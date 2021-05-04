Optimize PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG images with grunt task.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-image

Usage

This is an example of gruntfile.js .

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ image : { static : { options : { optipng : false , pngquant : true , zopflipng : true , jpegRecompress : false , mozjpeg : true , gifsicle : true , svgo : true }, files : { 'dist/img.png' : 'src/img.png' , 'dist/img.jpg' : 'src/img.jpg' , 'dist/img.gif' : 'src/img.gif' , 'dist/img.svg' : 'src/img.svg' } }, dynamic : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'src/' , src : [ '**/*.{png,jpg,gif,svg}' ], dest : 'dist/' }] } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-image' ); };

You can configure parameters applied to each optimizers such as following:

options: { optipng : [ '-i 1' , '-strip all' , '-fix' , '-o7' , '-force' ], pngquant : [ '--speed=1' , '--force' , 256 ], zopflipng : [ '-y' , '--lossy_8bit' , '--lossy_transparent' ], jpegRecompress : [ '--strip' , '--quality' , 'medium' , '--min' , 40 , '--max' , 80 ], mozjpeg : [ '-optimize' , '-progressive' ], gifsicle : [ '--optimize' ], svgo : [ '--enable' , 'cleanupIDs' , '--disable' , 'convertColors' ] }

Result

License

MIT © Shogo Sensui