Brings externally referenced resources, such as js, css and images, into a single file.

For exmample:

< link href = "css/style.css?__inline=true" rel = "stylesheet" />

is replaced with

< style > </ style >

JavaScript references are brought inline, and images in the html and css blocks are converted to base-64 data: urls.

By default, only urls marked with __inline are converted, however this behavior can be overrided via the tag: option.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-inline --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-inline' );

The "grunt-inline" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named inline to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } });

Options

dest

If dest is assigned, the the source file will be copied to the destination path. eg: src/index.html will be processed and then copied to dist/index.html

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } });

cssmin

If cssmin is assigned true, .css will be minified before inlined.

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { options :{ cssmin : true }, src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } });

tag (defaults to __inline )

Only URLs that contain the value for tag will be inlined. Specify tag: '' to include all urls.

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { options :{ tag : '' }, src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' ] } } });

inlineTagAttributes

Ability to add attributes string to inline tag.

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { options :{ inlineTagAttributes : { js : 'data-inlined="true"' , css : 'data-inlined="true"' }, src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } } });

uglify

If uglify is assigned true, .js file will be minified before inlined.

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { options :{ uglify : true }, src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } });

exts

Setting an exts array allows multiple file extensions to be processed as html.

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { options :{ exts : [ 'jade' ], uglify : true }, src : 'src/index.jade' , dest : 'dist/index.jade' } } });

Usage Examples

config

grunt.initConfig({ inline : { dist : { src : 'src/index.html' } } });

src/index.html

< html > < head > < title > demo </ title > < link href = "css/style.css?__inline=true" rel = "stylesheet" /> </ head > < body > < img src = "img/icon.png?__inline=true" /> < script src = "js/erport.js?__inline=true" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

after grunt inline was run, it will be something like

< html > < head > < title > demo </ title > < style > .container { padding : 0 ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < ! -- base64 , a terrible mass you know … so just show a little bit ...-- > < img src = "idata:image/png;base64..." /> < script > var Report = ( function () { return { init: function () { } }; })(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

inline tag

Suppose there is an <inline> tag in index.html like bellow

< inline src = "test.html" />

The content of test.html is

< p > I'm inline html </ p > < span > hello world! </ span >

Then, after the inline task is run, the original content in index.html will be replaced with

< p > I'm inline html </ p > < span > hello world! </ span >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

