Takes a folder of SVG images and creates a CSS icon kit out of them. Depending on the client's capabilities, icons are served as SVG / PNG sprite or embedded data URIs. iconizr creates suitable CSS / Sass / LESS etc. resources and a JavaScript loader for easy integration into your HTML documents.
The iconizr Grunt plugin wraps around the iconizr and svg-sprite Node.js modules.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-iconizr --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-iconizr');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
iconizr to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
iconizr: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
Of course, the top level
options object is optional and you may define as many targets as you want. Your targets should look like this:
your_target: {
src : ['path/to/svg/image/dir'], // Single input directory
dest : 'path/to/main/output/dir' // Main output directory
}
As iconizr / svg-sprite accepts exactly one input directory for each run, only the first element of the
src resource list will be used. That said, you may also provide a simple string as
src argument:
your_target: {
src : 'path/to/svg/image/dir', // Single input directory
dest : 'path/to/main/output/dir' // Main output directory
}
Each time you create a CSS icon kit, these are the processing stages:
pngcrush,
pngquant and
optipng.
You may provide both task and target specific
options:
your_target: {
src : 'path/to/svg/dir',
dest : 'path/to/css/dir',
// Target specific options
options : {
dims : true,
keep : true,
preview : 'preview'
}
}
Each option will either be used by svg-sprite or iconizr (or both) for configuring their processing workflows. Please see the corresponding references for details.
|Option
|Description
|Reference
|render
|Rendering configuration (output formats like CSS, Sass, LESS, HTML with inline SVG, etc.)
|svg-sprite
|variables
|Custom Mustache rendering variables [
{}]
|svg-sprite
|spritedir
|Sprite subdirectory name [
"svg"]
|svg-sprite
|sprite
|Sprite file name [
"sprite"]
|svg-sprite
|prefix
|CSS selector prefix [
"svg"]
|svg-sprite
|common
|Common CSS selector for all images [empty]
|svg-sprite
|maxwidth
|Maximum single image width [
1000]
|svg-sprite
|maxheight
|Maximum single image height [
1000]
|svg-sprite
|padding
|Transparent padding around the single images (in pixel) [
0]
|svg-sprite
|layout
|Image arrangement within the sprite (
"vertical",
"horizontal" or
"diagonal") [
"vertical"]
|svg-sprite
|pseudo
|Character sequence for denoting CSS pseudo classes [
"~"]
|svg-sprite
|dims
|Render image dimensions as separate CSS rules [
false]
|svg-sprite
|keep
|Keep intermediate SVG files (inside the sprite subdirectory) [
false]
|svg-sprite
|recursive
|Recursive scan of the input directory for SVG files [
false]
|svg-sprite
|verbose
|Output verbose progress information (0-3) [
0]
|svg-sprite
|cleanwith
|Module to be used for SVG cleaning. Currently "scour" or "svgo" [
"svgo"]
|svg-sprite
|cleanconfig
|Configuration options for the cleaning module [
{}]
|svg-sprite
|quantize
|Whether to quantize the PNG images (convert to 8-bit) [
false]
|node-iconizr
|level
|PNG image optimization level (0-11) [
3]
|node-iconizr
|embed
|Embed path for the HTML loader fragment [empty]
|node-iconizr
|svg
|Maximum data URI size for SVG embedding [
1048576]
|node-iconizr
|png
|Maximum data URI size for PNG embedding [
32768]
|node-iconizr
|preview
|Relative directory path used for preview document rendering [empty]
|node-iconizr
In this very basic example, the default options are used to create SVG and PNG sprites along with suitable CSS stylesheet resources (the
render.css option defaults to
TRUE) and the HTML loader fragment:
grunt.initConfig({
iconizr: {
simple: {
src: ['path/to/svg/dir'],
dest: 'path/to/css'
}
}
})
These files are created at
path/to:
`-- css
|-- icons
| |-- icons.png
| `-- icons.svg
|-- sprite-loader-fragment.html
|-- sprite-png-data.css
|-- sprite-png-sprite.css
|-- sprite-svg-data.css
`-- sprite-svg-sprite.css
In this slightly more verbose example, custom options are used to disable CSS output and create Sass / LESS resources instead (
render). CSS rules specifying the image dimensions will be added (
dims) and the optimized, intermediate SVG and PNG images used for creating the sprites won't be discarded (
keep). Additionally, a set of HTML preview documents will be rendered (
preview).
verbose prints some messages during the creation process.
grunt.initConfig({
svgsprite : {
spriteSass : {
src : ['path/to/svg/dir'],
dest : 'path/to/css',
options : {
preview : 'preview',
dims : true,
keep : true,
render : {
css : false,
scss : '../sass/_icons',
less : '../less/_icons'
},
verbose : 1
}
}
}
})
These files are created at
path/to (when run with the example SVG images coming with iconizr):
|-- css
| |-- icons
| | |-- icons.png
| | |-- icons.svg
| | |-- weather-clear-night.png
| | |-- weather-clear-night.svg
| | |-- weather-clear.png
| | |-- weather-clear.svg
| | |-- weather-few-clouds-night.png
| | |-- weather-few-clouds-night.svg
| | |-- weather-few-clouds.png
| | |-- weather-few-clouds.svg
| | |-- weather-overcast.png
| | |-- weather-overcast.svg
| | |-- weather-severe-alert.png
| | |-- weather-severe-alert.svg
| | |-- weather-showers-scattered.png
| | |-- weather-showers-scattered.svg
| | |-- weather-showers.png
| | |-- weather-showers.svg
| | |-- weather-snow.png
| | |-- weather-snow.svg
| | |-- weather-storm.png
| | |-- weather-storm.svg
| | |-- weather-storm~hover.png
| | |-- weather-storm~hover.svg
| | |-- weather-x-missing-dimensions.png
| | `-- weather-x-missing-dimensions.svg
| |-- preview
| | |-- svg-png-data-preview.html
| | |-- svg-png-sprite-preview.html
| | |-- svg-preview.html
| | |-- svg-svg-data-preview.html
| | `-- svg-svg-sprite-preview.html
| `-- svg-loader-fragment.html
|-- less
| |-- _icons-png-data.less
| |-- _icons-png-single.less
| |-- _icons-png-sprite.less
| |-- _icons-svg-data.less
| |-- _icons-svg-single.less
| `-- _icons-svg-sprite.less
`-- sass
|-- _icons-png-data.scss
|-- _icons-png-single.scss
|-- _icons-png-sprite.scss
|-- _icons-svg-data.scss
|-- _icons-svg-single.scss
`-- _icons-svg-sprite.scss
Please note that — although the
keepoption has been specified — the
*-single.{scss|less}stylesheets (respectively their CSS products) will never be used by the loader fragment. Compared to sprites or data URIs, serving single images to your clients must be considered the worst solution of all (HTTP request overhead). The
*-single*file flavours are only contained for the sake of completeness.
The output rendering of grunt-iconizr is based on Mustache templates, which enables full customization of the generated results. You can even introduce completely new output formats. For details please see the svg-sprite documentation.
Also, you may use grunt-iconizr to create an inline SVG sprite that can be embedded directly into your HTML documents. Please see the svg-sprite documentation for details.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Besides this Grunt plugin there are several different versions of iconizr:
