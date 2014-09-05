Install and update npm dependencies.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

Install the plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-install-dependencies --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-install-dependencies' );

Install Dependencies task

Run this task with the grunt install-dependencies command.

Settings

There are a number of options available.

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show stdout in the terminal.

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show stderr in the terminal.

Type: Boolean Default: true

Instructs the install-dependencies task to fail the grunt run if an error occurs while updating dependencies.

Type: Boolean Default: false

If false runs npm install with the -production flag (doesn't install devDependencies). Otherwise install all dependencies

Type: String Default: (none) - runs in current directory

Defines the working directory to run 'npm install' (relative path)