The companion Grunt plugin for ImageOptim-CLI, which automates batch optimisation of images with ImageOptim, ImageAlpha and JPEGmini for Mac.
npm install grunt-imageoptim --save-dev
Since this project automates three Mac Applications, you will need them to be installed on your machine for us to be able to reach them.
A local copy of ImageOptim-CLI will be installed, you won't need to install that separately.
As with all Grunt plugins, grunt-imageoptim is configured using a Gruntfile.js in the root of your project.
Grunt provide a short walkthrough of a sample Gruntfile which explains how they work, but the general structure is this;
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
/* your grunt-imageoptim configuration goes here */
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-imageoptim");
};
Here we want to optimise two directories using default options.
imageoptim: {
myTask: {
src: ["www/images", "css/images"];
}
}
Here we want to optimise two directories using only ImageAlpha and ImageOptim, then close them once we're done.
imageoptim: {
myTask: {
options: {
jpegMini: false,
imageAlpha: true,
quitAfter: true
},
src: ['www/images', 'css/images']
}
}
Here we have a task for a folder of PNGs and another for JPGs. Since we use ImageAlpha to optimise PNGs but not JPGs and vice versa with JPEGmini, here we toggle their availability between the two tasks.
imageoptim: {
myPngs: {
options: {
jpegMini: false,
imageAlpha: true,
quitAfter: true
},
src: ['img/png']
},
myJpgs: {
options: {
jpegMini: true,
imageAlpha: false,
quitAfter: true
},
src: ['img/jpg']
}
}
This example is equivalent to the custom options for each task example, except we're setting some base options then overriding those we want to change within each task.
imageoptim: {
options: {
quitAfter: true
},
allPngs: {
options: {
imageAlpha: true,
jpegMini: false
},
src: ['img/png']
},
allJpgs: {
options: {
imageAlpha: false,
jpegMini: true
},
src: ['img/jpg']
}
}
All options can be either
true or
false and default to
false.
quitAfter Whether to exit each application after we're finished optimising
your images.
jpegMini Whether to process your images using a copy of
JPEGmini.app installed
on your Mac.
imageAlpha Whether to process your images using a copy of
ImageAlpha.app installed on your Mac.