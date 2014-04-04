Grunt task to optimize PNG and JPG images with optipng & jpegtran (jpegtran-turbo on win32).
First, be sure that you have optipng 0.7(or earlier) and jpegtran installed in your system.
You can install with homebrew
brew install optipng jpeg
Debian, Ubuntu and Mint
apt-get install optipng libjpeg libjpeg-progs
Both libraries are easy to find for RPM distributions too.
Don't worry because both libraries are included.
Install this task next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-img
Then add the line bellow to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-img');
Questions? Take a look at this stream
Grunt provide a simple way to config its tasks, grunt-img follow the same principle:
grunt.initConfig({
img: {
// using only dirs with output path
task1: {
src: 'public/src',
dest: 'public/img'
},
// recursive extension filter with output path
task2: {
src: ['public/src/**/*.png'],
dest: 'public/img'
},
// file by file with output path
task3: {
src: ['public/src/logo.png','public/src/social.jpg'],
dest: 'public/img'
},
// single path to optimize and replace all images
task4: {
src: 'public/img'
},
// file by file to optimize and replace
task5: {
src: ['public/img/concert.jpg, public/img/halestorm.png']
},
// filter extension to optimize and replace
task6: {
src: ['public/img/*.png']
}
}
});
MIT License (c) Helder Santana