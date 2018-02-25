This grunt task provides you with an http server to serve your static files that you can hook in your grunt build.
Full documentation and examples available on: divhide.com/node-grunt-http-server-1-x/.
npm install grunt-http-server
grunt.initConfig({
'http-server': {
'dev': {
// the server root directory
root: <path>,
// the server port
// can also be written as a function, e.g.
// port: function() { return 8282; }
port: 8282,
// the host ip address
// If specified to, for example, "127.0.0.1" the server will
// only be available on that ip.
// Specify "0.0.0.0" to be available everywhere
host: "0.0.0.0",
cache: <sec>,
showDir : true,
autoIndex: true,
// server default file extension
ext: "html",
// run in parallel with other tasks
runInBackground: true|false,
// specify a logger function. By default the requests are
// sent to stdout.
logFn: function(req, res, error) { },
// Proxies all requests which can't be resolved locally to the given url
// Note this this will disable 'showDir'
proxy: "http://someurl.com",
/// Use 'https: true' for default module SSL configuration
/// (default state is disabled)
https: {
cert: "cert.pem",
key : "key.pem"
},
// Tell grunt task to open the browser
openBrowser : false,
// customize url to serve specific pages
customPages: {
"/readme": "README.md",
"/readme.html": "README.html"
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-http-server');
Copyright (c) 2015 Oscar Brito aetheon@gmail.com, contributors. Released under the MIT license