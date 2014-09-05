openbase logo
gid

grunt-install-dependencies

by Andrew Hutchings
0.2.0 (see all)

Install and update npm dependencies.

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-install-dependencies Build Status

Install and update npm dependencies.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

Install the plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-install-dependencies --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-install-dependencies');

Install Dependencies task

Run this task with the grunt install-dependencies command.

Settings

There are a number of options available.

options.stdout

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show stdout in the terminal.

options.stderr

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show stderr in the terminal.

options.failOnError

Type: Boolean Default: true

Instructs the install-dependencies task to fail the grunt run if an error occurs while updating dependencies.

options.isDevelopment

Type: Boolean Default: false

If false runs npm install with the -production flag (doesn't install devDependencies). Otherwise install all dependencies

options.cwd

Type: String Default: (none) - runs in current directory

Defines the working directory to run 'npm install' (relative path)

