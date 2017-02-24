Include your sources into your HTML files automatically.

No longer maintained!

NOTE This repository is no longer actively maintained, but pull requests will still be handled.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-include-source

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-include-source' );

The "includeSource" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named includeSource to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ includeSource : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String or Array[String] Default value: ''

The base path to use when expanding files. Can be an array to support expanding files from multiple paths.

Type: String Default value: ''

The base URL to use for included files in the final result. For example, setting baseUrl to public/ will result in files being included from public/path/to/your/file .

Type: Object

The templates for sources included in html , haml , jade , pug , scss , less , ts files. Definition of single template overrides its default equivalent only.

Example:

includeSource: { options : { basePath : 'app' , baseUrl : 'public/' , templates : { html : { js : '<script src="{filePath}"></script>' , css : '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{filePath}" />' , }, haml : { js : '%script{src: "{filePath}"}/' , css : '%link{href: "{filePath}", rel: "stylesheet"}/' }, jade : { js : 'script(src="{filePath}", type="text/javascript")' , css : 'link(href="{filePath}", rel="stylesheet", type="text/css")' }, scss : { scss : '@import "{filePath}";' , css : '@import "{filePath}";' , }, less : { less : '@import "{filePath}";' , css : '@import "{filePath}";' , }, ts : { ts : '/// <reference path="{filePath}" />' } } }, myTarget : { files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'app/index.tpl.html' } } }

As it was mentioned above, it is possible to override only necessary templates.

Type: Object

Map types that are not supported but have the same syntax as an existing type. For example:

includeSource : { options : { typeMappings : { 'cshtml' : 'html' , 'less' : 'scss' } } }

Type: function

A way of returning a custom filepath.

See grunt.file.expandMapping. If specified, this function will be responsible for returning the final dest filepath. By default, it joins dest and matchedSrcPath like so:

rename: function ( dest, matchedSrcPath, options ) { return path.join(dest, matchedSrcPath); }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Remove the path component from all matched src files. The src file path is still joined to the specified dest.

grunt.file.expandMapping.flatten.

Include syntax

Currently supported: html , haml , jade / pug , scss , less and ts (TypeScript).

HTML and CSHTML syntax

<!-- include: options_go_here_as_json -->

SCSS and LESS syntax

// include: options_go_here_as_json

TS syntax

/// <!-- include: options_go_here_as_json -->

The type of files that are being included. Necessary for choosing the template for output. See options.templates for currently supported types. Supported types are dependend on the file type you include them from.

DEPRECATED: Use another Grunt plugin which is better suited for this usecase, like grunt-bower-install. This plugin doesn't support the main property for example and is mainly used for development purposes to directly include external sources.

Include files of the specified Bower component. The component should have a bower.json meta data with a property called sources . This property should contain the files grouped by type, which are passed through the grunt.file.expand method.

Example:

{ "name" : "package.name" , ... "sources" : { "js" : [ "src/scripts/**/*.js" , "lib/compiled-templates.js" ], "css" : "src/styles/**/*.css" } }

Include the given files. Files are passed through the grunt.file.expandMapping method (see include.rename and include.flatten options).

Set to override the basePath set in the options.

Set to override the baseUrl set in the options.

Type: String Default value: undefined

Ordering method to be used when including files. Currently supported methods are:

undefined (default) - included files are sorted by their paths alphabetically in ascending order.

(default) - included files are sorted by their paths alphabetically in ascending order. 'top-down' - files from the parent directory will be included before files from subdirectories.

Overwriting files

To set the source file as the destination file use an /include comment:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/_first.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/lib/dep1.js" > </ script >

When includeSource is run it will keep the include comments and only update the includes inside it.

This works the same way for Less/Sass, by using // /include .

Usage Examples

Configure your task like this:

grunt.initConfig({ includeSource : { options : { basePath : 'app' , baseUrl : 'public/' }, myTarget : { files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'app/index.tpl.html' } } } })

The file index.tpl.html could contain, for example:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge,chrome=1" > < title > Index </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

And the resulting file index.html will look something like:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge,chrome=1" > < title > Index </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width" > < link href = "public/styles/main.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < link href = "public/styles/anotherFile.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> </ head > < body > < script src = "public/bower_components/yourComponent/main.js" > </ script > < script src = "public/scripts/app.js" > </ script > < script src = "public/scripts/anotherFile.js" > </ script > < script src = "public/scripts/controllers/evenMore.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

