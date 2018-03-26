Requires grunt >= 1.0.0
A grunt task for including a file within another file (think php includes). Circular imports will break the recursive strategy. All includes retain parent and child indentation
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-includes --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-includes');
An example site can be found at grunt-includes-example.
Type:
String
Default:
false
Flatten all file sources to the destination directory. For example
source/file/path.html will be shortened to
path.html.
Type:
String
Default:
''
String processed by
grunt.template.process, and prepended to every compiled file.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Permits the same file to be included twice.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enables debug mode compilation.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Silences file save success messages.
Type:
String |
Array
Default: ``
Indicates the path(s) to use when looking for included files. Instead of using relative path in the include statements, use includePath as base directory. When using an array for includePath, the first path for a file that is valid will be used.
Type:
String
Default: ``
Prepend the defined string to each included filename before reading them. Thus making possible to include "include_file.ext" by using directly "file.ext".
Type:
String
Default: ``
Append the defined string to each included filename before reading them. Thus making possible to include "file.ext" by using directly "file".
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/\{\{\s?file\s?\}\}/
Regular expression for matching and replacing template text. Example:
Start of template | {{file}} | End of template.
Type:
String
Template to be rendered into,
{{fileName}} and
{{file}} will be replaced with the filename and file contents respectively.
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/\{\{\s?file\s?\}\}/
Regular expression for matching and replacing file contents within a wrapper. Example:
Start of wrapper | {{file}} | End of wrapper.
Type:
String |
Path
Wrapper to be rendered into,
{{fileName}} and
{{file}} will be replaced with the filename and file contents respectively.
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/^(\s*)include\s+"(\S+)"\s*$/
Matches:
include "some/file.html"
Sets the regular expression used to find include statements.
A regex group is used to identify the important parts of the include statement. When constructing your own regex, it can contain up to two groups (denoted by parentheses
() in the regular expression):
All regular expressions used must contain at least one group. If only one group is used, it will be assumed to contain the file path.
You can use this plugin to build html templates.
includes: {
files: {
src: ['path/to/foo.html', 'path/to/bar.html'], // Source files
dest: 'tmp', // Destination directory
flatten: true,
cwd: '.',
options: {
silent: true,
banner: '<!-- I am a banner <% includes.files.dest %> -->'
}
}
}
Or even organize your static files.
includes: {
js: {
options: {
includeRegexp: /^\/\/\s*import\s+['"]?([^'"]+)['"]?\s*$/,
duplicates: false,
debug: true
},
files: [{
cwd: 'assets/js/',
src: '**/*.js',
dest: 'assets/dist/js/',
}],
},
},
watch: {
js: {
files: ['assets/js/**/*.js'],
tasks: ['includes:js', 'jshint']
},
},
Or build files with a wrapper, where
{{file}} gets replaced with the contents of the file being parsed.
includes: {
target: {
options: {
wrapper: 'src/wrapper.html'
},
files: [{
cwd: 'src/',
src: '*.html',
dest: 'dist/',
}],
},
},
includes as a multitask and are specifying a
files object with
src,
dest, and
cwd, you must supply it in an array using the files array format. If you shorthand it by setting
files: {src: ... }, Grunt will misinterpret it into the files object format and mysteriously copy artifacts into (potentially new)
src,
dest, and
cwd directories. This appears to affect only multitask usage.
index.html
<html>
<head>
<title>Show me</title>
</head>
<body>
include "content.html"
</body>
</html>
content.html
<div class="content">
<h1>Content</h1>
<p>More content</p>
</div>
Produces
<html>
<head>
<title>Show me</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">
<h1>Content</h1>
<p>More content</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Matt McFarland and Contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.