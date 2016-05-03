openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gic

grunt-istanbul-coverage

by Danny Lamb
0.1.4 (see all)

Grunt plugin to enforce coverage thresholds from istanbul coverage JSON files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-istanbul-coverage Build Status

Grunt plugin to enforce coverage thresholds from istanbul coverage JSON files

I wanted more than just insight into code coverage but a way to enforce threshold limits as well.

The "coverage" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named coverage to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig(). Thresholds, when specified as a positive number are taken to be the minimum percentage required. When a threshold is specified as a negative number it represents the maximum number of uncovered entities allowed. For example, 'statements': 90 means the minimum statement coverage is 90%. While 'statements': -10 implies that no more than 10 uncovered statements are allowed,

grunt.initConfig({
  coverage: {
    default: {
      options: {
        thresholds: {
          'statements': 90,
          'branches': 90,
          'lines': 90,
          'functions': 90
        },
        dir: 'coverage',
        root: 'test'
      }
    }
  }
})

TIP: I suggest you clean the coverage folder each time to speed up the checks and so you're only validating the most recent coverage levels.

Using with AngularJS

This snippet from a karma.config.js will output the report and JSON files into a coverage folder.

coverageReporter: {
  type: 'json',
  dir: 'test/coverage'
};

Setup

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-istanbul-coverage --save-dev

When the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-istanbul-coverage');

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Lamb Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial