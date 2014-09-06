Compile jade templates with grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you are looking for the version of this that works in Grunt
~0.3.0, use version
0.3.9
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-jade
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jade');
To your grunt.js gruntfile, add:
jade: {
no_options: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
}
}
}
For AMD compilation, add:
(
dependencies is what you want the runtime to be named)
jade: {
amd: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
wrap: 'amd'
}
}
}
For node-style (Modules/1.0) compilation, add:
(
dependencies is what you want the runtime to be named)
jade: {
node: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
wrap: 'node'
}
}
}
For pretty-indentation whitespace, add
jade: {
pretty: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
pretty: true
}
}
}
For debug compilation, add:
jade: {
debug: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
compileDebug: true
}
}
}
For HTML compilation (instead of JS), add:
jade: {
html: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
client: false
}
}
}
For unwrapped functions, add:
jade: {
unwrapped: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
wrap: false // or 'none'
}
}
}
To keep directory structure, use basePath:
jade: {
base_path: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade'],
},
options: {
basePath: 'path/to/'
}
}
}
For no runtime file, add:
jade: {
no_runtime: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
runtime: false
}
}
}
For locals, add:
jade: {
locals: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
client: false,
locals: {
title: 'Welcome to my website!'
}
}
}
}
Or alternatively, use a function:
jade: {
locals: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
client: false,
locals: function() {
return {compiledAt: new Date()};
}
}
}
}
This is useful when you are also using the watch task, since the function will be called on each reload.
For custom extension, add:
jade: {
custom_extension: {
files: {
'dest/path/': ['path/to/src/*.jade']
},
options: {
extension: '.xml',
}
}
}
Options Defaults
options: {
client: true,
runtime: true,
pretty: false,
compileDebug: false,
extension: null,
wrap: null,
locals: null,
basePath: null
}
Wrap Defaults
wrap: {
wrap: true,
amd: false,
node: false,
dependencies: null
}
Wrap Shorthand
Strings can be passed to
options.wrap as a quick config
wrap: 'amd'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
// wrap: true,
// amd: true,
// node: false,
// dependencies: 'runtime'
// }
wrap: 'global'
// Shorthand for: default wrapper
// wrap: {
// wrap: true,
// amd: false,
// node: false,
// dependencies: null
// }
wrap: 'node'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
// wrap: true,
// amd: false,
// node: true,
// dependencies: './runtime'
// }
wrap: 'none'
// Shorthand for:
// wrap: {
// wrap: false,
// amd: false,
// node: false,
// dependencies: null
// }
Booleans can be passed to
options.wrap as a quick config, too
wrap: true
// Shorthand for: 'global' or default wrapper
// wrap: {
// wrap: true,
// amd: false,
// node: false,
// dependencies: null
// }
wrap: false
// Shorthand for: 'none'
// wrap: {
// wrap: false,
// amd: false,
// node: false,
// dependencies: null
// }
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
(Nothing yet)
Copyright (c) 2013 Blaine Bublitz Licensed under the MIT license.