Inline angular templates into an HTML file
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-inline-angular-templates --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-inline-angular-templates');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
inline_angular_templates to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
inline_angular_templates: {
dist: {
options: {
base: 'dist/templates', // (Optional) ID of the <script> tag will be relative to this folder. Default is project dir.
prefix: '/', // (Optional) Prefix path to the ID. Default is empty string.
selector: 'body', // (Optional) CSS selector of the element to use to insert the templates. Default is `body`.
method: 'prepend', // (Optional) DOM insert method. Default is `prepend`.
unescape: { // (Optional) List of escaped characters to unescape
'<': '<',
'>': '>',
''': '\'',
'&': '&'
}
},
files: {
'dist/index.html': ['dist/templates/views/*.html']
}
}
}
})
This will prepend the template files into the body of
dist/index.html something like...
<html>
<body>
<!-- Begin Templates -->
<script type="text/ng-template" id="/views/template1.html">
<div>
<h1>Template 1</h1>
</div>
</script>
<script type="text/ng-template" id="/views/template2.html">
<div>
<h1>Template 2</h1>
</div>
</script>
<!-- End Templates -->
<div ng-view></div>
</body>
</html>
If bundling templates into a JS file is more your thing, check out https://github.com/ericclemmons/grunt-angular-templates.
Type:
String
Default value: Grunt working folder
ID of the
<script> tag will be relative to this folder
Type:
String
Default value: Empty string
Append this prefix to the template ID.
Type:
String
Default value: 'body'
The CSS selector of the element to use to insert the templates.
Type:
String
Values: append | prepend | replaceWith | after | before
Default value: 'prepend'
The DOM method used to insert the templates.
Type:
Object
Default value: '{}'
List of escaped characters to unescape.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.