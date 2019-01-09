Inject references to files into other files (think scripts and stylesheets into an html file)
Current plugin requires Grunt
~1.0.0 and supports node engine
>=4.0.0.
Plugin versions
v1.0.1 (and earlier) require Grunt
>=0.4.x and support node engine
>= 0.8.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-injector --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-injector');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
injector to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Defaulting to
dest property of file group
The filename for the source template where you have your injection tags.
If not provided, the given
dest file must exist and will be used as source template as well, and therefor will be modified on injection.
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
The contents of the template to use. If specified it overrides the
template option.
Type:
String|
Array
Default value:
NULL
A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
!options.relative
Specifies if a root slash (
/) should be added to all paths.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Specifies if relative paths should be injected.
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
Used to override the
dest property of file groups, which is necessary when using dynamically built files objects.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If set to
true each injected file will be switched to its minified counterpart (i.e. *.min. files), if it exists that is otherwise the original file is used as usual.
Type:
String
Default value:
<!-- injector:{{ext}} -->
Set the start tag that the injector is looking for.
{{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option
bowerPrefix if given.
Type:
String
Default value:
<!-- endinjector -->
Set the end tag that the injector is looking for.
{{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option
bowerPrefix if given.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Set the prefix to append to the beginning of each injected file. Useful to change the directory name in combination with ignorePath.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Set the postfix to append to the end of each injected file. Useful to reset cached resources like "/path/to/script.js?offset01".
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
Set prefix for file extension when replacing
{{ext}} in start and end tag (see above).
Added in v.0.5.0. To keep old behaviour set this to "bower:". See Bower dependency injection below as well.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Configure what
lineEnding character(s) to use between injections.
If no value specified,
grunt injector will try to figure out the default line ending character(s) from template files.
Type:
Function
Params:
filepath,
index (0-based file index),
length (total number of files to inject)
Default value: a function that returns:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">
<script src="<filename>.js"></script>
<link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">
Used to generate the content to inject for each file.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Set to
true to clean all the files listed between the
inject tags.
Type:
Function
Params:
a,
b (is used as
compareFunction for Array.prototype.sort)
Default value:
NULL
If set the given function is used as the compareFunction for the array sort function, to sort the source files by.
N.B. Shouldn't be used in conjunction with a
bower.json file as source, because wiredep, which collects Bower installed dependencies, has some intelligent sorting built in.
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {},
local_dependencies: {
files: {
'index.html': ['**/*.js', '**/*.css'],
}
}
}
})
After injection
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file1.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file2.css">
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<script src="file1.js"></script>
<script src="file2.js"></script>
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
The
grunt-injector can be used to inject your installed Bower Components as well.
To do this the module wiredep is used, and here's how the configuration can look like in that case:
N.B From version 0.5.0 the
{{ext}} in the starttag is not prefixed with
bower: by default anymore! To keep the old behaviour set the
bowerPrefix to "bower:".
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {},
bower_dependencies: {
files: {
'index.html': ['bower.json'],
}
}
}
})
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<script src="scripts/mock/mock-service.js"></script>
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
dev: {
options: {},
files: {
'index.html': ['script/mock/*.js'],
}
},
dist: {
options: {
clean: true
},
files: {
'index.html': [],
}
}
}
})
After injection
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js --><!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
For more advanced task configurations see the
Gruntfile.js in this repository and have a look at the tests in
test/injector_test.js.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
1.1.11 - 2019-01-03
1.1.0 - 2016-10-10
1.0.1 - 2016-05-20 - fix (#41)
1.0.0 - 2016-04-23
0.6.0 - 2014-11-26 - Adding
relative option (#15)
0.5.4 - 2014-07-22 - Now able to handle overrides in
bower.json (#11)
0.5.3 - 2014-07-16
addRootSlash=false problem with
ignorePath #10
lineEnding option #8
{{ext}} in tags #5
0.5.2 - 2014-03-05 - Getting bower components directory from
.bowerrc file if it exists (Fixes: #2)
0.5.1 - 2014-02-21 - Adding
addRootSlash option (Fixes: #1)
0.5.0 - 2013-12-29 - Removing the default
bower: prefix for Bower injections (see Bower dependency injection above)
0.4.1 - 2013-12-23 - Fixing
index and
length params for
transform function
0.4.0 - 2013-12-23 - Adding
templateString option
0.3.1 - 2013-12-15 - Fixing possibility to provide ignorePath as array
0.3.0 - 2013-12-10 - Adding
sort option to be able to sort files. Also rewriting for performance which removes unnecessary injections for dynamic file objects
0.2.0 - 2013-11-20 - Don't write to destination file if it hasn't been changed by the injector (useful to not trigger any unnecessary watch tasks if applicable)
0.1.2 - 2013-11-17 - Making it possible to only provide destFile and not template
0.1.1 - 2013-11-17 - ignorePath now only removes from start of path
0.1.0 - 2013-11-17 - First release