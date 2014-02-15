Inline angular templates into an HTML file

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-inline-angular-templates --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-inline-angular-templates' );

The "inline_angular_templates" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named inline_angular_templates to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ inline_angular_templates : { dist : { options : { base : 'dist/templates' , prefix : '/' , selector : 'body' , method : 'prepend' , unescape : { '<' : '<' , '>' : '>' , ''' : '\'' , '&' : '&' } }, files : { 'dist/index.html' : [ 'dist/templates/views/*.html' ] } } } })

This will prepend the template files into the body of dist/index.html something like...

< html > < body > < script type = "text/ng-template" id = "/views/template1.html" > < div > < h1 > Template 1 </ h1 > </ div > </ script > < script type = "text/ng-template" id = "/views/template2.html" > < div > < h1 > Template 2 </ h1 > </ div > </ script > < div ng-view > </ div > </ body > </ html >

If bundling templates into a JS file is more your thing, check out https://github.com/ericclemmons/grunt-angular-templates.

Options

Type: String Default value: Grunt working folder

ID of the <script> tag will be relative to this folder

Type: String Default value: Empty string

Append this prefix to the template ID.

Type: String Default value: 'body'

The CSS selector of the element to use to insert the templates.

Type: String Values: append | prepend | replaceWith | after | before Default value: 'prepend'

The DOM method used to insert the templates.

Type: Object Default value: '{}'

List of escaped characters to unescape.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.