gia

grunt-inline-angular-templates

by Luke Bunselmeyer
0.1.5 (see all)

Inline angular templates into a HTML file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

grunt-inline-angular-templates

Inline angular templates into an HTML file

Build Status Bitdeli Badge

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-inline-angular-templates --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-inline-angular-templates');

The "inline_angular_templates" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named inline_angular_templates to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    inline_angular_templates: {
        dist: {
            options: {
                base: 'dist/templates', // (Optional) ID of the <script> tag will be relative to this folder. Default is project dir.
                prefix: '/',            // (Optional) Prefix path to the ID. Default is empty string.
                selector: 'body',       // (Optional) CSS selector of the element to use to insert the templates. Default is `body`.
                method: 'prepend',       // (Optional) DOM insert method. Default is `prepend`.
                unescape: {             // (Optional) List of escaped characters to unescape
                    '&lt;': '<',
                    '&gt;': '>',
                    '&apos;': '\'',
                    '&amp;': '&'
                }
            },
            files: {
                'dist/index.html': ['dist/templates/views/*.html']
            }
        }
    }
})

This will prepend the template files into the body of dist/index.html something like...

<html>
<body>
<!-- Begin Templates -->
<script type="text/ng-template" id="/views/template1.html">
<div>
    <h1>Template 1</h1>
</div>
</script>

<script type="text/ng-template" id="/views/template2.html">
<div>
    <h1>Template 2</h1>
</div>
</script>
<!-- End Templates -->

<div ng-view></div>
</body>
</html>

If bundling templates into a JS file is more your thing, check out https://github.com/ericclemmons/grunt-angular-templates.

Options

options.base

Type: String Default value: Grunt working folder

ID of the <script> tag will be relative to this folder

options.prefix

Type: String Default value: Empty string

Append this prefix to the template ID.

options.selector

Type: String Default value: 'body'

The CSS selector of the element to use to insert the templates.

options.method

Type: String Values: append | prepend | replaceWith | after | before Default value: 'prepend'

The DOM method used to insert the templates.

options.unescape

Type: Object Default value: '{}'

List of escaped characters to unescape.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

