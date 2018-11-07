A Grunt task to watch and run tasks on multiple Grunt projects.
A Grunt Hub is just a folder with a Gruntfile and this grunt plugin installed. To create one do:
mkdir grunt-hub && cd grunt-hub
npm install grunt-hub
cp -R node_modules/grunt-hub/tasks/init/hub/* .
Then edit the Gruntfile file to point to your other Grunt projects and run:
grunt hub.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's
Gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-hub
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hub');
The common use for grunt-hub is for a development server. Where you would like to watch multiple projects and compile the SASS or concat/minify JS upon every project as you edit.
Depending on your system, there are various ways to ensure the grunt-hub stays alive. Such as with upstart and monit.
A simple way is to use
nohup and create a
start.sh script:
#!/bin/sh
DIR=`dirname $0`
/usr/bin/nohup /usr/local/bin/grunt --base $DIR hub --no-color &
echo "Grunt Hub Started"
and a
stop.sh script:
#!/bin/sh
ps -ef | sed -n '/grunt/{/grep/!p;}' | awk '{print$2}' | xargs -I kill {}
echo "Grunt Hub Stopped"
Put these in your grunt-hub folder and run
./start.sh to start and
./stop.sh to stop.
forever is a another great way to watch multiple grunt projects forever.
npm install forever grunt grunt-cli grunt-hub --save-dev
package.json:
{
"name": "my-grunt-hub",
"version": "0.1.0",
"scripts": {
"start": "forever ./node_modules/.bin/grunt hub"
}
}
npm start.
This plugin includes a
hub task and overrides the
watch task.
hub task
The hub task is for running tasks on multiple projects. It would like to know
which Gruntfiles to use and which tasks to run on each Grunt project. For example
if I would like to
lint and
test on every Grunt project one folder up:
grunt.initConfig({
hub: {
all: {
src: ['../*/Gruntfile.js'],
tasks: ['jshint', 'nodeunit'],
},
},
});
If
tasks were omitted, it will run the
default tasks.
You can override tasks on the cli with args:
grunt hub:all:watch will run the
watch task on all projects instead of
jshint, nodeunit.
concurrent
Default:
3
Set to the number of concurrent task runs to spawn.
allowSelf
Default:
false
By default, hub will skip its own Gruntfile. Set to
true to allow hub to
include itself.
Note: Only set this for tasks which are not part of the
default
task of their respective Gruntfile, or an infinite loop will occur.
hub: {
all: {
options: {
allowSelf: true
},
src: ['./Gruntfile.js', '../client1/Gruntfile.js', '../client2/Gruntfile.js'],
},
},
watch task go?
It isn't necessary. Just
npm install grunt-contrib-watch --save-dev into your project folders. Then either add the
watch task to your tasks list in your hub task config. Or run with
grunt hub:target:watch.
Please open an issue or send a pull request. Thanks!
grunt-lib-contrib. Include options in verbose output. Better spawn grunt in hub task.
interrupt option. Allow
tasks to be undefined. Update to run on Grunt v0.4.
Copyright (c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.