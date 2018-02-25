openbase logo
grunt-http-server

by divhide
2.1.0 (see all)

Grunt static http server task - http://divhide.com/node-grunt-http-server-1-x/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Divhide grunt-http-server

NPM Stats

Description

This grunt task provides you with an http server to serve your static files that you can hook in your grunt build.

Full documentation and examples available on: divhide.com/node-grunt-http-server-1-x/.

Install


npm install grunt-http-server

Example


grunt.initConfig({

    'http-server': {

        'dev': {

            // the server root directory
            root: <path>,

            // the server port
            // can also be written as a function, e.g.
            // port: function() { return 8282; }
            port: 8282,

            // the host ip address
            // If specified to, for example, "127.0.0.1" the server will
            // only be available on that ip.
            // Specify "0.0.0.0" to be available everywhere
            host: "0.0.0.0",

            cache: <sec>,
            showDir : true,
            autoIndex: true,

            // server default file extension
            ext: "html",

            // run in parallel with other tasks
            runInBackground: true|false,

            // specify a logger function. By default the requests are
            // sent to stdout.
            logFn: function(req, res, error) { },

            // Proxies all requests which can't be resolved locally to the given url
            // Note this this will disable 'showDir'
            proxy: "http://someurl.com",

            /// Use 'https: true' for default module SSL configuration
            /// (default state is disabled)
            https: {
                cert: "cert.pem",
                key : "key.pem"
            },

            // Tell grunt task to open the browser
            openBrowser : false,

            // customize url to serve specific pages
            customPages: {
                "/readme": "README.md",
                "/readme.html": "README.html"
            }

        }

    }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-http-server');

Authors

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Oscar Brito aetheon@gmail.com, contributors. Released under the MIT license

