Sends a invalidation request to amazon cloudfront, list the invalid files and gives you a link to the invalidation progress
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-invalidate-cloudfront --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-invalidate-cloudfront');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
invalidate_cloudfront to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
invalidate_cloudfront: {
options: {
key: 'XXXXXX',
secret: 'XXXXXX',
distribution: 'XXXXXX'
},
production: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: './build/',
src: ['**/*'],
filter: 'isFile',
dest: ''
}]
}
}
})
You need to pass in your
key (Amazon Key), your
secrect (Amazon Secret) and the
distribution you want to clear
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.