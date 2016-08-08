openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gir

grunt-include-replace

by Alan Shaw
5.0.0 (see all)

Grunt task to include files and replace variables. Allows for parameterised includes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-include-replace Build Status devDependency Status

Grunt task to include files and replace variables.

Allows for parameterised file includes:

hello.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
@@include('/path/to/include/message.html', {"name": "Joe Bloggs"})

message.html

<p>Hello @@name!</p>

Result:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
<p>Hello Joe Bloggs!</p>

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-include-replace --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-include-replace');

The "includereplace" task

Overview

The task allows you to preprocess your project file contents by replacing placeholder "variables" and including content from other files. In addition to "global" variables that are replaced in all files you specify, the task introduces the concept of "local" variables, which are passed as parameters to included files.

WARNING: The task does not check for recursive includes.

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named includereplace to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  includereplace: {
    your_target: {
      options: {
        // Task-specific options go here.
      },
      // Files to perform replacements and includes with
      src: '*.html',
      // Destination directory to copy files to
      dest: 'dist/'
    }
  }
})

Options

options.globals

Type: Object
Default: {}

Global variables available for replacement in all files.

options.prefix

Type: String
Default: @@

Variable/include directive prefix. Careful when changing as it is added to the regular expression used for finding variables to be replaced.

options.suffix

Type: String
Default: ''

Variable/include directive suffix. Careful when changing as it is added to the regular expression used for finding variables to be replaced.

options.includesDir

Type: String
Default: Relative to including file

Directory where includes will be resolved.

options.docroot

Type: String
Default: .

@@docroot is a magic local variable that contains the relative path from the file that uses it to the path specified.

options.encoding

Type: String
Default: utf-8

Encoding files are using.

options.processIncludeContents

Type: Function
Default: undefined

A function called for every included file prior to processing by grunt-include-replace. It is passed the include file contents, local variables and the file path as parameters and should return the (possibly altered) file contents.

Usage Examples

Default Options

includereplace: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      globals: {
        var1: 'one',
        var2: 'two',
        var3: 'three'
      },
    },
    src: '*.html',
    dest: 'dist/'
  }
}
Files array format
includereplace: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      globals: {
        var1: 'one',
        var2: 'two',
        var3: 'three'
      },
    },
    files: [
      {src: 'js/**/*.js', dest: 'dist/', expand: true, cwd: 'src/'},
      {src: '*.css', dest: 'dist/css/', expand: true, cwd: 'src/css'}
    ]
  }
}
Files object format
includereplace: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      globals: {
        var1: 'one',
        var2: 'two',
        var3: 'three'
      },
    },
    files: {
      'dist/js/': ['**/*.js', '!dist/**/*.js'],
      'dist/css/': ['**/*.css', '!dist/**/*.css']
    }
  }
}

Custom Options

The following example allows include statements to appear as comments in HTML files by altering the prefix and suffix. Also all includes are resolved relative to the directory inc/ (relative to your Gruntfile) rather than relative to including file.

includereplace: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      prefix: '<!-- @@',
      suffix: ' -->',
      includesDir: 'inc/'
    },
    src: '*.html',
    dest: 'dist/'
  }
}

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2016-08-08   v5.0.0   Less verbose output
  • 2016-04-06   v4.0.0   Grunt 1.x support
  • 2015-08-28   v3.2.0   Pass file path to processIncludeContents
  • 2015-08-04   v3.1.0   Support for non-utf8 encoding
  • 2015-02-05   v3.0.0   Better logging for missing source files
  • 2014-05-05   v2.0.0   Adds globbing on include paths
  • 2013-12-30   v1.2.0   Rename like grunt-contrib-copy by specifying dest filename (for single files)
  • 2013-06-19   v1.1.0   Added magic local variable @@docroot: relative path from the file that uses it to the path specified
  • 2013-06-19   v1.0.0   Refactored files processing code to use Grunt files API properly
  • 2013-05-03   v0.4.0   Support for cwd directive
  • 2013-04-26   v0.3.0   Added new option includesDir - if set all includes resolved relative to that directory
  • 2013-04-19   v0.2.0   Added option processIncludeContents - a function that allows you to alter included file contents
  • 2013-02-18   v0.1.0   Grunt 0.4.x support

js-standard-style

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial