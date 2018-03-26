Requires grunt >= 1.0.0

A grunt task for including a file within another file (think php includes). Circular imports will break the recursive strategy. All includes retain parent and child indentation

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with: npm install grunt-includes --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-includes' );

An example site can be found at grunt-includes-example.

Options

flatten

Type: String Default: false

Flatten all file sources to the destination directory. For example source/file/path.html will be shortened to path.html .

banner

Type: String Default: ''

String processed by grunt.template.process , and prepended to every compiled file.

duplicates

Type: Boolean Default: true

Permits the same file to be included twice.

debug

Type: Boolean Default: false

Enables debug mode compilation.

silent

Type: Boolean Default: false

Silences file save success messages.

includePath

Type: String | Array Default: ``

Indicates the path(s) to use when looking for included files. Instead of using relative path in the include statements, use includePath as base directory. When using an array for includePath, the first path for a file that is valid will be used.

filenamePrefix

Type: String Default: ``

Prepend the defined string to each included filename before reading them. Thus making possible to include "include_file.ext" by using directly "file.ext".

filenameSuffix

Type: String Default: ``

Append the defined string to each included filename before reading them. Thus making possible to include "file.ext" by using directly "file".

templateFileRegexp

Type: RegExp Default: /\{\{\s?file\s?\}\}/

Regular expression for matching and replacing template text. Example: Start of template | {{file}} | End of template .

template

Type: String

Template to be rendered into, {{fileName}} and {{file}} will be replaced with the filename and file contents respectively.

wrapperFileRegexp

Type: RegExp Default: /\{\{\s?file\s?\}\}/

Regular expression for matching and replacing file contents within a wrapper. Example: Start of wrapper | {{file}} | End of wrapper .

wrapper

Type: String | Path

Wrapper to be rendered into, {{fileName}} and {{file}} will be replaced with the filename and file contents respectively.

includeRegexp

Type: RegExp Default: /^(\s*)include\s+"(\S+)"\s*$/ Matches: include "some/file.html"

Sets the regular expression used to find include statements.

A regex group is used to identify the important parts of the include statement. When constructing your own regex, it can contain up to two groups (denoted by parentheses () in the regular expression):

The indentation whitespace to be appended to the front of the included file's contents The file location

All regular expressions used must contain at least one group. If only one group is used, it will be assumed to contain the file path.

Usage

You can use this plugin to build html templates.

includes: { files : { src : [ 'path/to/foo.html' , 'path/to/bar.html' ], dest : 'tmp' , flatten : true , cwd : '.' , options : { silent : true , banner : '<!-- I am a banner <% includes.files.dest %> -->' } } }

Or even organize your static files.

includes: { js : { options : { includeRegexp : /^\/\/\s*import\s+['"]?([^'"]+)['"]?\s*$/ , duplicates : false , debug : true }, files : [{ cwd : 'assets/js/' , src : '**/*.js' , dest : 'assets/dist/js/' , }], }, }, watch : { js : { files : [ 'assets/js/**/*.js' ], tasks : [ 'includes:js' , 'jshint' ] }, },

Or build files with a wrapper, where {{file}} gets replaced with the contents of the file being parsed.

includes: { target : { options : { wrapper : 'src/wrapper.html' }, files : [{ cwd : 'src/' , src : '*.html' , dest : 'dist/' , }], }, },

Troubleshooting

Grunt is copying the wrong files to the wrong locations. If you're using includes as a multitask and are specifying a files object with src , dest , and cwd , you must supply it in an array using the files array format. If you shorthand it by setting files: {src: ... } , Grunt will misinterpret it into the files object format and mysteriously copy artifacts into (potentially new) src , dest , and cwd directories. This appears to affect only multitask usage.

Example

index.html

< html > < head > < title > Show me </ title > </ head > < body > include "content.html" </ body > </ html >

content.html

< div class = "content" > < h1 > Content </ h1 > < p > More content </ p > </ div >

Produces

< html > < head > < title > Show me </ title > </ head > < body > < div class = "content" > < h1 > Content </ h1 > < p > More content </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Release History

1.1.0 - Release wrapper ability by laurenhamel

0.5.0 - Given a full include path, filenamePrefix and filenameSuffix will now be ignored.

0.4.0 - Release templating ability. Thanks nathankot!

0.3.7 - Various bug fixes and updates.

0.3.6 - Update replacement so only the include statement is replace. Thanks SAPikachu!

0.3.5 - Add options for filename prefix and suffix.

0.3.4 - Add explicit include path option.

0.3.2 - Add silent flag to silence save messages.

0.3.0 - Add indention preservation and banner support

0.2.3 - Fix bug when building source files from a different platform. Thanks wGEric!

0.2.0 - Support for expandable paths and debugging. Thanks @ktmud!

0.1.0 - Updated for grunt 0.4

0.0.1 - Initial release

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Matt McFarland and Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.