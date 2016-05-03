Grunt plugin to enforce coverage thresholds from istanbul coverage JSON files

I wanted more than just insight into code coverage but a way to enforce threshold limits as well.

The "coverage" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named coverage to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Thresholds, when specified as a positive number are taken to be the minimum percentage required. When a threshold is specified as a negative number it represents the maximum number of uncovered entities allowed. For example, 'statements': 90 means the minimum statement coverage is 90%. While 'statements': -10 implies that no more than 10 uncovered statements are allowed,

grunt.initConfig({ coverage : { default : { options : { thresholds : { 'statements' : 90 , 'branches' : 90 , 'lines' : 90 , 'functions' : 90 }, dir : 'coverage' , root : 'test' } } } })

TIP: I suggest you clean the coverage folder each time to speed up the checks and so you're only validating the most recent coverage levels.

Using with AngularJS

This snippet from a karma.config.js will output the report and JSON files into a coverage folder.

coverageReporter: { type : 'json' , dir : 'test/coverage' };

Setup

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-istanbul-coverage --save-dev

When the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-istanbul-coverage' );

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Lamb Licensed under the MIT license.