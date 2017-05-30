Takes an html file with css link or separate css files and turns inline. Great for emails. It leverages the amazing juice library.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-inline-css --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-inline-css');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
inlinecss to the data object
passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
inlinecss: {
main: {
options: {
},
files: {
'out.html': 'in.html'
}
}
}
})
You can see available options here
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
inlinecontent to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
inlinecontent: {
main: {
{
src: 'examples/in.html',
css: ['examples/file.css'],
dest: 'tmp/out.html',
},
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.