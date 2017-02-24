openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gis

grunt-include-source

by Jan Willem van Diermen
1.1.0 (see all)

Include lists of files into your source files automatically.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-include-source

Include your sources into your HTML files automatically.

No longer maintained!

NOTE This repository is no longer actively maintained, but pull requests will still be handled.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-include-source

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-include-source');

The "includeSource" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named includeSource to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  includeSource: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

options.basePath

Type: String or Array[String] Default value: ''

The base path to use when expanding files. Can be an array to support expanding files from multiple paths.

options.baseUrl

Type: String Default value: ''

The base URL to use for included files in the final result. For example, setting baseUrl to public/ will result in files being included from public/path/to/your/file.

options.templates

Type: Object

The templates for sources included in html, haml, jade, pug, scss, less, ts files. Definition of single template overrides its default equivalent only.

Example:

includeSource: {
  options: {
    basePath: 'app',
    baseUrl: 'public/',
    templates: {
      html: {
        js: '<script src="{filePath}"></script>',
        css: '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{filePath}" />',
      },
      haml: {
        js: '%script{src: "{filePath}"}/',
        css: '%link{href: "{filePath}", rel: "stylesheet"}/'
      },      
      jade: { // Or pug
        js: 'script(src="{filePath}", type="text/javascript")',    
        css: 'link(href="{filePath}", rel="stylesheet", type="text/css")'
      },
      scss: {
        scss: '@import "{filePath}";',
        css: '@import "{filePath}";',
      },
      less: {
        less: '@import "{filePath}";',
        css: '@import "{filePath}";',
      },
      ts: {
        ts: '/// <reference path="{filePath}" />'
      }
    }
  },
  myTarget: {
    files: {
      'dist/index.html': 'app/index.tpl.html'
    }
  }
}

As it was mentioned above, it is possible to override only necessary templates.

options.typeMappings

Type: Object

Map types that are not supported but have the same syntax as an existing type. For example:


includeSource: {
  options: {
    typeMappings: {
      // CSHTML files uses the same syntax as HTML files.
      'cshtml': 'html',
      // LESS files use the same syntax as SCSS files.
      'less': 'scss'
    }
  }
}

options.rename

Type: function

A way of returning a custom filepath.

See grunt.file.expandMapping. If specified, this function will be responsible for returning the final dest filepath. By default, it joins dest and matchedSrcPath like so:

  rename: function(dest, matchedSrcPath, options) {
    return path.join(dest, matchedSrcPath);
  }

options.flatten

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Remove the path component from all matched src files. The src file path is still joined to the specified dest.

grunt.file.expandMapping.flatten.

Include syntax

Currently supported: html, haml, jade / pug, scss, less and ts (TypeScript).

HTML and CSHTML syntax

<!-- include: options_go_here_as_json -->

SCSS and LESS syntax

// include: options_go_here_as_json

TS syntax

/// <!-- include: options_go_here_as_json -->

include.type

The type of files that are being included. Necessary for choosing the template for output. See options.templates for currently supported types. Supported types are dependend on the file type you include them from.

include.bower

DEPRECATED: Use another Grunt plugin which is better suited for this usecase, like grunt-bower-install. This plugin doesn't support the main property for example and is mainly used for development purposes to directly include external sources.

Include files of the specified Bower component. The component should have a bower.json meta data with a property called sources. This property should contain the files grouped by type, which are passed through the grunt.file.expand method.

Example:

{
  "name": "package.name",
  ...
  "sources": {
    "js": [
      "src/scripts/**/*.js",
      "lib/compiled-templates.js"
    ],
    "css": "src/styles/**/*.css"
  }
}

include.files

Include the given files. Files are passed through the grunt.file.expandMapping method (see include.rename and include.flatten options).

include.basePath

Set to override the basePath set in the options.

include.baseUrl

Set to override the baseUrl set in the options.

include.ordering

Type: String Default value: undefined

Ordering method to be used when including files. Currently supported methods are:

  • undefined (default) - included files are sorted by their paths alphabetically in ascending order.
  • 'top-down' - files from the parent directory will be included before files from subdirectories.

Overwriting files

To set the source file as the destination file use an /include comment:

<!-- include: "type": "js", "files": "js/**/*.js" -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/_first.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/lib/dep1.js"></script>
<!-- /include -->

When includeSource is run it will keep the include comments and only update the includes inside it.

This works the same way for Less/Sass, by using // /include.

Usage Examples

Configure your task like this:

grunt.initConfig({
  includeSource: {
    options: {
      basePath: 'app',
      baseUrl: 'public/'
    },
    myTarget: {
      files: {
        'dist/index.html': 'app/index.tpl.html'
      }
    }
  }
})

The file index.tpl.html could contain, for example:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1">
    <title>Index</title>
    <meta name="description" content="">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">

    <!--
      Automatically include Bower components. Use the "sources" object in your bower.json
      to specify which source files are which.
    -->
    <!-- include: "type": "css", "bower": "yourComponent" -->

    <!--
      Include CSS files from a "tmp" directory, put there by another task.
      This shows how to override the default "basePath" set in the options.
    -->
    <!-- include: "type": "css", "basePath": "tmp", "files": "styles/**/*.css" -->
  </head>
  <body>
    <!-- include: "type": "js", "bower": "yourComponent" -->
    <!-- include: "type": "js", "files": "scripts/**/*.js" -->
  </body>
</html>

And the resulting file index.html will look something like:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1">
    <title>Index</title>
    <meta name="description" content="">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">

    <!--
      Automatically include Bower components. Use the "sources" object in your bower.json
      to specify which source files are which.
    -->
    <!-- include: "type": "css", "bower": "yourComponent" -->

    <!--
      Include CSS files from a "tmp" directory, put there by another task.
      This shows how to override the default "basePath" set in the options.
    -->
    <link href="public/styles/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
    <link href="public/styles/anotherFile.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <script src="public/bower_components/yourComponent/main.js"></script>
    <script src="public/scripts/app.js"></script>
    <script src="public/scripts/anotherFile.js"></script>
    <script src="public/scripts/controllers/evenMore.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial