Grunt task to optimize PNG and JPG images with optipng & jpegtran (jpegtran-turbo on win32).

Getting Started

First, be sure that you have optipng 0.7(or earlier) and jpegtran installed in your system.

for Mac users

You can install with homebrew

brew install optipng jpeg

for Linux users

Debian, Ubuntu and Mint

apt-get install optipng libjpeg libjpeg-progs

Both libraries are easy to find for RPM distributions too.

for Windows users

Don't worry because both libraries are included.

Setup task grunt-img with grunt.js

Install this task next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:

npm install grunt-img

Then add the line bellow to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-img' );

Questions? Take a look at this stream

How to config

Grunt provide a simple way to config its tasks, grunt-img follow the same principle:

grunt.initConfig({ img : { task1 : { src : 'public/src' , dest : 'public/img' }, task2 : { src : [ 'public/src/**/*.png' ], dest : 'public/img' }, task3 : { src : [ 'public/src/logo.png' , 'public/src/social.jpg' ], dest : 'public/img' }, task4 : { src : 'public/img' }, task5 : { src : [ 'public/img/concert.jpg, public/img/halestorm.png' ] }, task6 : { src : [ 'public/img/*.png' ] } } });

License

MIT License (c) Helder Santana

Credits