Grunt plugin to enforce coverage thresholds from istanbul coverage JSON files
I wanted more than just insight into code coverage but a way to enforce threshold limits as well.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
coverage to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Thresholds, when specified as a positive number are taken to be the minimum percentage required.
When a threshold is specified as a negative number it represents the maximum number of uncovered entities allowed.
For example,
'statements': 90 means the minimum statement coverage is 90%. While
'statements': -10 implies that no
more than 10 uncovered statements are allowed,
grunt.initConfig({
coverage: {
default: {
options: {
thresholds: {
'statements': 90,
'branches': 90,
'lines': 90,
'functions': 90
},
dir: 'coverage',
root: 'test'
}
}
}
})
TIP: I suggest you
clean the coverage folder each time to speed up the checks and so you're only validating the most
recent coverage levels.
This snippet from a karma.config.js will output the report and JSON files into a coverage folder.
coverageReporter: {
type: 'json',
dir: 'test/coverage'
};
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-istanbul-coverage --save-dev
When the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-istanbul-coverage');
Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Lamb Licensed under the MIT license.