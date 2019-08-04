The companion Grunt plugin for ImageOptim-CLI, which automates batch optimisation of images with ImageOptim, ImageAlpha and JPEGmini for Mac.

🌩 Installation

npm install grunt-imageoptim --save-dev

🔗 Dependencies

Since this project automates three Mac Applications, you will need them to be installed on your machine for us to be able to reach them.

A local copy of ImageOptim-CLI will be installed, you won't need to install that separately.

⚖️ Configuration

As with all Grunt plugins, grunt-imageoptim is configured using a Gruntfile.js in the root of your project.

Grunt provide a short walkthrough of a sample Gruntfile which explains how they work, but the general structure is this;

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-imageoptim" ); };

Use defaults

Here we want to optimise two directories using default options.

imageoptim: { myTask : { src : [ "www/images" , "css/images" ]; } }

Override defaults

Here we want to optimise two directories using only ImageAlpha and ImageOptim, then close them once we're done.

imageoptim: { myTask : { options : { jpegMini : false , imageAlpha : true , quitAfter : true }, src : [ 'www/images' , 'css/images' ] } }

Custom options for each task

Here we have a task for a folder of PNGs and another for JPGs. Since we use ImageAlpha to optimise PNGs but not JPGs and vice versa with JPEGmini, here we toggle their availability between the two tasks.

imageoptim: { myPngs : { options : { jpegMini : false , imageAlpha : true , quitAfter : true }, src : [ 'img/png' ] }, myJpgs : { options : { jpegMini : true , imageAlpha : false , quitAfter : true }, src : [ 'img/jpg' ] } }

Option inheritance

This example is equivalent to the custom options for each task example, except we're setting some base options then overriding those we want to change within each task.

imageoptim: { options : { quitAfter : true }, allPngs : { options : { imageAlpha : true , jpegMini : false }, src : [ 'img/png' ] }, allJpgs : { options : { imageAlpha : false , jpegMini : true }, src : [ 'img/jpg' ] } }

⚖️ Configuration

All options can be either true or false and default to false .

quitAfter Whether to exit each application after we're finished optimising your images.

Whether to exit each application after we're finished optimising your images. jpegMini Whether to process your images using a copy of JPEGmini.app installed on your Mac.

Whether to process your images using a copy of JPEGmini.app installed on your Mac. imageAlpha Whether to process your images using a copy of ImageAlpha.app installed on your Mac.

🙋🏾‍♀️ Getting Help