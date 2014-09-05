Install and update npm dependencies.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
Install the plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-install-dependencies --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-install-dependencies');
Run this task with the
grunt install-dependencies command.
There are a number of options available.
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
Show stdout in the terminal.
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
Show stderr in the terminal.
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
Instructs the install-dependencies task to fail the grunt run if an error occurs while updating dependencies.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
If
false runs npm install with the -production flag (doesn't install devDependencies). Otherwise install all dependencies
Type:
String
Default: (none) - runs in current directory
Defines the working directory to run 'npm install' (relative path)