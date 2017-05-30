Takes an html file with css link or separate css files and turns inline. Great for emails. It leverages the amazing juice library.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-inline-css --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-inline-css' );

The "inlinecss" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named inlinecss to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ inlinecss : { main : { options : { }, files : { 'out.html' : 'in.html' } } } })

You can see available options here

The "inlinecontent" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named inlinecontent to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ inlinecontent : { main : { { src : 'examples/in.html' , css : [ 'examples/file.css' ], dest : 'tmp/out.html' , }, } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.