-style (Modules/1.0) compilation, add: (dependencies is what you want the runtime to be named)

jade: {
  node: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      wrap: 'node'
    }
  }
}

For pretty-indentation whitespace, add

jade: {
  pretty: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      pretty: true
    }
  }
}

For debug compilation, add:

jade: {
  debug: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      compileDebug: true
    }
  }
}

For HTML compilation (instead of JS), add:

jade: {
  html: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      client: false
    }
  }
}

For unwrapped functions, add:

jade: {
  unwrapped: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      wrap: false // or 'none'
    }
  }
}

To keep directory structure, use basePath:

jade: {
  base_path: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade'],
    },
    options: {
      basePath: 'path/to/'
    }
  }
}

For no runtime file, add:

jade: {
  no_runtime: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      runtime: false
    }
  }
}

For locals, add:

jade: {
  locals: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      client: false,
      locals: {
        title: 'Welcome to my website!'
      }
    }
  }
}

Or alternatively, use a function:

jade: {
  locals: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      client: false,
      locals: function() {
          return {compiledAt: new Date()};
      }
    }
  }
}

This is useful when you are also using the watch task, since the function will be called on each reload.

For custom extension, add:

jade: {
  custom_extension: {
    files: {
      'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
    },
    options: {
      extension: '.xml',
    }
  }
}

Defaults

Options Defaults

options: {
  client: true,
  runtime: true,
  pretty: false,
  compileDebug: false,
  extension: null,
  wrap: null,
  locals: null,
  basePath: null
}

Wrap Defaults

wrap: {
  wrap: true,
  amd: false,
  node: false,
  dependencies: null
}

Wrap Shorthand

Strings can be passed to options.wrap as a quick config

wrap: 'amd'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
//   wrap: true,
//   amd: true,
//   node: false,
//   dependencies: 'runtime'
// }

wrap: 'global'
// Shorthand for: default wrapper
// wrap: {
//   wrap: true,
//   amd: false,
//   node: false,
//   dependencies: null
// }

wrap: 'node'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
//   wrap: true,
//   amd: false,
//   node: true,
//   dependencies: './runtime'
// }

wrap: 'none'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
//   wrap: false,
//   amd: false,
//   node: false,
//   dependencies: null
// }

Booleans can be passed to options.wrap as a quick config, too

wrap: true
// Shorthand for: 'global' or default wrapper
// wrap: {
//   wrap: true,
//   amd: false,
//   node: false,
//   dependencies: null
// }

wrap: false
// Shorthand for: 'none'
// wrap: {
//   wrap: false,
//   amd: false,
//   node: false,
//   dependencies: null
// }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Blaine Bublitz Licensed under the MIT license.

