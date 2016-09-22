Sends a invalidation request to amazon cloudfront, list the invalid files and gives you a link to the invalidation progress

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-invalidate-cloudfront --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-invalidate-cloudfront' );

Example

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named invalidate_cloudfront to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ invalidate_cloudfront : { options : { key : 'XXXXXX' , secret : 'XXXXXX' , distribution : 'XXXXXX' }, production : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : './build/' , src : [ '**/*' ], filter : 'isFile' , dest : '' }] } } })

Options

You need to pass in your key (Amazon Key), your secrect (Amazon Secret) and the distribution you want to clear

Contributing

