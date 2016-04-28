Resizing images made easy - thanks to ImageMagick.
This plugin requires Grunt
^0.4.5 and ImageMagick.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-image-resize --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-image-resize');
Make sure ImageMagick is installed on your system and properly set up in your
PATH.
Ubuntu:
$ apt-get install imagemagick
Mac OS X (using Homebrew):
$ brew install imagemagick
Windows & others:
http://www.imagemagick.org/script/binary-releases.php
Confirm that ImageMagick is properly set up by executing
convert -help in a terminal.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
image_resize to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
image_resize: {
options: {
width: 100,
height: 100,
overwrite: true
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
Number
A number value that is passed as pixel or percentage value to imagemagick. If not defined, the resized image will keep the aspect ratio.
Type:
Number
A number value that is passed as pixel or percentage value to imagemagick. If not defined, the resized image will keep the aspect ratio.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Determines whether file that already exist under this destination will be overwritten.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Determines whether images will be upscaled. If set to
false (default), image will be copied instead of resized if it would be upscaled by resizing.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Determines whether images will be cropped after resizing to exactly match
options.width and
options.height.
Type:
String
Default value:
Center
Possible values:
NorthWest,
North,
NorthEast,
West,
Center,
East,
SouthWest,
South,
SouthEast
When cropping images this sets the image gravity. Doesn't have any effect, if
options.crop is
false.
Type:
Number
Default value: Number of CPUs
Determines how many resize operations are executed in parallel.
Type:
Number
Default value:
1
Determines the output quality of the resized image. Ranges from
0 (really bad) to
1 (almost lossless). Only applies to jpg images.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Determines if resized image will be rotated according to EXIF information. Only applies to jpg images.
In this example, the default options are used to resize an image to 100px width. So if the
test/fixtures/wikipedia.png file has a width of 500px, the generated result would be a 100px wide
tmp/wikipedia.png.
grunt.initConfig({
image_resize: {
resize: {
options: {
width: 100
},
files: {
'tmp/wikipedia.png': 'test/fixtures/wikipedia.png'
}
}
}
})
In this example, we prevent the destination file from being overwritten if it already exists. It the file
tmp/wikipedia.png already exists, for example because we just ran the task configuration above, this would not overwrite
tmp/wikipedia.png. The file
tmp/wikipedia.png would still be 100px wide.
grunt.initConfig({
image_resize: {
no_overwrite: {
options: {
width: 50,
overwrite: false
},
files: {
'tmp/wikipedia.png': 'test/fixtures/wikipedia.png'
}
}
}
})
By default, the task does not resize images which would be upscaled. It only allows downscaling. You can allow upscaling by setting the
upscale option to
true. Otherwise images will copied instead of resized when they would be upscaled by resizing.
grunt.initConfig({
image_resize: {
no_overwrite: {
options: {
width: 600,
upscale: true
},
files: {
'tmp/wikipedia.png': 'test/fixtures/wikipedia.png'
}
}
}
})
grunt.initConfig({
image_resize: {
resize: {
options: {
width: 100,
},
src: 'src/*.JPG',
dest: 'dest/'
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.