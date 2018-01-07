JavaScript codecoverage tool for Grunt
This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-istanbul
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-istanbul');
This grunt plugin uses Istanbul to perform the code coverage tasks. It provides the following grunt tasks:
instrument: instruments a file or a directory tree
reloadTasks: override instrumented tasks
storeCoverage: store coverage from global
makeReport: make coverage report
To use this grunt-istanbul plugin, register a grunt task to run the following:
For step 2, an environment variable can be used to determine which path to use for loading
the source code to run the tests against. For example, when you normally run your tests you
want them to point directly at your source code. But when you run your instanbul code coverage
task you want your tests to point at your instrumented source code. The
grunt-env plugin
can be used for setting an environment variable in a grunt task. Here's an example solution
that solves this problem using
grunt-env and
grunt-mocha-test:
// in Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
env: {
coverage: {
APP_DIR_FOR_CODE_COVERAGE: '../test/coverage/instrument/app/'
}
},
instrument: {
files: 'app/*.js',
options: {
lazy: true,
basePath: 'test/coverage/instrument/'
}
},
mochaTest: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec'
},
src: ['test/*.js']
},
storeCoverage: {
options: {
dir: 'test/coverage/reports'
}
},
makeReport: {
src: 'test/coverage/reports/**/*.json',
options: {
type: 'lcov',
dir: 'test/coverage/reports',
print: 'detail'
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('coverage', ['env:coverage', 'instrument', 'mochaTest',
'storeCoverage', 'makeReport']);
};
// require_helper.js
module.exports = function (path) {
return require((process.env.APP_DIR_FOR_CODE_COVERAGE || '../app/') + path);
};
// using requireHelper in a test
var requireHelper = require('../require_helper');
var formValidator = requireHelper('form_validator');
You can also pass an
instrumenter argument to the instrument
options as well as any other arguments that your instrumenter takes.
// in Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
var isparta = require('isparta');
grunt.initConfig({
instrument: {
files: 'app/*.es6',
options: {
lazy: true,
basePath: 'test/coverage/instrument/'
babel: {ignore: false, experimental: true, extensions: ['.es6']},
instrumenter: isparta.Instrumenter
}
}
});
};
If you want to specify a current working directory, you can specify a path the cwd
options :
// in Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
var isparta = require('isparta');
grunt.initConfig({
instrument: {
files: '**/*.es6',
options: {
cwd: 'app/'
lazy: true,
basePath: 'test/coverage/instrument/'
babel: {ignore: false, experimental: true, extensions: ['.es6']}
}
}
});
};
If you wan to insturment multiple locations, you specify multiple task targets:
// in Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
env: {
coverage: {
APP_DIR_FOR_CODE_COVERAGE: '../test/coverage/instrument/app/'
}
},
instrument: {
api: {
files: 'app/*.js',
options: {
basePath: 'test/coverage/instrument/'
}
},
web: {
files: 'web/*.js',
options: {
basePath: 'test/coverage/instrument/'
}
}
},
mochaTest: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec'
},
src: ['test/*.js']
},
storeCoverage: {
options: {
dir: 'test/coverage/reports'
}
},
makeReport: {
src: 'test/coverage/reports/**/*.json',
options: {
type: 'lcov',
dir: 'test/coverage/reports',
print: 'detail'
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('coverage', function(arg) {
var insturment = arg ? 'insturment:' + arg : 'insturment';
grunt.task.run(['env:coverage', instrument, 'mochaTest',
'storeCoverage', 'makeReport']);
});
# coverage with api and web insturmentation
$ grunt coverage
# coverage with api insturmentation
$ grunt coverage:api
# coverage with web insturmentation
$ grunt coverage:web
By default only files that have coverage are stored. When the 'include-all-sources' option is set to true it will show all instrumented files even if their coverage percentage is 0. To see all instrumented files you can init the
storeCoverage task as follows:
grunt.initConfig({
storeCoverage: {
options: {
dir: 'test/coverage/reports',
'include-all-sources': true
}
}
});
Also, checkout the example Gruntfile.js in this repo (note that you do not need to implement the
reloadTasks task in this example):
Gruntfile.js
For information about the configuration options use the command line
istanbul help config.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 taichi Licensed under the MIT license.