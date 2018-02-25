Description

This grunt task provides you with an http server to serve your static files that you can hook in your grunt build.

Full documentation and examples available on: divhide.com/node-grunt-http-server-1-x/.

Install

npm install grunt-http-server

Example

grunt.initConfig({ 'http-server' : { 'dev' : { root : <path>, // the server port // can also be written as a function, e.g. // port: function() { return 8282; } port: 8282, // the host ip address // If specified to, for example, "127.0.0.1" the server will // only be available on that ip. // Specify "0.0.0.0" to be available everywhere host: "0.0.0.0", cache: <sec>, showDir : true, autoIndex: true, // server default file extension ext: "html", // run in parallel with other tasks runInBackground: true|false, // specify a logger function. By default the requests are // sent to stdout. logFn: function(req, res, error) { }, // Proxies all requests which can't be resolved locally to the given url // Note this this will disable 'showDir' proxy: "http://someurl.com", /// Use 'https: true' for default module SSL configuration /// (default state is disabled) https: { cert: "cert.pem", key : "key.pem" }, // Tell grunt task to open the browser openBrowser : false, // customize url to serve specific pages customPages: { "/readme": "README.md", "/readme.html": "README.html" } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-http-server');

Authors

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Oscar Brito aetheon@gmail.com, contributors. Released under the MIT license